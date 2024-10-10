Aaron Pierre Lands Role of John Stewart In HBO's 'Lanterns'
‘Rebel Ridge’ Star Aaron Pierre Lands Role of John Stewart In HBO’s ‘Lanterns,’ Colorism Debate Ensues
Rebel Ridge have a reason to celebrate, while others are BIG MAD. Aaron Piere has landed the role of John Stewart in the upcoming HBO DC Comics series Lanterns. Previous reports linked Kyle Chandler to the role of Hal Jordan. According to Variety, before Pierre landed the role, other names reportedly circling it were Damson Idris (Snowfall) and Stephan James (If Beale Street Could Talk). The plot for the show will follow “new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.” Current co-head of DC Studios, James Gunn, confirmed Pierre got the role after auditioning, writing in a post on X, formerly Twitter, “Welcome to DC, Aaron Pierre. After a long and grueling series of auditions, I am absolutely sure we’ve found an incredible John Stewart. #Lanterns.”Fans who have been fan-casting Aaron Pierre for the role of John Stewart in Lantens following his brilliant performance in the Netflix original film
Pierre’s Casting Sparks “Colorism” DebateMany were excited about Pierre’s landing the role. Still, the decision has many crying colorisms because Stewart is a dark-skinned comic book character, and Pierre has a lighter melanin complexion. “sigh… colorism wins again. And most won’t care cuz everyone likes him and finds him attractive. John Stewart is legit my fave superhero. So this casting is a bummer. Not due to his acting. But I doubt that they’re even gonna address the elephant in the room,” one person wrote on X. In response to the above quote, another user on X wrote, “Colorism???? Really? Y’all can’t be serious with this bullshit. He is black. Wtf are y’all trying to downplay this man because he is a few shades lighter than you want a fictional character to be? Just stupid.” Welp. Pierre is John Stewart, and that is not likely to change unless he decides to step down. We look forward to him dawning a power ring and becoming a space cop. Until that day arrives, you can see more reactions to his casting in Lanterns in the gallery below.
‘Rebel Ridge’ Star Aaron Pierre Lands Role of John Stewart In HBO’s ‘Lanterns,’ Colorism Debate Ensues was originally published on cassiuslife.com
