Style & Fashion

Glamour Brings Out 'It Girls' For The Women Of The Year Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: 'Glamour' Brings Out The 'It Girls' For Its 2024 US Women Of The Year Awards

Published on October 9, 2024

Glamour Women of the Year - Inside

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Imagine “it girls” from across the globe gathered in one place. We’re talking world-class athletes sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with the actresses we’ve obsessed over, comedians cracking jokes with singers whose voices are stuck in our heads, and style icons who casually set trends just by walking into the room.
That’s exactly what happened on October 8 at Glamour magazine’s 2024 U.S. Women of the Year event in New York City. The guest list alone was the ultimate #squadgoals.

Glamour honors Black women powerhouses from Taraji P. Henson and Tina Knowles to Serena Williams and Allyson Felix.

Held at the ultra-chic Edition Hotel, this event was everything we love—fierce, fabulous, and full of inspiration. Fresh off a similar star-studded celebration in London, the NYC soirée was all about honoring the trailblazing women who inspire us to keep pushing boundaries. The 2024 honorees were nothing short of legendary. From Taraji P. Henson, the queen of the screen, to the unstoppable Allyson Felix, winner of Glamour’s 2024 Face of Change Award. And let’s not forget mama Tina Knowles, who was honored for being a shining example of womanhood and matriarch of the Knowles dynasty. Serena Williams is the one of the magazine’s Global Woman of the Year. RELATED: Style Gallery: Chloe Bailey, Jodie Turner Smith, Eve, & More At ‘Glamour UK’s’ Women Of The Year Awards

Get into some of our favorite “it girl” style swag!

With so many big names in the room, the attendees came dressed to impress, serving looks that matched the night’s energy. Every outfit had heads turning, cameras flashing, and fans gagging.
Glamour Women of the Year - Inside

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland, there to support Mama Tina, delivered two of the most standout looks of the night. Beyoncé stunned in a golden Sergio Hudson ensemble from his Spring-Summer 2025 collection, while Kelly rocked a black-and-gold sequin suit.
Model and influencer Jordyn Woods wowed in a jewel-toned, over-the-top gown featuring a voluminous skirt that made her a red-carpet moment. Victoria Monet, Taraji P. Henson, and Ayra Starr also served up looks we loved.
Check out our gallery of “it girl” slays below!

1. Anifa Mvuemba

Anifa Mvuemba
Source: Getty

Anifa Mvuemba is a dream in black. With its sculpted neckline and balloon skirt, the Hanifa designer’s look is as trendy as it is flirty.

2. Abby Phillip

Abby Phillip
Source: Getty

Hello, Yellow! News anchor Abby Phillip attended the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in a dress that brought the sun in and highlighted the golds in her melanin skin.

3. Victoria Monét

Victoria Monét
Source: Getty

Victoria Monét is giving us the feels in this fit. The “On My Mama” singer slays in a black dress with a high slit, off-the-shoulder design, and gold details.

4. Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson
Source: Getty

Taraji P. Henson knows how to make an entrance, and this dress is proof. Get into Taraji’s navy blue details, cape design, and dramatic skirt!

5. Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr
Source: Getty

Ayra Starr is outside – and we are loving it! See the international star slay  Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year red carpet in a sleeveless  black bodycon dress with sexy cutouts.  

6. Tina Knowles,

Tina Knowles,
Source: Getty

Tina Knowles is beaming in style and chic sophistication. The co-Cecred creator wears a shiny satin jumpsuit with a gathered bow detail.

7. Wendy Osefo

Wendy Osefo
Source: Getty

Wendy Osefo has never met a sequin gown she didn’t slay. The reality star poses at Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year event in a black sequin gown with a high slit and even higher shine.

8. Ubah Hassan

Ubah Hassan
Source: Getty

Ubah Hassan is giving us major model energy. We are swooning over her gold and black halter gown and wavy, glamorous hair.

9. Allyson Felix

Allyson Felix
Source: Getty

Allyson Felix is at the front of the pack! The Olympic sprinter – and honoree – looked gorgeous in a simple black and pink gown. 

10. Nafessa Williams

Nafessa Williams
Source: Getty

Nafessa Williams is a boss – just check her fit. She redefines “suited up” in a sexy grey blazer dress with a left leg slit and dramatic sleeves. 

11. Yaya DaCosta

Yaya DaCosta
Source: Getty

Yaya DaCosta is all about mystery with this look. The actress wears a white sequin hooded dress, glamour makeuo, and long, curly braids.  

12. June Ambrose

June Ambrose
Source: Getty

 June Ambrose’s Barbie pink look is everything! June wears an off-the-shoulder satin dress with an over-the-top rosette side design, dramatic train, and posh pink color! June topped off her look with a lip purse. 10 out of 10 plus 10!

Red Carpet Rundown: ‘Glamour’ Brings Out The ‘It Girls’ For Its 2024 US Women Of The Year Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

