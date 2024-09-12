Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2024 If consuming beer at Love Sports? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2024 from cheapest to most expensive for 16-oz beers. If consuming beer at NFL games is a hobby of yours then your in the right place! What beer prices are at each NFL stadium is a priority at the moment and we are here to help you find out what you need to know.Before we get started we just want to make it clear we do not set the beer prices but we would love for you to share our article and remind people prices will be high at any game you attend. While beer prices vary depending on the stadium and location we all know when it comes to the time of needing a beer we are always going to find a beer man. After doing our research in 2023 , the average price for a 16-oz beer at an NFL stadium was $9.00. in 2024 the average price of a 16-oz beer at an NFL stadium is now $10.75. Reminder: prices can differ significantly from one stadium to another. For example, the most expensive beer prices in 2023 were the Los Anglees Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams which charges a price of $13.75 for a 16-oz beer, while some stadiums charged considerably less. It’s worth noting that these prices are subject to change year to year, so it’s always a good idea to check for the most up-to-date information before attending a game. Are you ready to see the price of beer at the stadium you are about to attend but still not care cause your going to buy it anyway? Check out below thefrom cheapest to most expensive for 16-oz beers.

1. Cincinnati Bengals – Paycor Stadium – $6.80 Source: Getty At Bengals games, you can enjoy a variety of beer options at Paycor Stadium. They offer selections like Bud Light at the Bud Light City Bar in Section 140, and other beverages including canned cocktails, wine, and hard seltzer. Beer prices at the stadium are around $6.80 for the 2024-25 season. If you’re planning to attend a game, you’ll find plenty of drink options to enjoy!

2. Cleveland Browns – Cleveland Browns Stadium – $7.15 Source: Getty At Browns games, you can enjoy a variety of beer options. The “Party on the Patio” offers Bud Light products and beers priced at $5. Additionally, there are craft beer selections from local breweries like Boss Dog Brewing Co., Great Lakes Brewing Co., and Platform Beer Co. Enjoy the game with these refreshing options!

3. Detroit Lions – Ford Field – $7.20 Source: Getty At Lions games, you can enjoy a variety of beer options at Ford Field. There’s a wide selection of unique and limited-edition craft beers available at section 126 of the main concourse. Additionally, “Value Beer” is offered at locations like Blitz and Corner Bar & Grille. Enjoy the game with these refreshing choices!

4. Minnesota Vikings – U.S. Bank Stadium – $8.05 Source: Getty At Vikings games, you can enjoy a variety of beer options at U.S. Bank Stadium. They offer craft can beer, domestic can beer, and domestic draft beer among their beverage selections. Whether you’re a fan of craft brews or prefer something more traditional, there’s something to suit your taste while you enjoy the game!

5. Indianapolis Colts – Lucas Oil Stadium – $8.18 Source: Getty At Colts games, you can enjoy a variety of beer options at Lucas Oil Stadium. They offer selections like Black Dog Brewing’s “Good Vibrations” available at multiple sections including 110, 307, and 346. The price for a 16 oz beer is $8.18, which is below the league average. Enjoy the game with these refreshing options!

6. Denver Broncos – Empower Field at Mile High – $8.29 Source: Getty At Broncos games, you can enjoy a variety of beer options at Empower Field at Mile High. The stadium offers a wide selection of beers, including local brews from places like Briar Common Brewery. The price for a 16 oz beer is $8.29, making it one of the more affordable options in the NFL. Enjoy the game with these refreshing choices!

7. Arizona Cardinals – State Farm Stadium – $8.31 Source: Getty At Cardinals games, you can enjoy a variety of beer options at State Farm Stadium. They offer beer at various locations including beer portables, draft beer carts, and bars like the End Zone Bar and Terrace Bar. Whether you’re in the mood for a draft or a tall boy, there’s something to quench your thirst while you enjoy the game!

8. Atlanta Falcons – Mercedes-Benz Stadium – $8.50 Source: Getty At Falcons games, you can enjoy a variety of beer options at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They offer local craft brews and a selection of draft beers. A large premium draft beer is priced at $10.50, while a large domestic draft beer is $8.50. Enjoy the game with these refreshing options!

