Rap Sh!t, Cast Sh!t: Meet Season 2’s Newly Added Guest Stars [Gallery]

Max’s drama series “Rap Sh!t” Season 2 is four episodes in. The show comes with new rap drama and more laughs. Our favorite thing about this season is meeting the new characters the series has added. Check out a gallery of Season two’s guest stars inside.

Of course, fans remember their favorite “Rap Sh!t” stars from the first season, which debuted on Max back in July 2022. The drama series from Issa Rae follows two estranged high school friends from outside Miami, who reunite to form an all-female rap group, hoping to make it in the music industry. “Rap Sh!t” stars KaMillion, Aida Osman, Jonica Booth and RJ Cyler.

There are a number of newly added guest stars that we are highlighting, because they just add a little more flare to the already entertaining show. Actors like Kyle Bary, who starred in Netflix’s “Ginny & Georgia;” Jean Elie, who appeared in Max’s “Insecure” and his own series “Send Help;” and Jacob Romero who is best known for his roles on Netflix’s “One Piece” and Own’s “Greenleaf.”

Alongside the newly added roles, there are talented actors who have landed bigger speaking parts in the new season. A few of our favorites include young Frankie Love Knight, who plays Mia and Lamont’s daughter Melissa; DomiNque Perry who portrays one of Mia’s friends Nelly; and Bobbi Baker, who plays Mia’s mom.

Comment your favorite guest star or supporting cast member on Max’s season 2 of “Rap Sh!t” below.

Check out a gallery of our favorite Season 2 guest stars below:

