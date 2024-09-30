Photos of the damages from Tropical Storm Helene across North Carolina

Tropical Storm Helene in western North Carolina presents significant damage across multiple communities.The photos document the storm’s impact, showing flooded areas, damaged infrastructure, and debris scattered throughout neighborhoods. Photos of the damages from Tropical Storm Helene The aftermath ofin western North Carolina presents significant damage across multiple communities.The photos document the storm’s impact, showing flooded areas, damaged infrastructure, and debris scattered throughout neighborhoods.Roads have been washed away, and numerous homes have suffered extensive damage, displacing many residents. As recovery efforts commence, officials are evaluating the scope of the destruction to determine the required steps for rebuilding.

1. Storm Helene Causes Massive Flooding Across Swath Of Western North Carolina Source: Getty ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 29: A flood-damaged road is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 29, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina. According to reports, more than 60 people have been killed across the South due to the storm, and millions have been left without power. North Carolina has been approved for a Federal Major Disaster Declaration. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

2. Hurricane Helene strikes Southeast in U.S. Source: Getty CHARLOTTE, USA – SEPTEMBER 27: Trees fall on houses and road after hurricane Helene hits the southeast as bands of the tropical storm pass through the Carolinas causing power outages, school closing and downed trees in Charlotte NC, United States on September 27, 2024 (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images)

3. Hurricane Helene Causes Massive Flooding Across Swath Of Western North Carolina Source: Getty LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 28: The Rocky Broad River flows into Lake Lure and overflows the town with debris from Chimney Rock, North Carolina after heavy rains from Hurricane Helene on September 28, 2024, in Lake Lure, North Carolina. Approximately six feet of debris piled on the bridge from Lake Lure to Chimney Rock, blocking access. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

4. Hurricane Helene Causes Massive Flooding Across Swath Of Western North Carolina Source: Getty LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 28: People observe the Rocky Broad River flows into Lake Lure, carrying debris from Chimney Rock, North Carolina after heavy rains caused by Hurricane Helene on September 28, 2024, in Lake Lure, North Carolina. Approximately six feet of debris piled on the bridge from Lake Lure to Chimney Rock, blocking access. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

5. Storm Helene Causes Massive Flooding Across Swath Of Western North Carolina Source: Getty ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 28: A man rides his bicycle through the Biltmore Village in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 28, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina. Hurricane Helene made landfall Thursday night in Florida’s Big Bend with winds up to 140 mph. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

6. Storm Helene Causes Massive Flooding Across Swath Of Western North Carolina Source: Getty ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 28: Storm damage near the Biltmore Village in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 28, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina. Hurricane Helene made landfall Thursday night in Florida’s Big Bend with winds up to 140 mph. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

7. Hurricane Helene Causes Massive Flooding Across Swath Of Western North Carolina Source: Getty ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 28: Heavy rains from hurricane Helene caused record flooding and damage on September 28, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina. Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend on Thursday night with winds up to 140 mph and storm surges that killed at least 42 people in several states. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

8. Storm Helene Causes Massive Flooding Across Swath Of Western North Carolina Source: Getty ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 28: Heavy rains from Hurricane Helene caused record flooding and damage on September 28, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina. Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend on Thursday night with winds up to 140 mph and storm surges that killed at least 42 people in several states. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

9. Hurricane Helene… Source: Getty North Cove, N.C. – SEPTEMBER 28: Hurricane Helene caused flooding on the North Fork Catawba River in McDowell County that washed out a bridge on Highway 22 in North Cove, N.C. on Sept. 28, 2024, disconnecting communities and isolating them from already limited resources. (Photo by Julia Wall for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

10. Storm Helene Causes Massive Flooding Across Swath Of Western North Carolina Source: Getty FAIRVIEW, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 29: Motorists wait for workers to clear Cane Creek Rd. in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 29, 2024 in Fairview, North Carolina. According to reports, more than 60 people have been killed across the South due to the storm, and millions have been left without power. North Carolina has been approved for a Federal Major Disaster Declaration. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

11. Storm Helene Causes Massive Flooding Across Swath Of Western North Carolina Source: Getty ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 29: Mary Grace and her dog, Marley, walk around the Biltmore Village in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 29, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina. According to reports, more than 60 people have been killed across the South due to the storm, and millions have been left without power. North Carolina has been approved for a Federal Major Disaster Declaration. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

12. Storm Helene Causes Massive Flooding Across Swath Of Western North Carolina Source: Getty ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 29: A storm-damaged U-Haul truck and trailer are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 29, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina. According to reports, more than 60 people have been killed across the South due to the storm, and millions have been left without power. North Carolina has been approved for a Federal Major Disaster Declaration. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

