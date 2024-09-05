Top Celebrity Looks From The Premiere Of Peacock's 'Fight Night'
Red Carpet Gallery: See Taraji P Henson’s New Fire Look And Other Celebrity Slays At The NYC Premiere Of ‘Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist’
Taraji P. Henson brought the heat to the ‘Fight Night’ premiere.Slayed by TYM Wallace, Taraji’s hair stole the spotlight. With its bold red hue, fierce bangs, and edgy cut, Taraji’s hairstyle was everything. “Let me give you a new hairdo, a new cut, a new color,” TYM wrote on Instagram, showing off Taraji’s glam look for the Fight Night premiere. Taraji’s ensemble was just as fabulous. Styled by the iconic duo Wayman and Micah, she rocked a white sparkly mini button-down dress with a plunging neckline. The look was flirty, eye-catching, and sexy, unapologetically showing off her fit frame and sculpted legs. Ok, Ms. Henson. We see you, Sis!
Red Carpet Rundown: See Other Fire Looks From the ‘Fight Night’ NYC PremiereIt wasn’t just Taraji who turned heads. Black Hollywood was outside and showing out! VIPs like Lori Harvey and Chloe Bailey hit the carpet in everything from sequins and miniskirts to plunging necklines and sophisticated maxi dresses. Keep scrolling for our favorite red carpet looks from the night!
1. Chloe Bailey
Chloe Bailey is very golden and very demure at the Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist premiere. The series actress wears a flowy golden gown perfect for fall with shiny pleated panels, ruffles, and a statement belt.
2. Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart is suited up in style. The actor-comedian wears an expertly tailored one button blazer gray suit and cigar-style pants. He tops off his look with dark shades.
3. Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey joined Taraji wearing the plunge trend with this stunning white gown. From its high slit to its gathered waist and dramatic sleeves, Lori is a moda moment.
4. Terrence Howard
Terrence Howard arrived to the Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist premiere in character. He wore a gray suit with retro touches, a light blue collared shirt, styled open to see his chest and chain, and a flipped auburn hair wig.
5. Aisha Bowe
Aisha Bowe wasn’t playing at the NYC premiere. We are loving her daring, sexy black dress with its gold details, cut outs, and high slit.
6. Kysre Gondrezick
WNBA free agent Kysre Gondrezick is all about the power suit at the premiere of Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist. We love her fitted suit with a classic high waist and embellished shoulders. The sports star also noticeably wore the plunging neck trend.
7. Guerdy Abraira
It’s giving main character energy! Guerdy Abraira leaned into color and fit with her red carpet outfit for the Fight Night premiere. The personality arrived in a multi-colored tube-style two-piece set that makes heads turn.
8. Dominque Madison
Dominque Madison is playful, glam, and flirty on the carpet. Showing her sculpted legs, she wears a mini dress with large disc sequins that is everything.
9. Marsha Stephanie Blake
Marsha Stephanie Blake is a vibe. Her suit stands out with its strong shoulders, sleek black design, and waist cut-outs. Serve the girls, Marsha!
10. Leslie Black
Leslie Black’s look is 10 out of 10 plus 10. Posing on the Fight Night carpet, the actress is glowing in a golden one-shoulder dress with ruching and a dramatic sleeve.
