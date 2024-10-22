Price Went Up: WNBA Players Opt Out Of Collective Bargaining Agreement
WNBA is officially one step closer to getting some of the perks the NBA has had for decades. For starters? Better pay, much better pay. The league signed a Collective Bargaining Agreement in 2020, but now it’s clear that the ladies’ talent and attention have risen. It’s about time the salaries increased, as the rookie minimum salary is $64,154, and the veteran supermax sits at $241,984. The announcement comes just one day after the New York Liberty defeated the Minnesota Lynx. The WNBPA saw how much hype was behind the season and wants to meet at the bargaining table once again. “The players made the decision to opt out of the last CBA to realign the business and save the league from its own limitations,” WNBPA executive director Terri Jackson said. November 1 was the deadline for the union and the league to reach an agreement, but because the CBA doesn’t expire until 2027, there’s more than enough time to negotiate a fair deal. If they don’t within a year, we could be looking at a work stoppage by the end of the 2025 season. The WNBA’s views were at an all-time high this season, with more than 54 million unique viewers across platforms like ABC, CBS, and ESPN. In the age of streaming, fans are also still coming out to see their favorites, with the Lynx setting a franchise record of 19,521 fans in attendance during the Finals. The media knows the growing hit they’ve got on their hands, too, signing a landmark deal over the summer with the major networks, USA Network, Amazon, and Peacock, with a valuation of $2.2 billion. Plus, year over year, there’s been a 48% increase in attendance and 600% in merchandise sales. Even commissioner Cathy Engelbert sees the tide is changing and knows the renegotiations are best for the league’s potentially lucrative future. “With the historic 2024 WNBA season now in the books, we look forward to working together with the players and the WNBPA on a new CBA that is fair for all and lays the foundation for growth and success for years to come,” Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement. See how social media is reacting to the WNBA’s business dealings below.The
