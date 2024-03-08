Recap: adidas NYC Doc Debut Honored 'Excellent' Black Women
Recap: adidas Launches ‘Honoring Black Excellence’ Campaign Alongside Women Who Create With Purpose
Keep scrolling for a photo recap from the adidas Honoring Black Excellence “Create With Purpose” NYC documentary premiere, and have an amazing International Women’s Day in addition to an enlightening Women’s History Month:
1. adidas Honoring Black Excellence "Create With Purpose" NYC documentary premiere
adidas Honoring Black Excellence “Create With Purpose” NYC Documentary Premiere
February 29, 2024
The Roxy Hotel
TriBeCa, New York City
2. Chaniel Smiley and guest attend the adidas "Create With Purpose" premiere in NYC
adidas Honoring Black Excellence “Create With Purpose” NYC Documentary Premiere
February 29, 2024
The Roxy Hotel
TriBeCa, New York City
3. adidas Honoring Black Excellence "Create With Purpose" NYC documentary premiere
adidas Honoring Black Excellence “Create With Purpose” NYC Documentary Premiere
February 29, 2024
The Roxy Hotel
TriBeCa, New York City
4. Ashlee Muhammad at the adidas "Create With Purpose" premiere
adidas Honoring Black Excellence “Create With Purpose” NYC Documentary Premiere
February 29, 2024
The Roxy Hotel
TriBeCa, New York City
5. Chaniel Smiley, Dr. Nikole Roebuck, Eliya Jackson and Cheresse Thornhill-Goldson
adidas Honoring Black Excellence “Create With Purpose” NYC Documentary Premiere
February 29, 2024
The Roxy Hotel
TriBeCa, New York City
6. Dr. Nikole Roebuck
adidas Honoring Black Excellence “Create With Purpose” NYC Documentary Premiere
February 29, 2024
The Roxy Hotel
TriBeCa, New York City
7. Wanda Cooper-Jones
adidas Honoring Black Excellence “Create With Purpose” NYC Documentary Premiere
February 29, 2024
The Roxy Hotel
TriBeCa, New York City
8. Chaniel Smiley
adidas Honoring Black Excellence “Create With Purpose” NYC Documentary Premiere
February 29, 2024
The Roxy Hotel
TriBeCa, New York City
9. adidas Honoring Black Excellence "Create With Purpose" NYC documentary premiere
adidas Honoring Black Excellence “Create With Purpose” NYC Documentary Premiere
February 29, 2024
The Roxy Hotel
TriBeCa, New York City
10. Guests at the adidas Honoring Black Excellence "Create With Purpose" NYC doc premiere
adidas Honoring Black Excellence “Create With Purpose” NYC Documentary Premiere
February 29, 2024
The Roxy Hotel
TriBeCa, New York City
11. Jazerai Allen-Lord and guest at the adidas "Create With Purpose" premiere
adidas Honoring Black Excellence “Create With Purpose” NYC Documentary Premiere
February 29, 2024
The Roxy Hotel
TriBeCa, New York City
12. Ephraim Johnson
adidas Honoring Black Excellence “Create With Purpose” NYC Documentary Premiere
February 29, 2024
The Roxy Hotel
TriBeCa, New York City
13. Dr. Nikole Roebuck gets her flowers
adidas Honoring Black Excellence “Create With Purpose” NYC Documentary Premiere
February 29, 2024
The Roxy Hotel
TriBeCa, New York City
14. adidas Honoring Black Excellence "Create With Purpose" at The Roxy Cinema
adidas Honoring Black Excellence “Create With Purpose” NYC Documentary Premiere
February 29, 2024
The Roxy Hotel
TriBeCa, New York City
15. Cheresse Thornhill-Goldson
adidas Honoring Black Excellence “Create With Purpose” NYC Documentary Premiere
