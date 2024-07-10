Listen Live
Food & Drink

Red Lobster Thinks Flava Flav Can Save Them: Here’s How

Published on July 10, 2024

Red Lobster Thinks Flava Flav Can Save Them: Here’s How

Red Lobster may be dealing with bankruptcy issues, but that hasn’t stopped the seafood giant from moving forward with a new signature meal. Keep scrolling to see social media reactions to their latest partnership. The restaurant chain recently announced a brand new signature meal. It’s called Flavor Flav’s Faves and consists of Maine Lobster Tail, Snow Crab Legs, Garlic Shrimp Scampi and Bacon Mac & Cheese. It also comes with a side dish.

Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy

With the item officially being “off-menu”, customers are encouraged to ask their server for it when placing an order. The meal is available nationwide for a limited time.
SiriusXM Launches State-of-the-Art Broadcast Studio At Wynn Las Vegas

Source: Denise Truscello / Getty

Flavor Flav went viral last month after taking to social media and ordering every Red Lobster menu item. Flav did this out of love after learning the world’s biggest seafood chain filed for bankruptcy. From USA Today: “When you have someone like Flavor Flav who shows their love for a brand by ordering the entire menu, you know there is a lot more fun to be had,” said Sara Bittorf, Chief Experience Officer at Red Lobster, in the news release Monday. “Flavor Flav’s passion for Red Lobster is unmatched and we’re excited to bring our guests a flavor experience unlike any other.”

Red Lobster Thinks Flava Flav Can Save Them: Here’s How was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