13. Storm Helene Causes Massive Flooding Across Swath Of Western North Carolina Source: Getty FAIRVIEW, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 29: People wait in line at Dollar General in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 29, 2024 in Fairview, North Carolina. According to reports, more than 60 people have been killed across the South due to the storm, and millions have been left without power. North Carolina has been approved for a Federal Major Disaster Declaration. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

14. Storm Helene Causes Massive Flooding Across Swath Of Western North Carolina Source: Getty OLD FORT, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 29: Damage and residual flooding from Mill Creek is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 29, 2024 in Old Fort, North Carolina. According to reports, more than 60 people have been killed across the South due to the storm, and millions have been left without power. North Carolina has been approved for a Federal Major Disaster Declaration. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

15. Storm Helene Causes Massive Flooding Across Swath Of Western North Carolina Source: Getty FLETCHER, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 29: Motorists pass under downed trees hanging on utility cables in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 29, 2024 in Fletcher, North Carolina. At least 90 people have been killed across the southeastern U.S. due to the hurricane, according to published reports, which made landfall as a category 4 storm on Thursday. Millions are without power, according to the reports. The White House declared major disasters in North Carolina and Florida, freeing up federal emergency management money for those areas. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

16. Storm Helene Causes Massive Flooding Across Swath Of Western North Carolina Source: Getty FLETCHER, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 29: People wait in line for gasoline in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 29, 2024 in Fletcher, North Carolina. At least 90 people have been killed across the southeastern U.S. due to the hurricane, according to published reports, which made landfall as a category 4 storm on Thursday. Millions are without power, according to the reports. The White House declared major disasters in North Carolina and Florida, freeing up federal emergency management money for those areas. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

17. Storm Helene Causes Massive Flooding Across Swath Of Western North Carolina Source: Getty RUTHERFORDTON, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 29: A motorist passes a home with downed trees on its roof in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 29, 2024 in Rutherfordton, North Carolina. At least 90 people have been killed across the southeastern U.S. due to the hurricane, according to published reports, which made landfall as a category 4 storm on Thursday. Millions are without power, according to the reports. The White House declared major disasters in North Carolina and Florida, freeing up federal emergency management money for those areas. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

18. Storm Helene Causes Massive Flooding Across Swath Of Western North Carolina Source: Getty OLD FORT, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 30: A storm damaged car rests on a house in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 30, 2024 in Old Fort, North Carolina. According to reports, at least 90 people have been killed across the southeastern U.S., and millions are without power due to the storm, which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. The White House has approved disaster declarations in North Carolina, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia and Alabama, freeing up federal emergency management money and resources for those states. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

19. Storm Helene Causes Massive Flooding Across Swath Of Western North Carolina Source: Getty OLD FORT, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 30: North Carolina State Troopers drive through town in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 30, 2024 in Old Fort, North Carolina. According to reports, at least 90 people have been killed across the southeastern U.S., and millions are without power due to the storm, which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. The White House has approved disaster declarations in North Carolina, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia and Alabama, freeing up federal emergency management money and resources for those states. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

20. Storm Helene Causes Massive Flooding Across Swath Of Western North Carolina Source: Getty OLD FORT, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 30: Mud covers the lot at a gas station in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 30, 2024 in Old Fort, North Carolina. According to reports, at least 90 people have been killed across the southeastern U.S., and millions are without power due to the storm, which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. The White House has approved disaster declarations in North Carolina, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia and Alabama, freeing up federal emergency management money and resources for those states. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

21. Storm Helene Causes Massive Flooding Across Swath Of Western North Carolina Source: Getty OLD FORT, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 30: Storm damaged cars sit along Mill Creek in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 30, 2024 in Old Fort, North Carolina. According to reports, at least 90 people have been killed across the southeastern U.S., and millions are without power due to the storm, which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. The White House has approved disaster declarations in North Carolina, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia and Alabama, freeing up federal emergency management money and resources for those states. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

22. Storm Helene Causes Massive Flooding Across Swath Of Western North Carolina Source: Getty OLD FORT, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 30: Charlie Pyles carries a case of water in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 30, 2024 in Old Fort, North Carolina. “Nobody was ready for this,” said Pyles. According to reports, at least 90 people have been killed across the southeastern U.S., and millions are without power due to the storm, which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. The White House has approved disaster declarations in North Carolina, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia and Alabama, freeing up federal emergency management money and resources for those states. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)