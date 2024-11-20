Listen Live
Close
Style & Fashion

The Best Looks From The 2024 Elle Women In Hollywood Event

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2024 Elle Women In Hollywood Event

Published on November 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2024 ELLE Women In Hollywood niecy nash

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Several iconic women from film, television, music, and beyond dazzled at ELLE’s 2024 Women in Hollywood celebration, held at the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
This year, ELLE honored nine remarkable women whose creative and cultural contributions have made a lasting impact. The honorees included Danielle Deadwyler, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, Julianne Moore, Saoirse Ronan, Zoe Saldana, and Tilda Swinton. ELLE’s Editor-in-Chief, Nina Garcia, celebrated their influence across their respective industries. Saldana turned heads at the event in a striking denim zip-up dress by Italian fashion house Schiaparelli. The dress, featuring a corset and deep V-neck collar, perfectly complemented her stunning look. The 46-year-old star accessorized with pearl and gold earrings, paired with gold sandals, burgundy nails, and matching lipstick. Keeping her hair simple and natural, Saldana exuded effortless elegance.
2024 ELLE Women In Hollywood

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

The Hollywood veteran is currently starring in the new Netflix film Emilia Pérez, where she plays Rita Mora Castro, an overlooked lawyer in Mexico who helps a drug lord disappear in order to fulfill her dream of transitioning into a woman. ELLE praised Saldana for her incredible performance in the film, a project where the star was able to reconnect with a deeper part of herself. “It was beautiful to reconnect to a part of me that allowed me to use so many parts of me to make my art,” Saldana told Vanity Fair in a recent interview. According to the celeb, the film gave her a “deeper sense of proprietorship over the work that I do as opposed to feeling like an element—just one element out of all things that put a piece of art together.” Zoe Saldana wasn’t the only star that brought high fashion to the red carpet. Here are a few more celebs who dazzled at the big event.

1. Danielle Deadwyler

Danielle Deadwyler
Source: Getty

Elle honoree Danielle Deadwyler stunned on the red carpet in a black satin Prada dress, embellished with shimmering silver accents that resembled chain links.

The Piano Lesson star completed her look with chic heels and a bold, stunning afro hairstyle. She kept her makeup simple and natural. 

2. Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash
Source: Getty

Niecy Nash turned heads on the red carpet, carrying a stylish Brandon Blackwood purse and wearing a cheetah print bodycon dress paired with a sleek black leather corset. The 54-year-old Hollywood veteran completed her look with an elegant updo and smoky black eyeshadow, flashing a radiant smile as she posed for the cameras.

3. Ryan Destiny

Ryan Destiny
Source: Getty

Ryan Destiny dazzled in a chic Tibi dress, complemented by red kitten heels. She added a stylish touch to her look by braiding the front of her hair while allowing the rest of her tresses to cascade freely. Her fresh white mani and pedi added a touch of flair that popped against the bright dress. 

4. Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo
Source: Getty

Colman Domingo stormed the Elle Women In Hollywood red carpet in a classic and dapper Ralph Lauren suit coat and pants, bringing everything together with a simple bowtie.

5. KiKi Layne

KiKi Layne
Source: Getty

Kiki Layne dazzled in a shimmering Georges Chakra gown, featuring a dramatic feather-trimmed fishtail at the hem. The gown, adorned with sequin embellishments and daring cutouts, perfectly showcased the actress’s toned figure, making a striking statement on the red carpet.

6. Jessica Betts

Jessica Betts
Source: Getty

Jessica Betts, wife of Niecy Nash, looked stunning in a brown khaki suit, paired with a sleek black trench coat and matching black shoes. The large pleats on the jacket’s collar added a refined touch, elevating the overall elegance of her look.

7. Jackie Aina

Jackie Aina
Source: Getty

Beauty blogger Jackie Aina turned heads in a stunning cream gown featuring a dramatic V-neck. She accessorized with a silver necklace, diamond earrings, and a chic cropped mink, exuding confidence on the red carpet. Aina completed the look with a burgundy clutch, perfectly complementing her elegant ensemble.

8. David Washington

David Washington
Source: Getty

David Washington made a bold statement on the red carpet, rocking an oversized blazer paired with matching pants, effortlessly bringing a touch of grunge to his stylish look. He paired the eye-catching attire with a watch and shoes.

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2024 Elle Women In Hollywood Event was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Hip-Hop Wired
DuJour Media's Jason Binn, Starz's Chris Albrecht, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson And Omari Hardwick Host The Season Three Premiere Of "Power"

Fabolous Takes Aim At 50 Cent In New Freestyle?

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close