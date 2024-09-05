Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Top Celebrity Looks From The Premiere Of Peacock's 'Fight Night'

Red Carpet Gallery: See Taraji P Henson’s New Fire Look And Other Celebrity Slays At The NYC Premiere Of ‘Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist’

Published on September 5, 2024

"Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" Premiere - Arrivals

Source: John Nacion / Getty

Taraji P. Henson ate up all the girlies at the New York City premiere of Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist. Debuting a fire-red haircut and an equally fire mini dress, the star arrived in style.
Taraji was just one of the many examples of Black culture, excellence, and swag who stopped by the red carpet in support of the new Peacock series. It was giving family reunion vibes as she and other celebs posed and smiled at the star-studded event held at NYC’s Jazz at Lincoln Center. Starring Taraji, Terrence Howard, Kevin Hart, Lori Harvey, and more, the new series playfully chronicles an Atlanta mob heist where a million dollars was stolen following an infamous Muhammad Ali fight. Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist is an eight-episode true-crime drama, debuting tonight on September 5. As you gear up for nights with the Black mob, let’s talk about Taraji’s night of fashion. Keep scrolling for the tea on her latest hair transformation and stunning look.

Taraji P. Henson brought the heat to the ‘Fight Night’ premiere.

"Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" Premiere - Arrivals

Source: John Nacion / Getty

Slayed by TYM Wallace, Taraji’s hair stole the spotlight. With its bold red hue, fierce bangs, and edgy cut, Taraji’s hairstyle was everything. “Let me give you a new hairdo, a new cut, a new color,” TYM wrote on Instagram, showing off Taraji’s glam look for the Fight Night premiere. Taraji’s ensemble was just as fabulous. Styled by the iconic duo Wayman and Micah, she rocked a white sparkly mini button-down dress with a plunging neckline. The look was flirty, eye-catching, and sexy, unapologetically showing off her fit frame and sculpted legs. Ok, Ms. Henson. We see you, Sis!
"Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" Premiere - Arrivals

Source: John Nacion / Getty

Red Carpet Rundown: See Other Fire Looks From the ‘Fight Night’ NYC Premiere

It wasn’t just Taraji who turned heads. Black Hollywood was outside and showing out! VIPs like Lori Harvey and Chloe Bailey hit the carpet in everything from sequins and miniskirts to plunging necklines and sophisticated maxi dresses. Keep scrolling for our favorite red carpet looks from the night!

1. Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey
Source: Getty

Chloe Bailey is very golden and very demure at the Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist premiere. The series actress wears a flowy golden gown perfect for fall with shiny pleated panels, ruffles, and a statement belt.

2. Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart
Source: Getty

Kevin Hart is suited up in style. The actor-comedian wears an expertly tailored one button blazer gray suit and cigar-style pants. He tops off his look with dark shades. 

3. Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey
Source: Getty

Lori Harvey joined Taraji wearing the plunge trend with this stunning white gown. From its high slit to its gathered waist and dramatic sleeves, Lori is a moda moment.

4. Terrence Howard

Terrence Howard
Source: Getty

Terrence Howard arrived to the Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist premiere in character. He wore a gray suit with retro touches, a light blue collared shirt, styled open to see his chest and chain, and a flipped auburn hair wig. 

5. Aisha Bowe

Aisha Bowe
Source: Getty

Aisha Bowe wasn’t playing at the NYC premiere. We are loving her daring, sexy black dress with its gold details, cut outs, and high slit. 

6. Kysre Gondrezick

Kysre Gondrezick
Source: Getty

WNBA free agent Kysre Gondrezick is all about the power suit at the premiere of Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist. We love her fitted suit with a classic high waist and embellished shoulders. The sports star also noticeably wore the plunging neck trend.

7. Guerdy Abraira

Guerdy Abraira
Source: Getty

It’s giving main character energy! Guerdy Abraira leaned into color and fit with her red carpet outfit for the Fight Night premiere. The personality arrived in a multi-colored tube-style two-piece set that makes heads turn.  

8. Dominque Madison

Dominque Madison
Source: Getty

Dominque Madison is playful, glam, and flirty on the carpet. Showing her sculpted legs, she wears a mini dress with large disc sequins that is everything.  

9. Marsha Stephanie Blake

Marsha Stephanie Blake
Source: Getty

Marsha Stephanie Blake is a vibe. Her suit stands out with its strong shoulders, sleek black design, and waist cut-outs. Serve the girls, Marsha!

10. Leslie Black

Leslie Black
Source: Getty

Leslie Black’s look is 10 out of 10 plus 10. Posing on the Fight Night carpet, the actress is glowing in a golden one-shoulder dress with ruching and a dramatic sleeve. 

Red Carpet Gallery: See Taraji P Henson’s New Fire Look And Other Celebrity Slays At The NYC Premiere Of ‘Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

