97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

PHOTOS: Jeezy Takes On Indianapolis With Playlist Concert

Jeezy brought the house down at the Old National Centre in Indianapolis tonight with his electrifying Playlist Concert.

Fans were treated to a night of unforgettable music and high-energy performances.

The atmosphere was buzzing as Jeezy took the stage, captivating the audience from the moment he appeared. The setlist was a perfect mix of fan favorites and new hits. Do you remember this hit?

Some of the other songs Jeezy performed at the concert was:

Standing Ovation

Dey Know (Remix)

Spaceships on Bankhead (Remix)

Who Dat

All There

Bottom of the Map

Peace Up

Get Ya Mind Right

What a list!

Jeezy wasnt shy of the camera tonight either, Look below for some photos we got of him as he performed in tonight.

PHOTOS: Jeezy Takes On Indianapolis With Playlist Concert was originally published on hot1009.com