Remembering Kim Parker’s Most Iconic Looks To Celebrate 24 Years Of ‘The Parkers’

One Twitter user reminded the world that the hit comedy series “The Parkers” first debuted 24 years ago. The “Moesha” spin-off show starring Countess Vaughn, Mo’Nique and Dorien Wilson brought laughter and looks to its fans. It made us think about how Countess continued to serve fashionable looks from “Moesha” into her own series on “The Parkers” as an aspiring fashion designer. Check out a thread of some of our favorite Kim Parker looks inside.

“The Parkers” debuted in the U.S. on August 30, 1999 and aired its final episode May 10, 2004. The show followed a spunky daughter named Kim (Vaughn) who is mortified when her bigger-than-life mom, Nikki (Mo’Nique), decides to go back to school at the same junior college she attends.

The sitcom starred Vaughn, Mo’Nique, Wilson, Yvette Wilson, Jenna von Oÿ, Ken Lawson and Bernie Mac. “The Parkers” was created by Ralph Farquhar, Sara V. Finney and Vida Spears aired on UPN, lasting five seasons.

It went on to receive multiple NAACP Image Awards including Mo’Nique’s wins in 2001, 2002, 2004 and 2005 for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series and Dorien Wilson taking home Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2004. The show was also nominated for NAACP Image Awards in 2001 and 2003 for Outstanding Comedy Series.

If there was an award for Best Dressed in a Comedy Series, Vaughn and the series’ wardrobe and costume department should have taken it home. Famed costumer Yolanda Braddy was the woman behind the fabulous fits on “The Parkers.” Braddy also styled for “Moesha,” the film “Space Jam” and the beloved sitcom “Living Single.”

Fans credit Kim Parker to be a style icon and her fashions ring true today. In the show, Kim never graduated from Santa Monica Community College due to her poor grades. Still, she pursued her dreams of becoming a successful fashion designer with the assistance of Stevie’s (von Oÿ) stepfather.

Well, let’s get into some of Kim’s most adored looks from “Moesha” and “The Parkers.” This Twitter user (@VERONASFILMS), graciously shared a thread of Kim Parker’s legendary looks. The thread begins with the caption, “kim parker: the fashion icon of moesha & the parkers. a thread. .”

Check out some of our favorite Kim Parker looks below:

Remembering Kim Parker’s Most Iconic Looks To Celebrate 24 Years Of ‘The Parkers’ was originally published on globalgrind.com