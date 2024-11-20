Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2024 Elle Women In Hollywood Event

The Best Looks From The 2024 Elle Women In Hollywood Event
1. Danielle Deadwyler
Elle honoree Danielle Deadwyler stunned on the red carpet in a black satin Prada dress, embellished with shimmering silver accents that resembled chain links.
The Piano Lesson star completed her look with chic heels and a bold, stunning afro hairstyle. She kept her makeup simple and natural.
2. Niecy Nash
Niecy Nash turned heads on the red carpet, carrying a stylish Brandon Blackwood purse and wearing a cheetah print bodycon dress paired with a sleek black leather corset. The 54-year-old Hollywood veteran completed her look with an elegant updo and smoky black eyeshadow, flashing a radiant smile as she posed for the cameras.
3. Ryan Destiny
Ryan Destiny dazzled in a chic Tibi dress, complemented by red kitten heels. She added a stylish touch to her look by braiding the front of her hair while allowing the rest of her tresses to cascade freely. Her fresh white mani and pedi added a touch of flair that popped against the bright dress.
4. Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo stormed the Elle Women In Hollywood red carpet in a classic and dapper Ralph Lauren suit coat and pants, bringing everything together with a simple bowtie.
5. KiKi Layne
Kiki Layne dazzled in a shimmering Georges Chakra gown, featuring a dramatic feather-trimmed fishtail at the hem. The gown, adorned with sequin embellishments and daring cutouts, perfectly showcased the actress’s toned figure, making a striking statement on the red carpet.
6. Jessica Betts
Jessica Betts, wife of Niecy Nash, looked stunning in a brown khaki suit, paired with a sleek black trench coat and matching black shoes. The large pleats on the jacket’s collar added a refined touch, elevating the overall elegance of her look.
7. Jackie Aina
Beauty blogger Jackie Aina turned heads in a stunning cream gown featuring a dramatic V-neck. She accessorized with a silver necklace, diamond earrings, and a chic cropped mink, exuding confidence on the red carpet. Aina completed the look with a burgundy clutch, perfectly complementing her elegant ensemble.
8. David Washington
David Washington made a bold statement on the red carpet, rocking an oversized blazer paired with matching pants, effortlessly bringing a touch of grunge to his stylish look. He paired the eye-catching attire with a watch and shoes.
