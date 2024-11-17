Ques Got Game: Outstanding Athletes In Omega Psi Phi

Founded on this day (Nov. 17) in 1911,is an organization that takes pride in scholarship, service, brotherhood, and excellence. For over a century, Omega men have been at the forefront of every field, from politics to civil rights to the arts.That legacy of excellence has also expanded to the world of sports. From basketball to football and every sport in between, it is highly likely that you will see more than a few members in that sport. It is no surprise that some of the greatest athletes of all time are members of this illustrious brotherhood.In honor of Omega Psi Phi’s Founders’ Day, let’s take a look at some of the brothers who rose to the top of their game, leaving a lasting mark in sports.