February 29, 2024
The Roxy Hotel
TriBeCa, New York City
16. Cheresse Thornhill-Goldson on the red carpet
adidas Honoring Black Excellence “Create With Purpose” NYC Documentary Premiere
February 29, 2024
The Roxy Hotel
TriBeCa, New York City
17. Eliya Jackson
adidas Honoring Black Excellence “Create With Purpose” NYC Documentary Premiere
February 29, 2024
The Roxy Hotel
TriBeCa, New York City
18. Eliya Jackson on the red carpet
adidas Honoring Black Excellence “Create With Purpose” NYC Documentary Premiere
February 29, 2024
The Roxy Hotel
TriBeCa, New York City
19. Director Vashni Korin
adidas Honoring Black Excellence “Create With Purpose” NYC Documentary Premiere
February 29, 2024
The Roxy Hotel
TriBeCa, New York City
20. Vashni Korin on the red carpet
adidas Honoring Black Excellence “Create With Purpose” NYC Documentary Premiere
February 29, 2024
The Roxy Hotel
TriBeCa, New York City
21. The featured black women in the adidas "Create With Purpose" documentary
adidas Honoring Black Excellence “Create With Purpose” NYC Documentary Premiere
February 29, 2024
The Roxy Hotel
TriBeCa, New York City
22. Dr. Nikole Roebuck looking fly!
adidas Honoring Black Excellence “Create With Purpose” NYC Documentary Premiere
February 29, 2024
The Roxy Hotel
TriBeCa, New York City
23. Vashni Korin and Dr. Nikole Roebuck
adidas Honoring Black Excellence “Create With Purpose” NYC Documentary Premiere
February 29, 2024
The Roxy Hotel
TriBeCa, New York City
24. Stephanie Smiley
adidas Honoring Black Excellence “Create With Purpose” NYC Documentary Premiere
February 29, 2024
The Roxy Hotel
TriBeCa, New York City
25. Ashley Comeaux
adidas Honoring Black Excellence “Create With Purpose” NYC Documentary Premiere
February 29, 2024
The Roxy Hotel
TriBeCa, New York City
26. Wanda Cooper-Jones
adidas Honoring Black Excellence “Create With Purpose” NYC Documentary Premiere
February 29, 2024
The Roxy Hotel
TriBeCa, New York City
27. Chaniel Smiley
adidas Honoring Black Excellence “Create With Purpose” NYC Documentary Premiere
February 29, 2024
The Roxy Hotel
TriBeCa, New York City
28. Kimberly Shane
adidas Honoring Black Excellence “Create With Purpose” NYC Documentary Premiere
February 29, 2024
The Roxy Hotel
TriBeCa, New York City
29. Precious Hannah-King
adidas Honoring Black Excellence “Create With Purpose” NYC Documentary Premiere
February 29, 2024
The Roxy Hotel
TriBeCa, New York City
30. Wanda Cooper Jones, Vashni Korin and guest
adidas Honoring Black Excellence “Create With Purpose” NYC Documentary Premiere
February 29, 2024
The Roxy Hotel
TriBeCa, New York City
31. Dr. Nikole Roebuck and guests
adidas Honoring Black Excellence “Create With Purpose” NYC Documentary Premiere
February 29, 2024
The Roxy Hotel
TriBeCa, New York City
32. Special jazz performance from members of the world famous Tiger Marching Band
adidas Honoring Black Excellence “Create With Purpose” NYC Documentary Premiere
February 29, 2024
The Roxy Hotel
TriBeCa, New York City
33. Precious Hannah-King, Eliya Jackson, Kimberly Shane, Cheresse Thornhill-Goldson and Ashley Comeaux
adidas Honoring Black Excellence “Create With Purpose” NYC Documentary Premiere
February 29, 2024
The Roxy Hotel
TriBeCa, New York City
Recap: adidas Launches ‘Honoring Black Excellence’ Campaign Alongside Women Who Create With Purpose was originally published on blackamericaweb.com