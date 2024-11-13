Prime Video Announced 'Harlem' Season 3 Return [Photos]
Prime Video Announced ‘Harlem’ Season 3 Return With New Cast Members Like Kofi Siriboe, Gail Bean & More [First Look Photos]
Prime Video’s hit series “Harlem” is set to return for Season 3 next year, following a jaw-dropping Season 2 finale. As fans await the show’s return, read what we know about the upcoming season and check out first look photos inside. On Nov. 12, Prime Video revealed “Harlem’s” Season 3 release date, newly added cast members and some plot points. The show starring Meagan Good, Tyler Lepley, Grace Byers, Jerrie Johnson, Shoniqua Shandai and Jasmine Guy follows four ambitious best friends, Camille (Good), Tye (Johnson), Quinn (Byers) and Angie navigating relationships and careers in New York City. Spoiler alert: The Season 2 finale that left fans buzzing. There was a sweet first date moment, two sad break-ups, a reunion between BFFs, and a surprise marriage proposal. But the wildest moment that left fans eager for more is that one of the besties is pregnant. Created by Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver, the show goes deeper into the lives of four best friends navigating pivotal changes in their personal and professional worlds. This upcoming season promises high-stakes drama as they prioritize self-discovery amid challenges like motherhood, sisterhood, and career crossroads. New faces join the cast, including Kofi Siriboe, who plays charming MLB player Seth, and Logan Browning as Portia, a familiar face from Ian’s past that shakes things up. Robin Givens and Gail Bean also join in recurring roles, adding fresh twists to the storyline. Bean portrays Eva, a young venture capitalist working closely with Tye. Produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Universal Television, and Paper Kite Productions, Season 3’s creative team includes executive producers Amy Poehler, Pharrell Williams, and Mimi Valdés. With new romances, unexpected reunions, and fierce ambition, “Harlem” Season 3 promises to bring more of the humor, style, and depth fans love to over 240 countries worldwide on Prime Video. “Harlem” returns to Prime Video Jan. 23, 2025. Will you tune in?
Check out first look photos from Season 3 below:
1. The Girls Are Back
2. And Things Are Heating Up!
3. With More Glam & Even More Romance
4. AND Old Flames
5. With A-List Talent
6. Of Course More Drama From These Two
7. Who's Watching?
Prime Video Announced ‘Harlem’ Season 3 Return With New Cast Members Like Kofi Siriboe, Gail Bean & More [First Look Photos] was originally published on globalgrind.com
More from 97.9 The Box