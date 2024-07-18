The 2024 Emmys: See Who's In The Running This Year
Quinta Brunson’s ‘Abbott Elementary’ Is Nominated For 9 Emmys
‘Abbott Elementary’ Leads the 2024 Emmys, Recognizing Black ExcellenceSheryl Lee Ralph wasn’t just on hand to announce the 2024 nods; she was/is notably nominated for the third time for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary. The 67-year-old took home the golden statue for her role as “Barbara Howard” in 2022. But Sheryl isn’t the only Abbott Elementary show star with a nod this year. In fact, the hit show has nine Emmy nominations. Janelle James, Tyler James Williams, and Quinta Brunson all have nods. Quinta’s brainchild, Abbott Elementary, “remains a driver of Emmy diversity.” Without it, the number of Black nominees would be much lower. “BEYOND proud of Abbott’s 9 Emmy nominations, including outstanding comedy series,“ Quinta wrote on Instagram to celebrate the glowing announcement. “Thank you @televisionacad! And thank you to our fans, who we share this celebratory day with! Love ya’ll!” Let’s give Quinta her flowers now. She continues to take the industry by storm, putting Black talent on screen – and we are here for it. RELATED: Black Women Are Dominating The 2022 Emmys With Multiple Nominations
2024 Emmy Nominations: We Are Unapologetically Rooting For Everybody BlackIn addition to Sheryl, Quinta, and Abbott Elementary, there are several other shows and stars to root for. So let’s get into the 2024 Emmys list – and remember to tune into the main event, the 76th Emmy Awards, which will broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, September 15. Congratulations to all nominees!
1. Aja Naomi King
Aja Naomi King is nominated for her first Emmy for her role in Lessons in Chemistry – and can’t contain her excitement. “To be nominated for an Emmy for the very first time and for it to be from an experience that was so wonderful and meaningful, just wow,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been in tears and my mind is so blown and this is quite literally the worst caption ever …”
2. Donald Glover
Thirteen-time Emmy nominee Donald Glover is up for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for his role in Mr. & Mrs. Smith.
3. Da'Vine Joy Randolph
After an award-winning season this winter, Philly native Da’Vine Joy Randolph is up for her first Emmy for her guest actress role in Only Murders In The Building.
4. Steve Harvey
Steve Harvey’s Family Feud has us in a chokehold and now Steve is up for another Emmy. It is important to note that though Uncle Steve has been nominated for three Emmys – two for Family Feud – he has yet to win.
5. Keke Palmer
Three-time Emmy nominee and two-time winner, Keke Palmer, is up for another golden statue as host of Password.
6. Maya Rudolph
Maya Rudolph is the definition of an Emmy veteran with 15 nominations and 5 wins. This year she is up for multiple Emmys from Netflix voiceover work, her Saturday Night Live skills, and her role on Apple TV’s Loot.
Quinta Brunson’s ‘Abbott Elementary’ Is Nominated For 9 Emmys was originally published on hellobeautiful.com