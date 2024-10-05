‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Series Finale Recap: A Much Happier Ending Than We Expected

Power Book II: Ghost Ep.10 "Ghost In The Machine" Recap
Previously on Power Book II: Ghost, plenty of plans were hatched, but they didn’t go as planned. Noma (Caroline Chikezie) and Detective Carter’s (Michael Ealy) scheme to take out Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) and Monet (Mary J. Blige) flopped. Diana (LaToya Tonodeo) is still longing for a child, and Cane (Woody McClain) and Noma’s wedding leads to a Christmas cancellation, with Monet dying in front of her children after Noma guns her down. And that’s where the series finale of Ghost picks up.
The Aftermath of Monet’s DeathThe Monet-less Tejada clan is still picking up the pieces following the death of their matriarch. Revenge is on the Tejada cub’s minds, especially Diana, surprisingly, who has gone from “wanting to go to college and make something of her life” to “let’s go kill this b*tch mode” rather swiftly. They all agree that Noma has to pay but don’t know how to exact their revenge until Diana suggests they need help from Riq, Effie (Alix Lapri), and Brayden (Gianni Paolo). Speaking of Riq and Co., they are also stuck in a pickle trying to figure out what to do with Detective Carter, whom they have tied to a chair. Despite his current predicament, Carter is not the least bit worried about what is going to happen to him because he still has the footage of Riq and Brayden killing Zion at the safehouse in his back pocket, and he will release it if they kill him. He also points out that by continuing to hold him at the undisclosed location, the NYPD will eventually be on top of them, telling Riq, “It’s just a matter of time,” adding, “Either way, you’re f–ked.” So that means Riq has to use that big brain to devise another plan.
Effie Finds Gold On Carter’s ComputerAfter Carter reveals he still has the footage, Riq instructs Brayden and Effie to take his keys and go to his home to destroy the footage. They head to the crooked cop’s home and discover that he has a shrine for his dead wife. How weird is that? It also explains why he continues to talk to his deceased wife as if she is still alive. Using her hacking skills, Effie finds the footage on the computer only to discover she cannot delete it from his computer because it’s on the NYPD’s database. That’s not all she found, though. During her digging around, she discovered Carter had been looking at Kamaal Tate’s murder file a lot. With their new information and a file from Davis (Cliff “Method Man” Smith) linking Carter’s service weapon to the shooting, Riq makes a new proposal to Carter. Riq tells Carter he will sit on his evidence on Carter if he agrees to leave them alone and go their separate ways. Carter accepts the deal and cuts Carter loose. Meanwhile, Cane, Dru, and Diana link up with Brayden, Effie, and Riq to discuss how they will progress. Dru agrees to use his connection to Carter to sneak into the precinct and use a bug on his thumb drive to wipe his work computer. That will be Effie’s final contribution because she is done and wants out. Dru heads to the precinct and wipes the computer before Carter catches him in his office. Before he leaves, Dru has a conversation with Nico, which will become very important later.
Noma Is SpiralingThe walls are closing in on Noma, and her brother, Chinedu, wants her to get the hell out of dodge because he thinks the Tejada kids are hell-bent on getting revenge for Noma taking out Monet. Noma plans to fuel up the jet and fly to Lagos, Nigeria, which is all good, but there is only one problem: her daughter, Anya, doesn’t want to go. During their argument, Noma finally admits she is a drug dealer, and the argument goes extremely left after she tells her daughter, “Your father died because he got in my way!” Well damn. Fed up with her daughter’s behavior, the real Noma comes out, and she tells her that she is going to Lagos if she has to drag her by the ankles there. Noma leaves to get them some fake papers so they can go, leaving her daughter in protective custody of her security. They will prove insufficient because Cane, Diana, Dru, and their cousin, played by rapper Lil Durk, show up looking for Noma, but they quickly learn she is not there. As a consolation prize, Cane decides to kidnap Anya, knowing that keeping her will ensure that Noma will not leave the country. Noma returns home, only to see that her daughter is gone, and she is BIG MAD.
