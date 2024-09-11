Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Looks From The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

✕ 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) are here – and so is the attendee celebrity fashion. Airing live tonight from Elmont, New York, the star-studded awards ceremony was filled with unforgettable performances, surprise wins, and, of course, head-turning red carpet moments. From attracting the biggest names in entertainment, music, sports, and television to having a red carpet that transformed into a runway, this year’s show was everything. Guest performers like Doechii, Quavo, Lenny Kravitz, and GloRilla owned the VMA stage, but the celebrity looks outside of the event got our attention. At the center of the stylish VMA soiree was our resident Hot Girl Coach, Megan Thee Stallion. RELATED: Megan The Stallion takes high fashion couture the 2024 VMAs. Megan did double duty as both the host and a performer, but as she arrived, she added one more role to her title from the night: style slayer. The Texas native simply ate up the girlies – and left no crumbs. Let’s get into her details. Love Style & Fashion? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Tyla and Angela Simmons give bright, bold color at the 2024 VMAs. Other celebrities also brought their fashion A-game to the VMA black carpet. International singer Tyla broke away from the darker hues of the night with a bright yellow rope-style dress by AREA. Tyla’s dress featured intricate rope and fringe detailing, which we loved, and a flirty fit. 2024 Gallery: Red Carpet Celebrity Style Moments From The 2024 VMAs It wasn’t just Megan, Tyla, and Angela creating red carpet moments. The cameras also caught several other style standouts, including Halle Bailey, Jordan Chiles, Coco Jones, and more. With so many stars vying for a coveted Moon Person statue, the 2024 VMAs featured the celebrity culture moments we live for. Keep scrolling to see more of the night’s top style! Theare here – and so is the attendee celebrity fashion. Airing live tonight from Elmont, New York, the star-studded awards ceremony was filled with unforgettable performances, surprise wins, and, of course, head-turning red carpet moments. From attracting the biggest names in entertainment, music, sports, and television to having a red carpet that transformed into a runway, this year’s show was everything. Guest performers likeandowned the VMA stage, but the celebrity looks outside of the event got our attention. At the center of the stylish VMA soiree was our resident Hot Girl Coach,. RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Brings Out Cardi B At Sold Out MSG Concert Megan did double duty as both the host and a performer, but as she arrived, she added one more role to her title from the night: style slayer. The Texas native simply ate up the girlies – and left no crumbs. Let’s get into her details.Emerging like a goddess from a sleek, avant-garde black cocoon, she made a powerful statement in a Nicole Felicia Couture gown. Her look was broken into three pieces: a fitted bodysuit that hugged her curves, sheer tights, and a voluminous skirt gathered dramatically at the knees. Megan’s body was bodyin,’ Ok?!The fierce, fashion-forward ensemble was topped off with flawless hair and makeup, including a blunt Chinese-style bob. Megan’s glowing melanin skin shimmered under the bright lights of the VMA stage and carpet. Styled by Eric Archibald, Megan’s didn’t just serve a look, she sent a message. Megan has arrived and, without question, owned the night.Other celebrities also brought their fashion A-game to the VMA black carpet. International singer Tyla broke away from the darker hues of the night with a bright yellow rope-style dress by AREA. Tyla’s dress featured intricate rope and fringe detailing, which we loved, and a flirty fit.The “Make Me Sweat” singer’s vibrant style brought much-needed color and vibes to the event. Angela Simmons also turned heads with her bold choice of a fire engine red latex dress from Venus Prototypes. The figure-hugging halter-style dress gave off major femme fatale vibes. The Angela’s Cakes owner completed her look with matching red pumps and sleek, straight hair.It wasn’t just Megan, Tyla, and Angela creating red carpet moments. The cameras also caught several other style standouts, includingand more. With so many stars vying for a coveted Moon Person statue, the 2024 VMAs featured the celebrity culture moments we live for. Keep scrolling to see more of the night’s top style!

1. Coco Jones Source: Getty Coco Jones glides onto the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in a light and airy grey high low dress. Giving off ethereal vibes, Coco looked stunning in the monochromatic look from head to toe.

2. Jordan Chiles Source: Getty Jordan Chiles just said, “Who’s going to check me boo” at the 2024 VMAs. The USA Olympic gymnast is serving fierce attitude and even fiercer style in Off-White.

3. Halle Bailey Source: Getty Halle Bailey looks sophisticated, sleek, and demure in this deep red sequin midi-length dress. Opting for a more rich, dark hue, Halle oozes grown woman. Yes, Sis~

4. Angela Simmons Source: Getty Angela Simmons is the definition of the lady in red. And, the New York native’s body is to die for!

5. Adizia Benson (Bambie) Source: Getty Adizia Benson, also known as Bambi, gave us a lime green flamingo vibes on the black carpet. Bringing color like Angela and Tyla, the reality show star served body, attitude, and whimsy.

6. GloRilla Source: Getty Big Glo has us saying “Glory, Hallejuah” after seeing her 2024 VMA ‘fit. The break-out Tennessee maven wears a matching silver metallic crop blazer and wide leg pants. Adding sexiness and sultry vibes is GloRilla’s funky thin bra top.

7. Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris Source: Getty Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris made the VMAs a cute date night. Get into their matching black fits, complete with Yandy’s high slit and Mendeeccees’ sylish bomber.

8. Lola Brooke Source: Getty Lola Brooke looks like a pink princess in this two-piece fit. The rapper wears a baby pink asymmetric crop top and skirt with fringe. She compliments her pink look with wavy hair and glam makeup.

9. Tyla Source: Getty We told you Tyla brought bold style to the VMAs. The singer did a little color blocking with her yellow dress, bright blue necklace and pink strappy shoes. Welcome to Tyla’s “block” party!

10. Flo Milli Source: Getty Flo Milli’s look is a 10 out of 10 plus 10. From her deep auburn hair to her lacy mini dress with flower detailing, the rapper won the night.