Red Carpet Rundown: Jennifer Hudson Tributes Whitney Houston, Jordyn Woods Slays In Metallic & More

Jennifer Hudson Makes A Fashion StatementJennifer Hudson belted out Whitney Houston’s classic I Will Always Love You wearing a custom La Roxx gown with cape look inspired by the gown Houston wore at her 1994 performance. “I don’t think I can recall a time when I didn’t know of Whitney. Though I recall seeing her at a young age and just being completely captivated by this goddess,” said hudson in an pre-show interview posted on social media.
Jordyn Woods Wears Metallic To 2024 American Music AwardsJordyn Woods gave us an effortless slay on the 2024 American Music Awards carpet in a metallic mini dress by Balmain. Jordyn showed off her look in a photoshoot she posted on social media with the caption, “So much fun being at the @AMAs 50th Anniversary Special! + Watch the show TONIGHT at 8ET | 5PT on @CBS + streaming on @ParamountPlus!” Jordyn’s look was styled by Sandra Vainqueur. Keep scrolling for more looks from the 2024 American Music Awards.
1. Mariah Carey
Mariah dazzled the 2024 American Music Awards in a strapless champagne Schiaparelli gown and diamond necklace.
2. Gladys Knight
Gladys Knight sparkled on the carpet in a sequin jumpsuit before hitting the stage to sing a medley of her beloved songs. Fans jumped into the 80-year-old singer’s comments section to compliment her long-lasting vocals, physique, and stamina after she performed in feathers and heels.
3. Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson charmed in a satin black gown with an embellished mesh neckline and sleeves. During a leadup interview, Hudson revealed her connection to Whitney Houston, for who she performed a tribute, is the “gospel.” “You know, the presence, a gift,” she explained.
4. Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods wore black stockings under her metallic Balmain mini dress and matching heels with geometric pumps.
5. Nelly
Nelly was a part of the tribute with fellow St. Louis acts Chingy, J-Kwon, and the St. Lunatics. Nelly, who recently became a father with Ashanti, kept it chill and comfortable in a grey two-piece set and Jordans.
6. Chaka Khan
The legendary Chaka Khan rocked her signature wine tresses with gold metallic pants.
