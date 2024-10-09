Red Carpet Rundown: ‘Glamour’ Brings Out The ‘It Girls’ For Its 2024 US Women Of The Year Awards

Glamour magazine’s 2024 U.S. Women of the Year event in New York City. The guest list alone was the ultimate #squadgoals. Glamour honors Black women powerhouses from Taraji P. Henson and Tina Knowles to Serena Williams and Allyson Felix. Held at the ultra-chic Edition Hotel, this event was everything we love—fierce, fabulous, and full of inspiration. Fresh off a similar star-studded celebration in London, the NYC soirée was all about honoring the trailblazing women who inspire us to keep pushing boundaries. Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Taraji P. Henson, the queen of the screen, to the unstoppable Allyson Felix, winner of Glamour’s 2024 Face of Change Award. And let’s not forget mama Tina Knowles, who was honored for being a shining example of womanhood and matriarch of the Knowles dynasty. Serena Williams is the one of the magazine’s Global Woman of the Year. RELATED: Get into some of our favorite “it girl” style swag! With so many big names in the room, the attendees came dressed to impress, serving looks that matched the night’s energy. Every outfit had heads turning, cameras flashing, and fans gagging. Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland, there to support Mama Tina, delivered two of the most standout looks of the night. Beyoncé stunned in a golden Sergio Hudson ensemble from his Spring-Summer 2025 collection, while Kelly rocked a black-and-gold sequin suit. Jordyn Woods wowed in a jewel-toned, over-the-top gown featuring a voluminous skirt that made her a red-carpet moment. Victoria Monet, Taraji P. Henson, and Ayra Starr also served up looks we loved. Check out our gallery of “it girl” slays below! Imagine “it girls” from across the globe gathered in one place. We’re talking world-class athletes sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with the actresses we’ve obsessed over, comedians cracking jokes with singers whose voices are stuck in our heads, and style icons who casually set trends just by walking into the room.That’s exactly what happened on October 8 atmagazine’s 2024 U.S. Women of the Year event in New York City. The guest list alone was the ultimate #squadgoals.Held at the ultra-chic Edition Hotel, this event was everything we love—fierce, fabulous, and full of inspiration. Fresh off a similar star-studded celebration in London, the NYC soirée was all about honoring the trailblazing women who inspire us to keep pushing boundaries.The 2024 honorees were nothing short of legendary. From, the queen of the screen, to the unstoppable, winner of Glamour’s 2024 Face of Change Award. And let’s not forget mama Tina Knowles, who was honored for being a shining example of womanhood and matriarch of the Knowles dynasty.is the one of the magazine’s Global Woman of the Year. RELATED: Style Gallery: Chloe Bailey, Jodie Turner Smith, Eve, & More At ‘Glamour UK’s’ Women Of The Year Awards With so many big names in the room, the attendees came dressed to impress, serving looks that matched the night’s energy. Every outfit had heads turning, cameras flashing, and fans gagging.andthere to support Mama Tina, delivered two of the most standout looks of the night.stunned in a golden Sergio Hudson ensemble from his Spring-Summer 2025 collection, while Kelly rocked a black-and-gold sequin suit.Model and influencerwowed in a jewel-toned, over-the-top gown featuring a voluminous skirt that made her a red-carpet moment.andalso served up looks we loved.Check out our gallery of “it girl” slays below!

1. Anifa Mvuemba Source: Getty Anifa Mvuemba is a dream in black. With its sculpted neckline and balloon skirt, the Hanifa designer’s look is as trendy as it is flirty.

2. Abby Phillip Source: Getty Hello, Yellow! News anchor Abby Phillip attended the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in a dress that brought the sun in and highlighted the golds in her melanin skin.

3. Victoria Monét Source: Getty Victoria Monét is giving us the feels in this fit. The “On My Mama” singer slays in a black dress with a high slit, off-the-shoulder design, and gold details.

4. Taraji P. Henson Source: Getty Taraji P. Henson knows how to make an entrance, and this dress is proof. Get into Taraji’s navy blue details, cape design, and dramatic skirt!

5. Ayra Starr Source: Getty Ayra Starr is outside – and we are loving it! See the international star slay Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year red carpet in a sleeveless black bodycon dress with sexy cutouts.

6. Tina Knowles, Source: Getty Tina Knowles is beaming in style and chic sophistication. The co-Cecred creator wears a shiny satin jumpsuit with a gathered bow detail.

7. Wendy Osefo Source: Getty Wendy Osefo has never met a sequin gown she didn’t slay. The reality star poses at Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year event in a black sequin gown with a high slit and even higher shine.

8. Ubah Hassan Source: Getty Ubah Hassan is giving us major model energy. We are swooning over her gold and black halter gown and wavy, glamorous hair.

9. Allyson Felix Source: Getty Allyson Felix is at the front of the pack! The Olympic sprinter – and honoree – looked gorgeous in a simple black and pink gown.

10. Nafessa Williams Source: Getty Nafessa Williams is a boss – just check her fit. She redefines “suited up” in a sexy grey blazer dress with a left leg slit and dramatic sleeves.

11. Yaya DaCosta Source: Getty Yaya DaCosta is all about mystery with this look. The actress wears a white sequin hooded dress, glamour makeuo, and long, curly braids.