Red Carpet Rundown: Angel Reese Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair At The 2024 CFDA Awards
Angel Reese scores on the CFDA red carpet, wears an elevated monochromatic all-white fit we love.Angel paired her gorgeous hair transformation with an equally stunning all-white ensemble. The podcast host dazzled in a chic white gown with a sleeveless design, thigh-high slit, and draped details. Adding a touch of drama, she complemented her dress with a plush floor-length white coat and black strappy heels. Her monochromatic moment was an elevated take on her usual style and perfect for a night with the CFDA.
Erykah Badu arrives on the CFDA red carpet, slays in Thom BrowneWith Chair Thom Browne at the helm, the CFDA Awards celebrate emerging talent, global influencers, and top designers in accessories, womenswear, and menswear. This year, R&B songstress Erykah Badu is set to receive the prestigious Fashion Icon of the Year award, adding an extra touch of excitement to the event. Bringing the drama we knew she would, Erykah ate up the carpet. She paired multiple layers of black and white fabulousness with turquoise blue, red, and yellow jewelry.
2024 Red Carpet Rundown: CFDA Celebrity Looks We LoveBut, Angel and Erykah weren’t the only stars turning heads at this year’s event. As always, the CFDA Awards’ red carpet drew fashion’s elite, all bringing their fiercest looks and styles. Celebrities and A-listers delivered stunning fits that kept cameras flashing and social media talking. Keep scrolling to see slays from Cynthia Erivo, Winnie Harlow, Coco Jones, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and more.
1. La La Anthony
La La Anthony is giving glamour darling! While attending the 2024 CFDA Awards, the actress wears a dramatic black and white zebra print wrap style dress with a plunging neckline and high slit. She adds to her animal attire with Dalmatian print pumps and a black headwrap.
2. Ciara
It’s a look Ci Ci! Ciara returns to her high fashion roots with this split decision white and black look for the CFDA Fashion Awards. The “How We Roll” singer wore a gown with a white tank top and peplum skirt design. Taking her look over the top is unexpected combination of a romantic updo and funky chunky platform boots.
3. Coco Jones
Coco Jones redefined the “Little Black Dress” at the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History. She slayed in a leather black blazer dress from Coach and a sleek flipped bob.
4. Da'Vine Joy Randolph
It’s giving what it needs to give! Da’Vine Joy Randolph steps out in a bold couture look at the CFDA Awards we love. The Golden Globe and Oscar winner stuns in a dramatic corset dress dramatic tulle side panels.
5. Teyana Taylor
Don’t play with the rose from Harlem, because she is going to slay every timg. Teyana Taylor makes the girlies gag in a sleek cut out gown from LaQuan Smith. She tops off her bold baddie look with a sleek bob and large-rimmed shades.
6. Sabrina Elba
Sabrina Dhowre Elba attends the 2024 CFDA Awards looking sexy and sleek. Her body is tea, her melanin is glowing, and her attitude is fierce. We are loving her sleek black and tan gown with is simple cascading print and halter top design.
7. Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow is giving us futuristic Cinderella vibes and we are here for it. The supermodel poses in an ice blue gown with a silver corset panel and dramatic iridescent skirt. Winnie pairs her dress with ice blue tight-boots to pull her monochromatic moment together.
8. Yseult
Yseult ate up the 2024 CFDA Awards carpet and we are still gagging. While striking a dramatic pose for the camera, the entertainer wears a ruched black dress with boots, a over-the-top cape, and slouchy leather gloves. Every detail of Yseult’s fit oozed drama.
9. Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo is showing off her WICKED style at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards. The Wicked actress slays in a fabulous black cape dress with a dramatic hood, train, and trumpet skirt.
10. Precious Lee
Precious Lee was the lady in red at the 2024 CFDA Awards. The supermodel’s curves were on full display in a red velvet halter dress with a high slit and ruched details. Precious topped off her red hot moment with a bow detail and elbow-length gloves.
11. Joan Smalls
It’s giving sleek. It’s giving sophisticated. It’s giving supermodel. Yes, Joan Smalls! Your black suit, plunging neckline, and sleek hair is a whole vibe.
12. GloRilla
GloRilla blends urban style with Hollywood glamour at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards. The Memphis rapper pairs a sexy bra and shorts look with an oversized leather bomber and knee high boots.
13. Tyla
Tyla is serving BAWDY! The international stars slays in a lacy mini dress with bright green details. a
14. Aweng Chuol
Aweng Chuol owns the red carpet – like the runway – in this white dress. With two dramatic high slits, the supermodel’s white dress is all about showing body, confidence, and attitude.
15. Victoria Money and LaQuan Smith
Victoria Monét and LaQuan Smith are a match made in fashion heaven. The singer and designer are giving us sexy vibes in a monochromatic black moments we love.