A Life For A LifeWith some help from Cane, Dru, and Diana, Riq conducts a new scheme to help them locate Noma using Anya. They stage a fake rescue, with Riq convincing Anya that he is there to rescue her and that he has nothing to do with the kidnapping. After a very fake but suspenseful getaway, during which Cane even shoots at them, Riq convinces Anya to tell him where he can safely drop her off. Riq drops Anya off at the emergency meetup spot. Before she leaves, he tells her, “Just because I chose the life I live doesn’t make me my father, you know.” Anya responds telling Riq that she will not become her mother, and “but I don’t want to be like you, either.” As she walks up the steps to reunite with her mother, Anya is shot three times by Diana, killing her. While her mother is distraught, screaming at the sight of her dead daughter, Cane is pissed that Diana wasted a kill shot on Anya. Diana explains that killing Anya was her goal because “Now she knows how it feels.” Noma now wants revenge for her daughter’s death, but her brother is tired of losing men at the cost of his sister’s poor handling of the situation, so he takes whatever goons remain. This leaves Noma stark, raving mad, and having to figure out how she will deal with the Tejadas on her own.
Carter Gets A Taste of His Own MedicineOf course, Detective Carter doesn’t play fair and has no intentions of honoring the deal he made with Riq. Dru gives him an opportunity, allowing him to believe that he’ll be able to take out Riq, but when he gets there, he is greeted by Brayden and Riq with guns. Realizing that Dru set him up, Riq offers Carter a new plan: Pin everything on his fellow taskforce member Nico, and they will not say anything. The catch is that Carter will be under Riq’s thumb, and Carter doesn’t really like that idea, but given the circumstances, he does agree to the plan. But once Carter agrees, Nico pops up and hears his boss agree to sell him out. “You were my brother… we had a code… and you broke it,” Nico tells Carter before he slaps him in the cuffs and arrests him. Cane is not happy because he feels Carter deserves to die, but Dru reminds him that jail is a far worse place for a cop.
A Long-Awaited Christmas CancellingWith Carter off the board, Noma is the only one left on the table. The Tejadas lure her out of hiding by booking a flight on her private jet, which sends her a notification to her phone. The plan works, but Noma shows up with the police, claiming she was forced to become an informant because her brother no longer supports her. After a touching moment between the siblings, Cane convinces Dru and Tejada to follow his lead and give themselves up, allowing him to deal the final blow. As they are taken into custody, Cane pops up on Noma and puts a bullet in her head. A shootout ensues between Cane and the police, with the Tejada enforcer getting hit twice, leaving his siblings screaming out for him. Cane does manage to get away, but he is badly wounded and wakes up in Effie’s dorm patched up. After a brief conversation, Effie gives him the cash she saved to go to USC and continue her dreams so he can go on the run. The two love each other still, and Cane sheds a tear and kisses her on the forehead following Effie’s kind gesture. Davis ends up standing before Blanca and Jenny, pitching that if they leave the Tejadas alone, they will testify that Noma, not Monet, was the queenpin. He also wants them to lift the complaints against him so he can resume practicing law. Blanca and Jenny mention Tariq’s name, but Davis denies any idea of Riq’s involvement.
A Happier Than Expected Ending For Power Book II: GhostWith all of their problems gone, it is time to see what the future holds for the winners of Power Book II: Ghost. Davis does manage to get his law license back. Riq links up with his mom, telling her he is taking her out of witness protection but can’t join her. He doesn’t want to put his mom and her sister in danger because he is not leaving the drug business. While sad, Tasha reluctantly agrees with her son. Riq then links up Brayden and, shockingly, Effie, who decides to stick around and be a part of Riq’s new drug operation. Breaking down the org chart, Effie will be in charge of running the product, Brayden will be in charge of the underground fight clubs, but he will no longer be partners with Riq because he has shown to be unreliable at times due to his drug lapses. Davis is still onboard, and he will continue to wash the money, and Nico will ensure the cops will stay off their backs. So, who’s going to be supplying Riq with the product? It will be none other than Noma’s brother. As for the Tejadas, Dru is officially done with the drug game and is taking his act overseas to pursue his artistic dreams, which leaves Diana, who now looks and sounds like she wants to continue what her dead mother started. We have no idea where Cane is, but a teaser of a phone conversation with Riq speaking with a mystery person who could either be Cane or his Uncle Tommy hints at Tariq’s story continuing in another Power spinoff because you know, #PowerNeverEnds!