9. New England Patriots – Gillette Stadium – $8.58 Source: Getty At Patriots games, you can enjoy a variety of beer options at Gillette Stadium. They offer craft beers such as The Alchemist’s Heady Topper, Banded Brewing’s Wicked Bueno, and selections from Berkshire Brewing Co. Additionally, you can find both draft and gluten-free canned beer options. Enjoy the game with these great choices!

10. Kansas City Chiefs – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – $9.20 Source: Getty At Chiefs games, you can enjoy a variety of beer options at Arrowhead Stadium. The price for a beer is around $9.40, offering a refreshing way to enjoy the game. Whether you’re a fan of local brews or classic options, there’s something to suit your taste!

11. Buffalo Bills – Highmark Stadium – $9.40 Source: Getty At Bills games, you can enjoy a variety of beer options at Highmark Stadium. They offer Bills-themed craft beers like “Pills Mafia” from Thin Man Brewery. The price for a beer is around $9.40, making it one of the average options in the NFL. Enjoy the game with these high-quality brews!

12. Seattle Seahawks – Lumen Field – $9.71 Source: Getty At Seahawks games, you can enjoy a variety of beer options at Lumen Field. They offer a selection of craft beers inspired by Northwest flavors, available at various concession stands throughout the stadium. Whether you’re a fan of local brews or classic options, there’s something to enjoy while cheering on the Seahawks!

13. Dallas Cowboys – AT&T Stadium – $9.71 Source: Getty At Cowboys games, you can enjoy a variety of beer options at AT&T Stadium. They offer popular choices like Shiner Bock, Dos Equis, MGD 64, and Blue Moon. Additionally, you can find unique brews like Gridiron American Ale and selections from Revolver Brewery. Enjoy the game with these refreshing options!

14. Pittsburgh Steelers – Acrisure Stadium – $9.99 Source: Getty At Steelers games, you can enjoy a variety of beer options at Acrisure Stadium. They offer mobile ordering for convenience, allowing you to order beer directly from your seat. You can also enjoy featured “Black & Gold” drafts from Wye Beer Co. Enjoy the game with these great options!

15. Jacksonville Jaguars – EverBank Field – $10.24 Source: Getty At Jaguars games, you can enjoy a variety of beer options at EverBank Stadium. Local favorites include Bold City Brewery’s Duval Light Lager and Ink Factory Brewing’s Teal Haze. These options are perfect for cheering on the Jaguars with a refreshing drink in hand!

16. Carolina Panthers – Bank of America Stadium – $10.49 Source: Getty At Panthers games, you can enjoy a variety of beer options at Bank of America Stadium. You can order food and beverages, including alcohol, directly from the Panthers app during the game. This makes it easy to explore the full menu and enjoy your favorite brews while cheering on the team!

17. Green Bay Packers – Lambeau Field – $10.50 Source: Getty At Packers games, you can enjoy a variety of beer options at Lambeau Field. The sale of beer is limited to two per customer, per purchase. While specific brands aren’t detailed, the Green Bay area is known for its craft beer scene, so you can expect some local brews to be available. Enjoy the game with a refreshing drink!

18. Tennessee Titans – Nissan Stadium – $10.73 Source: Getty At Titans games, you can enjoy a variety of beer options at Nissan Stadium. Local brews include Tennessee Lager and selections from Tennessee Brew Works, such as State Park Blonde and Southern Wilt. Enjoy the game with these local favorites!

19. Baltimore Ravens – M&T Bank Stadium – $10.99 Source: Getty At Ravens games, you can enjoy a variety of beer options at M&T Bank Stadium. Popular spots include the Miller Lite Beer Garden and Bar 75. A fan favorite is Snake Dog from Flying Dog Brewery, known for its strong flavor. Enjoy these options while cheering on the Ravens!

