PHOTOS: Jeezy Takes On Indianapolis With Playlist Concert
Jeezy brought the house down at the Old National Centre in Indianapolis tonight with his electrifying Playlist Concert.
Fans were treated to a night of unforgettable music and high-energy performances.
The atmosphere was buzzing as Jeezy took the stage, captivating the audience from the moment he appeared. The setlist was a perfect mix of fan favorites and new hits. Do you remember this hit?
Some of the other songs Jeezy performed at the concert was:
- Standing Ovation
- Dey Know (Remix)
- Spaceships on Bankhead (Remix)
- Who Dat
- All There
- Bottom of the Map
- Peace Up
- Get Ya Mind Right
What a list!
Jeezy wasnt shy of the camera tonight either, Look below for some photos we got of him as he performed in tonight.
PHOTOS: Jeezy Takes On Indianapolis With Playlist Concert was originally published on hot1009.com
photos from Jeezy at Old National Centre In Indianapolis
