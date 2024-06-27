97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Photos: Madam C.J. Walker Legacy Fest Block Party Celebration

Last weekend, the vibrant streets outside the iconic Madam C.J. Walker Theatre in Indianapolis came alive with the spirit of celebration as the annual Legacy Fest Block Party took center stage.

The event, a tribute to the legendary Madam C.J. Walker and the rich Black culture that thrives in the area, was a two-day extravaganza filled with art, music, delicious bites from food trucks, and a bustling vendor village.

Hot 100.9 106.7 WTLC Personalities brought their infectious energy to engage with fans and friends alike.

Surrounded by the sounds of local artists and musicians, they immersed themselves in the joyous atmosphere, embodying the essence of community and cultural pride.

Against the backdrop of the historic Madam Walker building, the festival not only honored Madam C.J. Walker’s enduring legacy but also paid homage to Black Music Month, adding an extra layer of significance to the event.

As our talent mingled with attendees, sharing moments of laughter and connection, it was evident that the festivities were more than just a party; they were a heartfelt ode to the resilience and creativity of the Black community.

Take a look below and see photos from the event.

Photos: Madam C.J. Walker Legacy Fest Block Party Celebration was originally published on hot1009.com