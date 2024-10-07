Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: 2024 American Music Awards Looks

Red Carpet Rundown: Jennifer Hudson Tributes Whitney Houston, Jordyn Woods Slays In Metallic & More

Published on October 7, 2024

The 2024 American Music Awards aired, last night, with memorable music performances, tweetable moments and a sleek black carpet. Mariah Carey helped the AMAs celebrate their 50th anniversary by performing some of her biggest ballads. Chingy, Nelly, J-Kwon and the St. Lunatics hit the stage to perform a medley of hip-hop classics leaving viewers feeling transported to the best of the 2000s. Jennifer Hudson, who graced the carpet in an elegant black gown, payed homage to Whitney Houston through song and fashion. 

Jennifer Hudson Makes A Fashion Statement

Jennifer Hudson belted out Whitney Houston’s classic I Will Always Love You wearing a custom La Roxx gown with cape look inspired by the gown Houston wore at her 1994 performance. “I don’t think I can recall a time when I didn’t know of Whitney. Though I recall seeing her at a young age and just being completely captivated by this goddess,” said hudson in an pre-show interview posted on social media.

Jordyn Woods Wears Metallic To 2024 American Music Awards

Jordyn Woods gave us an effortless slay on the 2024 American Music Awards carpet in a metallic mini dress by Balmain. Jordyn showed off her look in a photoshoot she posted on social media with the caption, “So much fun being at the @AMAs 50th Anniversary Special! + Watch the show TONIGHT at 8ET | 5PT on @CBS + streaming on @ParamountPlus!” Jordyn’s look was styled by Sandra Vainqueur.
Keep scrolling for more looks from the 2024 American Music Awards.

1. Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey
Source: Getty

Mariah dazzled the 2024 American Music Awards in a strapless champagne Schiaparelli gown and diamond necklace. 

2. Gladys Knight

Gladys Knight
Source: Getty

Gladys Knight sparkled on the carpet in a sequin jumpsuit before hitting the stage to sing a medley of her beloved songs. Fans jumped into the 80-year-old singer’s comments section to compliment her long-lasting vocals, physique, and stamina after she performed in feathers and heels. 

3. Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson
Source: Getty

Jennifer Hudson charmed in a satin black gown with an embellished mesh neckline and sleeves. During a leadup interview, Hudson revealed her connection to Whitney Houston, for who she performed a tribute, is the “gospel.” “You know, the presence, a gift,” she explained.

4. Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods
Source: Getty

Jordyn Woods wore black stockings under her metallic Balmain mini dress and matching heels with geometric pumps.

5. Nelly

Nelly
Source: Getty

Nelly was a part of the tribute with fellow St. Louis acts Chingy, J-Kwon, and the St. Lunatics. Nelly, who recently became a father with Ashanti, kept it chill and comfortable in a grey two-piece set and Jordans.

6. Chaka Khan

Chaka Khan
Source: Getty

The legendary Chaka Khan rocked her signature wine tresses with gold metallic pants.

Red Carpet Rundown: Jennifer Hudson Tributes Whitney Houston, Jordyn Woods Slays In Metallic & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

