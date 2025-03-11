Reality Star Leva Bonaparte & Restauranteur Husband Lamar Fire Back After Racial Profiling Accusations At Their Restaurant

Reality Star Leva Bonaparte & Husband Fire Back After Racial Profiling Accusations
It turns out that reality stars bring drama everywhere they go, even when they’re not filming. That rings true for Southern Charm star Leva Bonaparte and her husband Lamar, who’ve been accused of racial profiling when letting patrons enter their South Carolina restaurant Zachary’s Daiquiris. Located in Charleston, a woman named Sarah Baus took to TikTok to tell the story of her experience on the bar’s recent opening night when the staff was beginning to seat people who patiently waited in a long line outside. “The bouncer starts walking down the line and says, ‘Hey guys, there is a new dress code as of right now.’ She steps next to the one group of Black men. She doesn’t look at them, but that’s where she makes the announcement: ‘No Jordans. No ripped jeans. No athletic pants,’ which described this group of men.” The group of men, as did most others waiting to get in who didn’t even fit that description, including Baus, left the line. “That’s unacceptable; we’re not going to support this place. As we were leaving, we passed the bouncer, and my husband said, ‘I just want you to know half your tables and half your lines just left because of what you did to those Black men,’” Baus added. The staff responded that the directions came from management and they were just passing along the information. After heading to another restaurant, the woman says she found a review made by one of the Black men who was turned away, which describes the firsthand account that the woman initially explained. Both the Black man and the TikToker say there were already white people in the establishment wearing all of the items that were suddenly prohibited. As the TikTok gained traction, owner Lamar Bonaparte released a statement on wife and business partner Leva’s Instagram page, shooting down the allegations. “In the past few days, I have been asked to make a statement, apologize, and address outlandish allegations about my business on social media-allegations that are not only entirely false but extremely harmful and discriminatory,” Bonaparte wrote. “To be accused of racial profiling by a non POC young Tik Toker is very 2025! For those who want to follow this ‘organized propaganda’ that we are a “White’s Only” establishment, please kindly KISS MY A**.” Bonaparte, a Black man, continued, “I am a person that has experienced racism and acts of discrimination firsthand. This is a real F—K YOU moment. What saddens me the most about seeing these untruthful posts is the irony of it, the deepest and most dangerous form of racism.” The restaurant’s dress code —only enforced after 8 p.m.— is stated on its website. It includes no athletic wear, gym attire, ripped/frayed/patched jeans, jerseys, graphic tees, tank tops, hoodies, or Crocs/slides. Bonaparte is a restauranteur in the South Carolina area. Through his Republic Development and Management Group, he operates several upscale spots, such as Republic Garden & Lounge, Republic Midtown at the Hyatt Hotel, a cosmopolitan cocktail bar called Bourbon N’ Bubbles, Mesu, a sushi and Mexican fashion spot, and an upscale sports bar called 1st Place. He ends the lengthy post by saying he’ll be at the restaurant to speak with anyone about the controversy. See how social media is reacting to the alleged racial profiling above.
