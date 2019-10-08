CLOSE
Sony Announces PlayStation 5 For Holiday 2020

Source: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / Getty


We have a date, well sort of… Today (Oct.8), Sony announced that the PlayStation 5 will be arriving “holiday 2020.” The tech giant also spilled the beans on one of the significant changes coming to the next generation console when it arrives.

So much for that May 2020 release date.

It’s been an extremely slow drip when it comes to details around the PS5. Sony has been working diligently trying to stay ahead of leaks by dropping bits of info on its new console. With the news of the release date, Sony announced that the Dualshock controller, as we know, it will be a thing of the past. The PS5 controller will be ditching the rumble feature that we have come to love and will be introducing haptic technology in the beloved controller.

According to Wired, who got all of the tea on the PS5 might we add, the new Dualshock controller will offer an assortment of different kind of rumbles. Sony is promising that developers will be able to fine-tune the shakes so that players will be able to feel the difference between walking in grass or navigating through a pool of mud. Sounds very interesting, to say the least. Oh, and yes, that weird-looking PS5 dev-kit you were seeing floating around on Twitter was legit.

The L2 and R2 buttons are also getting updated with the introduction of “adaptive triggers.” Developers will be able to program the give of the buttons. For example, you will now be able to feel the resistance when shooting a bow and arrow or the acceleration of the car while riding inside. As far as the look, according to the report, the prototype still retains the looks of the current model, but that could be changed, and it can be charged through USB-C. Our motto is as far as the design is concerned if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it cause everyone loves the Dualshock 4 as is.

Other exciting tidbits Wired revealed include the PS5 handling ray-tracing techniques with the help of its GPU hardware. The console will have a speedy SSD drive, which will give owners of the console a new way to install and update their games. Mark Cerny, the system’s architect detailed to Wired:

“Rather than treating games like a big block of data, we’re allowing finer-grained access to the data.”

So one could assume that this means that you will be able to pick and choose what parts of the game you want to download cutting wait time. Now, if’ you’re still into physical games, don’t worry, they are not going anywhere. Titles will be on 100GB optical disks on the new drive that will also be a 4K Blu-ray player.

