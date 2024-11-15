Listen Live
Celebs Brought Their A-Game To The NYC Premiere Of 'Wicked'

Red Carpet Rundown: La La Is Pretty In Pink At ‘Wicked’ NYC Premiere

Published on November 15, 2024

"Wicked" New York Premiere

Source: Marleen Moise / Getty

The Wicked press tour hit NYC last night, bringing out the film’s stars, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, and celebrities like La La Anthony, June Ambrose, and Shonda Rhimes. The soiree was held at the Museum of Modern Art and hosted by Anna Wintour.
It is one week until the premiere of Wicked, and the cast have been in fashion overdrive, gracing red carpets around the world in magically good looks. Erivo recently made headlines in a Thom Browne gown with an optical illusion straight out of a fairytale. Her costar Ariana Grande, has made Glinda pink her signature. For this event, Ariana wore a Louis Vuitton column dress with a peplum detail and corset bodice in a deeper shade of pink while Erivo slayed in a black sheer Dior gown and headpiece.

Wicked NYC Premiere

La La Anthony channeled her inner Glinda, at the Wicked NYC premiere, in a powder pink gown and pumps with cat eye sunglasses. She topped the soft look with platinum blonde tresses in a high-low style with a waterfall bang. For Erivo and Grande, it was extra special to be in the Big Apple — home of Broadway where the musical has captivated audiences for two decades.
wicked nyc premiere

Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty

“What better place to celebrate than in New York? We’re really grateful,” Grande told BroadwayWorld’s Richard Ridge on the red carpet. “Every time we get to do this here it feels more real, because our Broadway family gets to be here.” Erivo, who gained recognition by starring in the Broadway adaptation of The Color Purple, opened up about the bond and friendship they cultivated while filming together. “We’ve been taking care of each other fiercely this entire time. It makes the most amazing experience even more amazing,” she explained. “It means that we can really be there for each other. We’ve been able to help create these parts together because we’re in it together.”

Wicked Interviews

The dream role and newfound friendship are common themes along the Wicked interview trail. Fans even called out the whimsical duo for being too emotional during their press interviews, which they went on to apologize for.

‘We’ve cried 500 times today. And honestly, this is a PSA. So sorry guys,’ Grande shared in an E News! clip.

We’d be emotional too if we were starring in the role of our dreams. Keep scrolling for Wicked looks from the NYC premiere.

1. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande
Source: Getty

Ariana Grande gave Glinda pink a break and wore this satin fuschia Louis Vuitton gown.

2. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo
Source: Getty

Erivo’s delightfully dark wardrobe continued in NYC. She brought glam goth to the carpet in a sheer top and dramatic skirt by Dior.

3. La La Anthony

La La Anthony
Source: Getty

Anthony gave her best good witch impression in a pretty pink gown and vintage floral glasses. 

4. June Ambrose

June Ambrose
Source: Getty

June Ambrose put her unique spin on green, wearing Gucci green and neat had by Esenshel.

5. Shonda Rhimes

Shonda Rhimes
Source: Getty

Shonda Rhims showed off her slimed down frame in an elegant jacket and black turtleneck.