20. Philadelphia Eagles – Lincoln Financial Field – $11.24 Source: Getty At Eagles games, you can enjoy a variety of beer options at Lincoln Financial Field. Popular choices include Kenwood Lager, Michelob Ultra drafts, and Eagles-themed beers like South Philly Special from Brewery ARS. You can find import and craft beers at various Liberty Bell Tap stands throughout the stadium. Enjoy the game with these refreshing options!

21. Chicago Bears – Soldier Field – $11.25 Source: Getty At Bears games, you can enjoy a variety of beer options at Soldier Field. The Burnham Bar offers local and regional craft beers, along with domestic and import selections from Molson Coors. You can also find popular choices like Guinness, Labatt’s, Tecate, and Leinenkugels. Enjoy the game with these diverse beer options!

22. New Orleans Saints – Caesars Superdome – $11.75 Source: Getty At Saints games, you can enjoy a variety of beer options, with Abita Brewing Company being a popular choice for craft beer enthusiasts. This partnership ensures that fans have access to quality local brews while cheering on the team. Enjoy the game with these flavorful options!

23. Miami Dolphins – Hard Rock Stadium – $12.00 Source: Getty At Dolphins games, you can enjoy a variety of beer options at Hard Rock Stadium. Popular spots include Brewer’s Corner, Bru’s Room, and several Bud Light bars. Keep in mind that alcohol sales are limited to two beverages per purchase. Enjoy the game with these refreshing options!

24. Houston Texans – NRG Stadium – $12.79 Source: Getty At Texans games, you can enjoy a variety of beer options at NRG Stadium. Enjoy the game!

25. New York Jets – MetLife Stadium – $13.00 Source: Getty At Jets games, you can enjoy a variety of beer options at MetLife Stadium. While Bud Light, Budweiser, Coors Light, and Miller Lite are popular choices, the stadium also offers a selection of craft beers. Keep in mind that the average beer price is around $13. Enjoy the game with these refreshing options!

26. New York Giants – MetLife Stadium – $13.00 Source: Getty At Giants games, you can enjoy a variety of beer options at MetLife Stadium. While Bud Light, Budweiser, Coors Light, and Miller Lite are popular choices, the stadium also offers a selection of craft beers. Keep in mind that the average beer price is around $13. Enjoy the game with these refreshing options!

27. Los Angeles Chargers – SoFi Stadium – $14.00 Source: Getty At Charger games, you can enjoy a variety of beer options at SoFi Stadium. Popular choices include Modelo Especial, Cerveza Pacífico Clara, Firestone Walker 805 Blonde Ale, and Golden Road Passion. The average beer price is around $14. Enjoy the game with these tasty selections!

28. Los Angeles Rams – SoFi Stadium – $14.00 Source: Getty At Rams games, you can enjoy a variety of beer options at SoFi Stadium. Popular choices include Modelo Especial, Cerveza Pacífico Clara, Firestone Walker 805 Blonde Ale, and Golden Road Passion. The average beer price is around $14. Enjoy the game with these tasty selections!

29. San Francisco 49ers – Levi's Stadium – $14.00 Source: Getty At 49ers games, you can enjoy a variety of beer options at Levi’s Stadium. Choices include premium draft and canned beers, Bud Light Seltzer, and unique local brews like the Apricot Summer Orchard IPA and Hapa’s Prospector Golden Ale. Enjoy the game with these flavorful selections!

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Raymond James Stadium – $14.25 Source: Getty At Buccaneers games, you can enjoy a variety of beer options at Raymond James Stadium. Local favorite Cigar City Brewing offers popular choices like Jai Alai IPA. Other options include selections from Coppertail Brewing and Vizzy. The average beer price is around $7, making it a great choice for game day!

31. Las Vegas Raiders – Allegiant Stadium – $14.99 Source: Getty At Las Vegas Raiders games, fans can enjoy a variety of beer options. Allegiant Stadium offers draft and canned beers, including selections from Hop Valley, which is the official craft beer of the Raiders. If you’re planning to catch a game, you’ll have plenty of beverage choices to enhance your experience!