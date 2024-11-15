Red Carpet Rundown: La La Is Pretty In Pink At ‘Wicked’ NYC Premiere

Wicked NYC Premiere

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“We’ve been taking care of each other fiercely this entire time. It makes the most amazing experience even more amazing,” she explained. “It means that we can really be there for each other. We’ve been able to help create these parts together because we’re in it together.”

Wicked Interviews

The Wicked press tour hit NYC last night, bringing out the film’s stars, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, and celebrities like La La Anthony, June Ambrose, and Shonda Rhimes. The soiree was held at the Museum of Modern Art and hosted by Anna Wintour.It is one week until the premiere of, and the cast have been in fashion overdrive, gracing red carpets around the world in magically good looks. Erivo recentlywith an optical illusion straight out of a fairytale. Her costar Ariana Grande, has made Glinda pink her signature. For this event, Ariana wore a Louis Vuitton column dress with a peplum detail and corset bodice in a deeper shade of pink while Erivo slayed in a black sheer Dior gown and headpiece.La La Anthony channeled her inner Glinda, at the Wicked NYC premiere, in a powder pink gown and pumps with cat eye sunglasses. She topped the soft look with platinum blonde tresses in a high-low style with a waterfall bang.For Erivo and Grande, it was extra special to be in the Big Apple — home of Broadway where the musical has captivated audiences for two decades.“What better place to celebrate than in New York? We’re really grateful,” Grande told BroadwayWorld’s Richard Ridge on the red carpet. “Every time we get to do this here it feels more real, because our Broadway family gets to be here.” Erivo, who gained recognition by starring in the Broadway adaptation of The Color Purple, opened up about the bond and friendship they cultivated while filming together.The dream role and newfound friendship are common themes along the Wicked interview trail. Fans even called out the whimsical duo for being

‘We’ve cried 500 times today. And honestly, this is a PSA. So sorry guys,’ Grande shared in an E News! clip.

We’d be emotional too if we were starring in the role of our dreams. Keep scrolling for Wicked looks from the NYC premiere.