Red Carpet Gallery: See Taraji P Henson’s New Fire Look And Other Celebrity Slays At The NYC Premiere Of ‘Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist’

Taraji P. Henson

ate up all the girlies at the New York City premiere of

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist

. Debuting a fire-red haircut and an equally fire mini dress, the star arrived in style.

Taraji was just one of the many examples of Black culture, excellence, and swag who stopped by the red carpet

in support of

the new

Peacock

series. It

was giving

family reunion vibes as she and other celebs posed and smiled at the star-studded event held at NYC’s Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Starring Taraji, Terrence Howard, Kevin Hart, Lori Harvey, and more, the new series playfully chronicles an Atlanta mob heist where a million dollars was stolen following an infamous

Muhammad Ali

fight.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist

is an eight-episode true-crime drama, debuting tonight on September 5.

As you gear up for nights with the Black mob, let’s talk about Taraji’s night of fashion. Keep scrolling for the tea on her latest hair transformation and stunning look.

Taraji P. Henson brought the heat to the ‘Fight Night’ premiere.

Slayed by

TYM Wallace

, Taraji’s hair stole the spotlight. With its bold red hue, fierce bangs, and edgy cut, Taraji’s hairstyle was everything.

“Let me give you a new hairdo, a new cut, a new color,” TYM wrote on Instagram , showing off Taraji’s glam look for the Fight Night premiere.

Taraji’s ensemble was just as fabulous. Styled by the iconic duo

Wayman and Micah

, she rocked a white sparkly mini button-down dress with a plunging neckline. The look was flirty, eye-catching, and sexy, unapologetically showing off her fit frame and sculpted legs.

Ok, Ms. Henson. We see you, Sis!

Red Carpet Rundown: See Other Fire Looks From the ‘Fight Night’ NYC Premiere

It wasn’t just Taraji who turned heads. Black Hollywood was outside and showing out! VIPs like Lori Harvey and Chloe Bailey hit the carpet in everything from sequins and miniskirts to plunging necklines and sophisticated maxi dresses.

Keep scrolling for our favorite red carpet looks from the night!