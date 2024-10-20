Red Carpet Gallery: Celebrity Looks We Loved From The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala

Top Celebrity Style From The 4th Annual Academy Museum Gala
Some of our favorite Hollywood stars step out in style to support the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.Celebs were dressed to the nines to help the Academy Museum raise over $11 million for exhibitions and public programs like screenings and community-led initiatives. The fourth annual gala was held in collaboration with luxury brand Rolex, adding a touch of extra swagger to the already swanky soirée. Hollywood’s finest showed up, honoring icons like Paul Mescal, Rita Moreno, and Quentin Tarantino for their contributions to film, both past and present. The event was A-listers only, with a guest list as exclusive as it can get. Some of our fave celebs spotted on the red carpet included Coleman Domingo, Kim Kardashian, Taraji P. Henson, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Zoe Saldana, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Quinta Brunson.
Niecy Nash, Gabrielle Union & more: Let’s get into all the celebrity style red carpet momentsNiecy Nash stole the show in one of our favorite looks of the night. The Claws star dripped in diamonds, sequins, and rhinestones. Sis was the epitome of Rihanna’s famous phrase, “Shine bright like a diamond!” Niecy wore in her signature body-hugging silhouette. Her beauty nodded to old Hollywood glam with her hair style in soft waves and a side part and her makeup shiny and poppin’. RELATED: Thanks To Niecy Nash We Are Obsessed With Candy Apple Red (Again) Gabrielle Union also took our breath away. The Bring It On star wowed in a stunning deep purple and black ombré mermaid-style gown. With a dramatic half-globe sleeveless neckline and tailored silhouette, Gabrielle was not playing on the carpet. Her hubby, Dwyane Wade, matched her fly perfectly, sporting a sleek black double-breasted tuxedo with silver accessories. RELATED: What I Learned About Menopause While Having Tea With Gabrielle Union Quinta Brunson, creator and star of Abbott Elementary, also came through serving a look in a two-tiered hounds tooth ensemble by Carolina Herrera. She rocked a sleeveless top with a chic flower detail and a hint of plum at the bottom, paired with a matching maxi-length pencil skirt. Quinta’s sharp pixie cut and elegant glam tied the outfit together, giving us major sophisticated vibes. And there were so many other examples of style and trend! Let’s dive into more of our favorite gala red carpet moments below.
1. Colman Domingo carries a cat.
Colman Domingo combined whimsy fashion and sophisticated tailoring at the Academy Museum Gala. Get into his look above – and take a special note of his cat!
2. Zoe Saldana is a vision in black and white.
Nothing is more sophisticated than black and white. Zoe Saldana poses here as one of the many celebrities to slay in the classic color palette. Her take includes a Harris Reed sleeveless gown with white lace, a black underlay, and a draped black sash.
3. Andra Day is dipped in gold.
It’s giving Grecian goddess. It’s giving golden glam. It’s giving Andra Day! Andra glided on the Academy Museum Gala carpet as if she should be carried by four fine scantily dressed men. Yess!! Her look was all about the royal glamour.
4. Ava DuVernay is the lady in red.
Red will always be the cheat code for making a statement. Ava DuVernay shows us why in an elevated red Louis Vuitton cape dress with a slinky mermaid bottom.
5. Taraji P. Henson, is that velvet?
Taraji P. Henson served the girls at the Academy Museum Gala in a tailored elaborate silver Tamara Ralph gown. But, what truly sets her look off is her black velvet gloves. Paired with the sequins number, the interesting combination is what great looks are made of.
6. Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Louis Vuitton make magic!
Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Louis Vuitton are a match made in fashion heaven. While arriving at the Academy Museum Gala, the Holdovers actress stuns in a peach sculpted gown with a structured neckline and dramatic raised skirt.
7. H.E.R. is soft and feminine in satin.
H.E.R. is soft, feminine, and gorgeous on the event’s carpet. We are gagging over her Zuhair Murad wrap dress with its classic silhouette and sexy high slit.
8. Kerry Washington goes high – and low.
Kerry Washington slays in a high low dress we love. The community advocate and political champion dials up her glam in a black and white bubble hem evening gown from Carolina Herrera.
9. Ayo Edebiri gives proportion, couture, and whimsy.
Ayo Edebiri steps out of her usual demure comfort zone in a couture gown from Thom Browne. Another celeb loving the high low effect, the actress looks stunning in a cream tiered gown with a corset bodice and dramatic hip design.
10. Cynthia Erivo has us green with envy.
Cynthia Erivo loves green – and we love it for her. The color not only pops in the winter but also compliments her gorgeous chocolate melanin skin. See the Wicked actress slay in the color – courtesy of custom Louis Vuitton – on the red carpet.
11. Sheryl Lee Ralph brings the white heat.
Sheryl Lee Ralph’s white gown is everything! The star slays in a classic fitted white satin gown with a sweetheart neckline and column bottom. Sheryl keeps her overall glam look minimal with diamond jewelry and glam hair and makeup.
