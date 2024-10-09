Black Hollywood Pops Out In Vegas For BET's Hip Hop Awards
Red Carpet Rundown: Eva Marcille Slays The 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards In Louis Vuitton, See Other Celebrity Looks
Eva Marcille wears Louis Vuitton from head-to-to at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards.The All The Queen’s Men star gave us a look that screamed boss chic. She wore a two-piece blue suit featuring Louis Vuitton’s signature checkered Damier Ebene pattern. The tailored suit and fitted pants fit her slim frame perfectly. Opting to wear the suit with no shirt underneath, Eva served chic sophistication with a little bold edge. She accessorized with a quilted blue Louis Vuitton purse, cat-eye sunglasses, layered jewelry, and dark pumps. Talk about standing on business! Eva complemented her monochromatic blue Louis Vuitton moment with glamorous makeup and hair. Her makeup had a natural glow, highlighting her signature cheekbones and tantalizing eyes. Her locs were styled in an effortless bob. RELATED: Red Carpet Rundown: The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards
Get into celebrity looks from the BET Hip Hop Awards.With a competitive race for BET awards, Eva was one of several celebrities spotted at the event. (Megan Thee Stallion leads in nominations followed by Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Cardi B, GloRilla, Nicki Minaj, and Sexyy Red also have several nods). The ceremony was filmed on Tuesday, fans will have to wait until October 15 to see the full show on BET. Until then, keep scrolling to check out more celebrity looks from the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards—we’ve got all the deets on who wore what!
1. Lola Brooke is sultry, sexy, and that girl!
Lola Brooke served as the official host of the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards’ green carpet. Setting off her hosting duties, she wore a sexy grey and white sleeveless dress with cut outs and a sharp bob. Get into all the details, honey!
2. Ari Fletcher gives a sexy denim moment. Yes Sis!
Ari Fletcher attended the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards giving us every reason why denim still has us in a chokehold. Her head-to-toe denum fit is a whole moment. By accessorizing her look with hair pins and gold chains, Ari oozes ’90s vibes.
3. LightSkinKeisha serves body and curves on the carpet.
It’s the BAWDY for us! LightSkinKeisha attended the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards highlighting every curve of her body and we are here for it. The beauty opted for a sultry black look.
4. 2 Chainz in all black leather is a moment.
If there is one thing 2 Chainz is going to do, it is to slay in all black. Posing on the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards carpet he wears an oversized black leather jacket and relaxed fit pants.
5. Soulja Boy will forever be a hip hop icon.
Soulja Boy knows how to make a statement – whether on a song, with a dance move, or on the red carpet. Here he poses in a brown suede moment that is the perfect blend of urban streetwear and red carpet chic. He accessorized his look with bling and chains.
6. Hit-Boy's corduroy cropped jacket is perfect for fall.
Hit-Boy attended the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards and heads turned as he posed. His fit is a nod to hip hop style with oversized shorts, cream studded kicks, and a blue corduroy crop jacket we love.
7. We are swooning over Connie Orlando's green leather.
BET’s Connie Orlando is not playing on the evening’s carpet. The exec gives the girls a simple slay in a white top and stunning bright green midi-length leather pencil skirt.
8. BUDAH stuns in purple.
BUDAH attended the evening’s festivities in the color of royalty: purple. We are still gagging over her deep purple feather moment that is everything you need for a good time in Vegas!
