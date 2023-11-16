SmoKINGS: 25 of Hip Hop’s Hottest Cannabis Connoisseurs

Hip-Hop has always had a fond love for Marijuana. From advocating its use in song lyrics, to promoting the sale of it via personal brands, Mary Jane has been apart of Hip-Hop culture for as long as it’s existed.
Many artists partake in smoking marijuana for the euphoria, some artists believe it enhances their ability to write a song, record, even perform. Some rappers, such as Lil Wayne find a way to incorporate the motions of smoking, to represent their branding on a song. When you hear a lighter flick and an inhale on a song, you know Lil Wayne is about to spit a fire sixteen!
Some artists, like Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, and Master P, have taken their love for the plant and decided to turn it into a profit, conducting business behind the ‘bud’ and expanding their entrepreneurial endeavors.
Check out 25 of Hip-Hop’s hottest Cannabis Connoisseurs below!
1. Snoop DoggSource:Getty
The OG of OG’s. It’s on people bucket list to smoke with Snoop Dogg. Check out Snoop’s cannabis brand [click here]
2. Lil WayneSource:Getty
When you hear a lighter flick and an inhale on a song, you know Lil Wayne is about to spit a fire sixteen!
3. Jay-ZSource:Getty
Check out Hov’s brand ‘Monogram’ [click here]
4. Wiz KhalifaSource:Getty
Check out Wiz Khalifa’s cannabis brand [click here]
5. Rick RossSource:Getty
“As soon as I get up, I’m looking for it. I need that good gas in the morning.” Ross told Forbes
6. Cypress HillSource:Getty
Check out Dr. Greenthumb’s, B-Real’s brand! [click here]
7. Asap RockySource:Getty
8. Method Man and RedManSource:Getty
Listen to their anthem “How High“
9. Jadakiss and Styles PSource:Getty
10. Smoke DZASource:Getty
11. MigosSource:Getty
“In Cali, we got the Migo Gas! We got our own strain in California, man. Migo Gas,” Takeoff told XXL
12. The GameSource:Getty
Take a look at The Game’s brand, Trees. [click here]
13. 2 ChainzSource:Getty
Check out 2 Chainz brand, Gas Cannabis Co. [click here]
14. Juicy JSource:Getty
Get you some Juicy J’s by none other than the man the company was coined after! [click here]
15. KuruptSource:Getty
The beloved brother who brought us ‘moonrock’ [click here]
16. Dizzy WrightSource:Getty
Check out Dizzy OG [click here]
17. Pop SmokeSource:Getty
“In the hills up in Cali, Pink Runtz, smoking mad weed” – Better Have Your Gun
18. Waka Flocka FlameSource:Getty
Waka Flocka has his strain Flockaveli OG that can be found on his cannabis farm in Michigan
19. Master PSource:Getty
The Ice Cream man!! Check out Master P’s brand! [click here]
