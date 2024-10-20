Red Carpet Gallery: Celebrity Looks We Loved From The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala

Fashion, arts, and celebrity collided at the

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

gala – and the combination was as good and stylish as we thought it would be. Black Hollywood served up some unexpected gems to the delight of fashion lovers everywhere. We’re talking unique proportions, wild accessories, bold colors, and fabric mashups made in fashion heaven.

The A-list event wasn’t just a fashion moment, though. The event had an even greater purpose.

Some of our favorite Hollywood stars step out in style to support the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Celebs were dressed to the nines to help the Academy Museum raise over $11 million for exhibitions and public programs like screenings and community-led initiatives. The fourth annual gala was held in collaboration with luxury brand Rolex, adding a touch of extra swagger to the already swanky soirée.

Hollywood’s finest showed up, honoring icons like Paul Mescal, Rita Moreno, and Quentin Tarantino for their contributions to film, both past and present.

The event was A-listers only, with a guest list as exclusive as it can get.

Some of our fave celebs spotted on the red carpet included

Coleman Domingo, Kim Kardashian, Taraji P. Henson, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Zoe Saldana, Sheryl Lee Ralph,

Quinta Brunson

.

Niecy Nash, Gabrielle Union & more: Let’s get into all the celebrity style red carpet moments

stole the show in one of our favorite looks of the night. The Claws star dripped in diamonds, sequins, and rhinestones. Sis was the epitome of Rihanna’s famous phrase, “Shine bright like a diamond!”

Gabrielle Union also took our breath away. The

Bring It On

star wowed in a stunning deep purple and black ombré mermaid-style gown.

With a dramatic half-globe sleeveless neckline and tailored silhouette, Gabrielle was not playing on the carpet. Her hubby, Dwyane Wade , matched her fly perfectly, sporting a sleek black double-breasted tuxedo with silver accessories.

Quinta Brunson , creator and star of

Abbott Elementary

, also came through serving a look in a two-tiered hounds tooth ensemble by Carolina Herrera.

She rocked a sleeveless top with a chic flower detail and a hint of plum at the bottom, paired with a matching maxi-length pencil skirt. Quinta’s sharp pixie cut and elegant glam tied the outfit together, giving us

major

sophisticated vibes.