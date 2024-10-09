Red Carpet Rundown: Eva Marcille Slays The 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards In Louis Vuitton, See Other Celebrity Looks

Eva Marcille

struck a pose on the red carpet last night, and we are still in awe.

Eva was one of several celebrities in Las Vegas for the taping of BET’s 2024 Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, October 8. Ready for an evening of iconic performances, surprise recognitions, and, of course, jaw-dropping style, the BET actress and others stopped at Drai’s Nightclub in their flyest fits.

Rocking Louis Vuitton, Eva proved once again why she will forever be a style icon.

So, let’s get into the details.

Eva Marcille wears Louis Vuitton from head-to-to at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards.

The

All The Queen’s Men

star gave us a look that screamed boss chic. She wore a two-piece blue suit featuring Louis Vuitton’s signature checkered Damier Ebene pattern. The tailored suit and fitted pants fit her slim frame perfectly. Opting to wear the suit with no shirt underneath, Eva served chic sophistication with a little bold edge.

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

She accessorized with a quilted blue Louis Vuitton purse, cat-eye sunglasses, layered jewelry, and dark pumps. Talk about standing on business!

Eva complemented her monochromatic blue Louis Vuitton moment with glamorous makeup and hair. Her makeup had a natural glow, highlighting her signature cheekbones and tantalizing eyes. Her locs were styled in an effortless bob.

Get into celebrity looks from the BET Hip Hop Awards.

BET

awards , Eva was one of several celebrities spotted at the event. (

Megan Thee Stallion leads in

nominations

followed by Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Cardi B, GloRilla, Nicki Minaj, and Sexyy Red also have several nods

).

The ceremony was filmed on Tuesday, fans will have to wait until October 15 to see the

full