Prosecutors Accuse Diddy Of Using His Kids To Launch Campaign To Taint Potential Juror Pool
Diddy may be behind bars at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, but his power and influence appear to have no bounds. According to People, documents obtained show that even while behind bars on sex trafficking charges, he’s attempting to sway public opinion in his favor by using other inmates’ phone privileges and a messaging app to speak to his children. One of the ways he attempted to improve his public standing was the attention surrounding his birthday. In an attempt to seem like a stand-up family man, his kids posted a video on his birthday surrounding a cake while speaking to him on the phone. After the post, he reportedly “monitored the analytics” and spoke to family afterward to ensure it played up his character to potential jurors. Documents also allege that he contacted witnesses through the app, an issue prosecutors have feared for months. The newfound details are the result of Diddy’s latest attempt to be released on bail, despite being denied twice already, fearing that he would threaten or harm a witness– which now seems even more likely since he’s allegedly doing it while locked up. So prosecutors are hoping he’s denied bail a third time, hopefully diminishing his powers to influence the public and possible jurors. “…While attempting to evade law enforcement monitoring, the defendant has, among other things, orchestrated social media campaigns that are, in his own words, aimed at tainting the jury pool; made efforts to publicly leak materials he views as helpful to his case; and contacted witnesses through third parties,” the document reads. “For these reasons, the Court should deny the defendant a new bail hearing.” People reports that Diddy has been attempting to get other inmates paid for letting him use their phone time and has been using three-way calls to speak with “unauthorized” people, which isn’t allowed by the Bureau of Prisons because it makes it harder to identify the person he’s speaking to. See how social media is reacting to the latest Diddy allegations below.
