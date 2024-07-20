Red Carpet Gallery: These WNBA All-Star Fits Are A Slam Dunk

Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Gallery: See Stellar Style From The WNBA's All-Stars

Published on July 20, 2024

2024 WNBA All Star - Orange Carpet

Source: Alex Slitz / Getty

The WNBA’s brightest stars will collide in Phoenix tonight at the 20th annual AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. This marks the third time Phoenix has been chosen for this prestigious event, showing the passionate WNBA fanbase in the Valley of the Sun.
Just a week before the official start of the 2024 Olympics, the WNBA All-Star Weekend also serves as the official send-off for WNBA players selected to compete on the global stage. The game features some of our favorite “it” girls in a unique format. This year, the WNBA All-Stars “Team WNBA” will take on “Team USA,” the USA Basketball women’s national team, in a thrilling matchup and display of basketball talent. With heavy hitters like A’ja Wilson, Angel Reese, Shakira Austin, Aliyah Boston, and Brittney Griner, and more on both teams, we’re sure to see a lot of Black girl magic on the court, too. RELATED: The Tunnel Of Trend: Inside The WNBA’s Slam-Dunk Style Transformation

The WNBA Rolls Out The Orange Carpet To Celebrate All-Star Weekend

As the WNBA All-Star weekend officially began on July 18, so did the star arrivals and their stellar style. The league rolled out an orange carpet to mark the kickoff – and our favorite fashion girlies scored major points. Two-time MVP A’ja Wilson made her presence known as soon as her manicured toe touched the orange carpet. The Las Vegas Aces star, who recently covered Marie Claire’s Sports Issue, turned heads in a playful sheer cutout dress with a high asymmetrical hemline. A’ja gave body, fashion, and personality! Further letting the cameras know who the “Queen of the Court is, A’ja complimented her WNBA All-Star kickoff look with micro braids and a custom blinged-out grill. Reflecting the light of the cameras and the night’s excitement, Aja’s dental details were the talk of the night.
RELATED: Tunnel Style: Top A’ja Wilson Pre-Game Style Moments

WNBA Indiana Fever Star Aliyah Boston Is Too Fly In Phoenix

Aliyah Boston is another All-Star with no problem making the orange carpet her runway. The Indiana Fever power player werked the cameras in a monochromatic deep red snakeskin leather ensemble we loved. The fit included a fitted corset top with a V-cut detail, wide-leg pants, and an oversized long-line jacket. Aliyah kept her makeup and accessories simple to let her fit shine.
As fashion and sports merge ahead of tonight’s big game, there are several slays and fashion moments to witness. Our favorite opening player looks are below – and we’ll keep you posted as the stars walk tonight’s tunnel. RELATED Meet Kysre Gondrezick, The Best Dressed Player In The WNBA

1. Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner
Source: Getty

Brittney Griner has triumphantly returned to the WNBA and we love to see it. The star arrived at the WNBA All-star carpet in a relaxed black ensemble that is casual and comfy.

2. A'ja Wilson

A'ja Wilson
Source: Getty

A’ja Wilson is not playing on the WNBA All-Star carpet. Looking at her side profile in this dress. Excuse us, Ms. Wilson!

3. Rhyne Howard

Rhyne Howard
Source: Getty

We are loving Rhyne Howard’s rocker-style on the WNBA red carpet. The Atlanta Dream star looks chic in a black leather vest, beret, and relaxed fit trousers.

4. Shakira Austin

Shakira Austin
Source: Getty

Known for her curly hair and personality, Shakira Austin is killing the carpet. Get into the Washington Mystics player’s two piece sporty set with a cute cropped cream blazer and mini skirt. 

5. Brionna Jones

Brionna Jones
Source: Getty

Brionna Jones looks amazing in a lime green Hanifa fitted bodycon. The Connecticut player complimented her stunning dress with a turquoise mini bag. We are gagging over her color combo!

 

6. Charisma Osborne

Charisma Osborne
Source: Getty

Charisma Osborne is serving in her hometown. She pairs a leather vest and mini skirt with tights and booties for a chic, grunge look. Her drawsting details and zippers are everything!

7. Arike Ogunbowale

Arike Ogunbowale
Source: Getty

Arike Ogunbowale brings her own Dallas flavor to Phoenix. Arike wears a sporty oversized blue and white pullover with blue shorts, white slouchy socks and chunky loafers. 

8. Aliyah Boston

Aliyah Boston
Source: Getty

Let’s take another look at the night’s lady in red. Aliyah’s red carpet fit is a major fashion moment.

Red Carpet Gallery: These WNBA All-Star Fits Are A Slam Dunk was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

