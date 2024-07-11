Red Carpet Gallery: Top Scoring Style From The 2024 Espys
Red Carpet Rundown: Top Scoring Celebrity Style From The 2024 Espys
Serena Williams takes Grand Slam glamour to the ESPYS red carpet.Serena started the evening’s fashion parade with an elegant black and gold gown from Armani Prive. Her dress featured a fitted silhouette and gold straps, adding a touch of glamour. The lower hem of the dress carried the gold detailing and oozed dramatic flair. Serena accessorized her opening look with gold jewelry from David Yurman and a glamorous beauty look. The stylish host styled her hair in soft, voluminous curls that fell around her shoulders. Her blonde waves were smooth and polished, giving a sophisticated look. Serena’s makeup pulled the look together with a soft glow. Enhancing the tennis star’s natural features, her look included well-defined brows, dramatic smoky shadow, and nude lipstick.
Halle Bailey is fun, flirty and fabulous at the 2024 ESPYS.Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey also attended the ceremony as a presenter. Before taking the stage, the singer graced the red carpet and slayed. The new mother showed her body-ody-ody in a short modern mini dress with a bodycon fit and fun gold details. We love her dress’ intricate bodice and gold seashell design. Halle paired her fun evening look with a high ponytail to show off her cheekbones and beauty look to add a touch of youthful glam.
Red Carpet Rundown: Top Scoring Celebrity Style From The 2024 EspysFrom bold, statement pieces to timeless elegance, the ESPYS was as much about style prowess as it was sports achievement. Keep scrolling for unforgettable looks from GloRilla, Quinta Brunson, Allyson Felix, Colman Domingo, Kysre Gondrezick, and more. RELATED: Red Carpet Rundown: The 2023 ESPYS Brings Out The Worlds Most Skilled And Stylish Athletes
1. Quinita Brunson
Quinta Brunson ate up the girlies at the 2024 ESPY Awards. The Abbott Elementary creator arrived in a blue and black sheer gown from Silvia Tcherassi that hugged her figure and oozed high fashion. 10s across the board, Quinta!
2. Allyson Felix
Allyson Felix is giving the girls flirty and fun in this mini white number. We love how the track star paired her white dress with black shoes for a sophisticated slay.
3. Draymond Green and Hazel Renee
Draymond Green and Hazel Renee look amazing together at the 2024 ESPYs. Complementing each other with pink and green looks, the two definitely brought their A-game.
4. Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson arrived at the Dolby Theatre in a striking ivory monochromatic look. Complete with a t-shirt, relaxed-fit pants, and slightly cropped blazer, Russell’s look was a trendy touchdown!
5. The 2024 ESPY Awards – Red Carpet
Colman Domingo attended the 2024 ESPY Awards in a Louis Vuitton look we swoon over. Designed by LV Men’s Director Pharrell Williams, this long-line blazer is everything.
6. Kysre Gondrezick
Kysre Gondrezick is the trophy in this black lacy gown that we love. With sexy cut outs, sheer lace, and a flowy fit, Kysre turned heads all night.
7. Candace Parker
Candace Parker shows off her killer legs at the 2024 ESPYS in this chocolate brown gown with simple details and a higher than high split.
8. Mickey Guyton
Mickey Guyton bet on black at the 2024 ESPY Awards. The country crooner is seen posing here in a black one-shoulder dress with side ruching and a visually interesting circle-design bottom.
Red Carpet Rundown: Top Scoring Celebrity Style From The 2024 Espys was originally published on hellobeautiful.com