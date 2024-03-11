Listen Live

Ramadan Mubarak: 3 Arab R&B Artists You Need to Hear

Published on March 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
Ramadan Mubarak: 3 Arab R&B Artists You Need to Hear

Source: R1 / R1

As the holy month of Ramadan begins, Muslims around the world prepare for a period of reflection, fasting, and spiritual growth. This festive time is also an opportunity to celebrate cultural diversity. One way to do so is by bridging the gap between the R&B music scene in the Arab world. In recent years, Arab R&B artists have emerged, blending traditional influences with current R&B sounds to create a unique and captivating musical experience.

 

Check out 3 Arab R&B Artists making some noise! Ramadan Mubarak!

 

RELATED: What Is Ramadan?

RELATED: 15 Black Entertainers Who Proudly Identify As Muslim

RELATED: Did Shaun King Convert To Islam? Video Of Pro-Palestinian Activist Goes Viral As Ramadan Begins

Ramadan Mubarak: 3 Arab R&B Artists You Need to Hear  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

1. Bayou

2. Saint Levant

3. Zeina

More From TheBoxHouston
Trending
Eve
News

Rodeo News: Philly’s Own Eve Added to Bun B’s All-American Takeover

Drake Rodeo
Entertainment

Rodeo News: Bun B Teases Drake Performance at Houston Rodeo

draya michele
News

Draya Michele and Jalen Green of Houston Rockets Are Having A Baby

97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway
Contests

97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

Mahalia
Contests

Enter to Win: The Ultimate Mahalia Meet and Greet Experience!

KBXX Stacked Logo
Entertainment News

Chris Brown’s Ex-Fling Arrested For Child Endangerment

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close