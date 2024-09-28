Power Book II: Ghost Season 4, Ep.9 "Married to the Game" Recap
‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Recap: A Wedding Leads To This Character’s Christmas Being Canceled
Previously on Power Book II: Ghost, Noma (Caroline Chikezie) and Cane (Woody McClain) move forward with their business arrangement, aka wedding, much to the dismay of the rest of the Tejada clan and Noma’s daughter. Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) and Monet (Mary J. Blige) come up with a new plan to get Noma out of the picture with some help from Detective Carter (Michael Ealy). Toya is desperate for another child, while Riq only longs to be on top in the drug game, and Brayden (Gianni Paolo) goes ham on his now ex-girlfriend’s coke dealer, killing him in the process, which leads into this week’s penultimate episode that left our jaws on the floor with a shocking death.
Diana Is Still Stuck On Her Lost ChildDiana really wanted to be a mom, and the fact she lost her child at the hands of that corrupt cop still bothers her. On top of that, Riq is not the least bit worried about becoming a daddy at the moment. The pain of losing her unborn child is evident as she sits in class waiting to take an exam. Fed up about the miscarriage at the hands of Detective Lewis, Diana gets up and walks out of the class. Riq shows concern for what is happening, while Effie (Alix Lapri) is happy after learning she got accepted into the robotics program she’s been desperately trying to get into.
Carter & Noma’s Plan To Deal With Monet & Riq Takes ShapeDetective Cater calls Riq, instructing him to go to Staten Island to meet with a drug dealer he’s been hearing buzz about. Riq refuses and suggests that Carter should use the actual police to handle the assignment, but Carter reminds Riq that he doesn’t have a choice in the matter. Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray), who currently loves the idea of being Carter’s right-hand man who is not on his task force, feels some way about his new boss enlisting Riq’s services over him. Meanwhile, at the pre-wedding dinner, Noma, her brother, Chinedu, and Cane clash with Monet, Dru, and Diana, giving the impression that this wedding will not happen smoothly. In a classing Power dinner table scene, everyone is taking jabs at each other over the idea of these arranged nuptials happening. Monet and Cane finally get some alone time, and the Queen of the Tejada clan reminds her former enforcer that he is a good son and thanks him for loyalty. At the same time, she tries to warn him about marrying Noma and that she can’t be trusted, but Cane tells his mother he believes marrying his new boss is the best route for him to go. Speaking of Noma, she enters the chat to try to “fix” their relationship before the wedding. To make amends, she tells Monet about a drug stash she has hidden in an abandoned amusement park on Staten Island. Who else happens to be heading there? Riq and Russian mob leader Vadim. Diana and Dru catch wind of this plan, immediately know something is wrong, and spring to action.
Noma & Carter’s Plans Flops, Riq & Monet Come Up With A New SchemeCane and his bride-to-be are getting busy in the bedroom with other people, including Davis and Effie, to be exact. Following the smash session, Effie tells Cane about wanting to move to Los Angeles to attend Stanford and kiss the game goodbye for good, but Cane can’t make any promises to his “girlfriend,” telling her she knows Noma would never allow that. Meanwhile, Riq and Monet bump into each other on Staten Island. The unlikely duo quickly realize they have been set up when Vadim shows up. Luckily for them, Diana and Dru show up to help them take out the Russian drug dealers. They quickly dispose of the bodies and send a fake text of Carter telling him the job has been completed. All parties agree that Carter and Noma have to go, and they devise a new plan to eliminate both threats. They all agree the wedding reception will be the best opportunity to take out Noma. Diana, Dru, and Monet will handle Noma, while Riq will handle Carter while he’s in church, confessing his countless sins. Davis reminds them that for this plan to work, they are going to need Effie for her computer skills and Brayden for whatever he can do.
Riq Fumbles EpicallyRiq manages to get Effie on board with the plan because she is eager to get the hell out of New York so she can head to Stanford. Brayden was an easy yes because he’s always down for the cause. With the new plan taking shape, Davis overhears one of Noma’s goons talking about how they can’t get in touch with the dead Russian drug dealer, forcing the power attorney to spring into action and kill Noma’s henchman to give Riq and the crew more time. At the church, Effie is on her job, turning off the cameras while Brayden lies, telling the building that it is infested with bedbugs and clearing it out. Unfortunately, Riq fails at his mission, with Carter getting the upper hand on him.
A Wedding & A Christmas CancelingAfter Carter leaves with Riq in cuffs, Brayden and Effie improvise and chase Carter, causing him to crash his car and knock out Riq and Carter. When Riq wakes up, he sees Carter tied up in a chair, and he warns them the NYPD will set the city on fire, searching for him. It’s wedding day, and everyone is there to see these fake nuptials go down, but we can’t front everyone—and we do mean everyone—who is looking very fly. It doesn’t take long for Cane and Noma to say I do, putting the bow on their business arrangement. Things quickly go wrong during the reception when Noma quickly turns on her new groom. Noma then instructs her goons to take Diana and Monet and put them in a truck. Before they drive off, Monet kills the goons and tells Diana and Dre to leave while she searches for Cane. Doing her best impression of John Wick, she shoots through the reception before she eventually finds Cane tied up talking to Noma about her. Noma wants Cane to choose between her and Monet. She makes a case for herself by pointing out that Monet constantly belittles him, but Cane explains that Noma doesn’t understand his relationship with his mother. Noma is unhappy after Cane chooses his momma over her, and a shootout ensues. Noma comes close to executing Cane, but Monet sacrifices herself and saves her son, dying in the process. Cane and his siblings cry over their mother’s dead body while Noma and her brother flee the scene, leaving us clutching our pearls in shock. You can see more reactions to the mindblowing episode in the gallery below.
‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Recap: A Wedding Leads To This Character’s Christmas Being Canceled was originally published on cassiuslife.com
