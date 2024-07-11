Red Carpet Rundown: Top Scoring Celebrity Style From The 2024 Espys

The

2024 ESPYs

have begun—and so has its top-scoring style. From champion athletes and media influencers to Hollywood A-listers and entertainment stars, attendees embraced a vibrant mix of high fashion and sporty flair.

Led by host

Serena Williams

, who is no stranger to stealing the spotlight, the

ESPYS

night was a nonstop showcase of fashion and style mirroring the diverse range and impact of sports celebrated.

So,

let’s

get into the details.

Serena Williams takes Grand Slam glamour to the ESPYS red carpet.

Serena started the evening’s fashion parade with an elegant black and gold gown from Armani Prive. Her dress featured a fitted silhouette and gold straps, adding a touch of glamour. The lower hem of the dress carried the gold detailing and oozed dramatic flair.

Serena accessorized her opening look with gold jewelry from David Yurman and a glamorous beauty look.

Love Style & Fashion? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The stylish host styled her hair in soft, voluminous curls that fell around her shoulders. Her blonde waves were smooth and polished, giving a sophisticated look.

Serena’s makeup pulled the look together with a soft glow. Enhancing the tennis star’s natural features, her look included well-defined brows, dramatic smoky shadow, and nude lipstick.

Halle Bailey is fun, flirty and fabulous at the 2024 ESPYS.

Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey also attended the ceremony as a presenter . Before taking the stage, the singer graced the red carpet and slayed.

The new mother showed her body-ody-ody in a short modern mini dress with a bodycon fit and fun gold details. We love her dress’ intricate bodice and gold seashell design.

Halle paired her fun evening look with a high ponytail to show off her cheekbones and beauty look to add a touch of youthful glam.

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Scoring Celebrity Style From The 2024 Espys