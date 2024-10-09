Red Carpet Rundown: ‘Glamour’ Brings Out The ‘It Girls’ For Its 2024 US Women Of The Year Awards

Glamour Brings Out 'It Girls' For The Women Of The Year Awards
Glamour honors Black women powerhouses from Taraji P. Henson and Tina Knowles to Serena Williams and Allyson Felix.Held at the ultra-chic Edition Hotel, this event was everything we love—fierce, fabulous, and full of inspiration. Fresh off a similar star-studded celebration in London, the NYC soirée was all about honoring the trailblazing women who inspire us to keep pushing boundaries. The 2024 honorees were nothing short of legendary. From Taraji P. Henson, the queen of the screen, to the unstoppable Allyson Felix, winner of Glamour's 2024 Face of Change Award. And let's not forget mama Tina Knowles, who was honored for being a shining example of womanhood and matriarch of the Knowles dynasty. Serena Williams is the one of the magazine's Global Woman of the Year.
Get into some of our favorite “it girl” style swag!With so many big names in the room, the attendees came dressed to impress, serving looks that matched the night’s energy. Every outfit had heads turning, cameras flashing, and fans gagging. Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland, there to support Mama Tina, delivered two of the most standout looks of the night. Beyoncé stunned in a golden Sergio Hudson ensemble from his Spring-Summer 2025 collection, while Kelly rocked a black-and-gold sequin suit. Model and influencer Jordyn Woods wowed in a jewel-toned, over-the-top gown featuring a voluminous skirt that made her a red-carpet moment. Victoria Monet, Taraji P. Henson, and Ayra Starr also served up looks we loved. Check out our gallery of “it girl” slays below!
1. Anifa Mvuemba
Anifa Mvuemba is a dream in black. With its sculpted neckline and balloon skirt, the Hanifa designer’s look is as trendy as it is flirty.
2. Abby Phillip
Hello, Yellow! News anchor Abby Phillip attended the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in a dress that brought the sun in and highlighted the golds in her melanin skin.
3. Victoria Monét
Victoria Monét is giving us the feels in this fit. The “On My Mama” singer slays in a black dress with a high slit, off-the-shoulder design, and gold details.
4. Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson knows how to make an entrance, and this dress is proof. Get into Taraji’s navy blue details, cape design, and dramatic skirt!
5. Ayra Starr
Ayra Starr is outside – and we are loving it! See the international star slay Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year red carpet in a sleeveless black bodycon dress with sexy cutouts.
6. Tina Knowles,
Tina Knowles is beaming in style and chic sophistication. The co-Cecred creator wears a shiny satin jumpsuit with a gathered bow detail.
7. Wendy Osefo
Wendy Osefo has never met a sequin gown she didn’t slay. The reality star poses at Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year event in a black sequin gown with a high slit and even higher shine.
8. Ubah Hassan
Ubah Hassan is giving us major model energy. We are swooning over her gold and black halter gown and wavy, glamorous hair.
9. Allyson Felix
Allyson Felix is at the front of the pack! The Olympic sprinter – and honoree – looked gorgeous in a simple black and pink gown.
10. Nafessa Williams
Nafessa Williams is a boss – just check her fit. She redefines “suited up” in a sexy grey blazer dress with a left leg slit and dramatic sleeves.
11. Yaya DaCosta
Yaya DaCosta is all about mystery with this look. The actress wears a white sequin hooded dress, glamour makeuo, and long, curly braids.
12. June Ambrose
June Ambrose’s Barbie pink look is everything! June wears an off-the-shoulder satin dress with an over-the-top rosette side design, dramatic train, and posh pink color! June topped off her look with a lip purse. 10 out of 10 plus 10!
