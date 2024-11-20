Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2024 Elle Women In Hollywood Event

Women in Hollywood celebration, held at the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Tuesday, Nov. 19. Several iconic women from film, television, music, and beyond dazzled at ELLE’s 2024celebration, held at the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

This year, ELLE honored nine remarkable women whose creative and cultural contributions have made a lasting impact. The honorees included Danielle Deadwyler, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, Julianne Moore, Saoirse Ronan, Zoe Saldana, and Tilda Swinton. ELLE’s Editor-in-Chief, Nina Garcia, celebrated their influence across their respective industries.

Saldana

at the event in a striking denim zip-up dress by Italian fashion house Schiaparelli. The dress, featuring a corset and deep V-neck collar, perfectly complemented her stunning look. The 46-year-old star accessorized with pearl and gold earrings, paired with gold sandals, burgundy nails, and matching lipstick. Keeping her hair simple and natural, Saldana exuded effortless elegance.

The Hollywood veteran is currently starring in the new Netflix film

Emilia Pérez

, where she plays Rita Mora Castro, an overlooked lawyer in Mexico who helps a drug lord disappear in order to fulfill her dream of transitioning into a woman. ELLE praised Saldana for her incredible performance in the film, a project where the star was able to reconnect with a deeper part of herself.

“It was beautiful to reconnect to a part of me that allowed me to use so many parts of me to make my art,” Saldana

Vanity Fair

in a recent interview. According to the celeb, the film gave her a “deeper sense of proprietorship over the work that I do as opposed to feeling like an element—just one element out of all things that put a piece of art together.”

Zoe Saldana wasn’t the only star that brought high fashion to the red carpet. Here are a few more celebs who dazzled at the big event.