Red Carpet Rundown: Angel Reese Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair At The 2024 CFDA Awards

Angel Reese turned heads on the 2024

with a bold new hair color we’re obsessed with. In other words, her style was a slam dunk!

The

WNBA

rookie owned the event, debuting platinum blonde hair that made us all gag. Breaking from her usual dark brown tresses, she styled her icy look in a deep middle part with curtain

bangs,

and soft romantic curls.

Get a closeup of her look here.

Angel Reese scores on the CFDA red carpet, wears an elevated monochromatic all-white fit we love.

Angel paired her gorgeous hair transformation with an equally stunning all-white ensemble. The podcast host dazzled in a chic white gown with a sleeveless design, thigh-high slit, and draped details. Adding a touch of drama, she complemented her dress with a plush floor-length white coat and black strappy heels.

Her monochromatic moment was an elevated take on her usual style and perfect for a night with the CFDA.

Erykah Badu arrives on the CFDA red carpet, slays in Thom Browne

With Chair Thom Browne at the helm, the CFDA Awards celebrate emerging talent, global influencers, and top designers in accessories, womenswear, and menswear. This year, R&B songstress Erykah Badu is set to receive the prestigious Fashion Icon of the Year award, adding

an extra touch of

excitement to the event.

Bringing the drama we knew she would, Erykah ate up the carpet. She paired multiple layers of black and white fabulousness with turquoise blue, red, and yellow jewelry.

2024 Red Carpet Rundown: CFDA Celebrity Looks We Love

But, Angel and Erykah weren’t the only stars turning heads at this year’s event. As always, the CFDA

Awards’

red carpet drew fashion’s elite,

all

bringing their fiercest looks and styles.

Celebrities and A-listers delivered stunning fits that kept cameras flashing and social media talking.

Keep scrolling to see slays from

Cynthia Erivo, Winnie Harlow, Coco Jones, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and more.