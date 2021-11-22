The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

The news of Michael K. Williams’ sudden death has brought grave sadness to the entertainment industry. It also brought attention to the many memories of his life’s work over the years. Williams would have been 55 years old today, Nov. 22.

The actor most famously known for his role as Omar Little from The Wire has starred in several other productions like his most recent work in HBO’s Lovecraft Country. Early on, Williams talents spanned beyond acting onscreen, as also publicly noted he was a dancer before tapping into some of his biggest roles.

The Brooklyn native spoke with The New York Times in 2017, discussing how many of the roles that pushed Williams to stardom are unearthed with the agonizing memories of growing up in East Flatbush.

“The characters that mean the most to me are the ones that damn near kill me,” he mentioned in the article. “It’s a sacrifice I’ve chosen to make.”

Williams’ had a knack for lending the most meaningful parts of himself and his upbringing to the characters he chose. Celebrities like The Wire co-star Wendell Pierce share their heartfelt messages to social media about their beloved friend and cast mate. Though a tough loss for his friends and family, we relish in the legacy Michael K. Williams leaves behind. The roles only he could give true life to onscreen.

Take a look at a gallery of some of our favorite Michael K. Williams career highlights below.

Remembering Michael K. Williams' Most Unforgettable Career Moments [Thread] was originally published on globalgrind.com