Celebs Brought Their A-Game To The NYC Premiere Of 'Wicked'
Red Carpet Rundown: La La Is Pretty In Pink At ‘Wicked’ NYC Premiere
Wicked NYC PremiereLa La Anthony channeled her inner Glinda, at the Wicked NYC premiere, in a powder pink gown and pumps with cat eye sunglasses. She topped the soft look with platinum blonde tresses in a high-low style with a waterfall bang. For Erivo and Grande, it was extra special to be in the Big Apple — home of Broadway where the musical has captivated audiences for two decades. “What better place to celebrate than in New York? We’re really grateful,” Grande told BroadwayWorld’s Richard Ridge on the red carpet. “Every time we get to do this here it feels more real, because our Broadway family gets to be here.” Erivo, who gained recognition by starring in the Broadway adaptation of The Color Purple, opened up about the bond and friendship they cultivated while filming together. “We’ve been taking care of each other fiercely this entire time. It makes the most amazing experience even more amazing,” she explained. “It means that we can really be there for each other. We’ve been able to help create these parts together because we’re in it together.”
Wicked InterviewsThe dream role and newfound friendship are common themes along the Wicked interview trail. Fans even called out the whimsical duo for being too emotional during their press interviews, which they went on to apologize for.
‘We’ve cried 500 times today. And honestly, this is a PSA. So sorry guys,’ Grande shared in an E News! clip.We’d be emotional too if we were starring in the role of our dreams. Keep scrolling for Wicked looks from the NYC premiere.
1. Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande gave Glinda pink a break and wore this satin fuschia Louis Vuitton gown.
2. Cynthia Erivo
Erivo’s delightfully dark wardrobe continued in NYC. She brought glam goth to the carpet in a sheer top and dramatic skirt by Dior.
3. La La Anthony
Anthony gave her best good witch impression in a pretty pink gown and vintage floral glasses.
4. June Ambrose
June Ambrose put her unique spin on green, wearing Gucci green and neat had by Esenshel.
5. Shonda Rhimes
Shonda Rhims showed off her slimed down frame in an elegant jacket and black turtleneck.
