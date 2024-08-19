Listen Live
Sports

Photos from Texans' Preseason Home Opener

Published on August 19, 2024

New York Giants v Houston Texans

Source: John Metchie III #8 of the Houston Texans celebrates with teammates after a touchdown reception in the second quarter against the New York Giants during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

HOUSTON — NFL football is back in Southeast Texas after the Houston Texans hosted the New York Giants on Saturday at NRG Stadium for their first home preseason game.
The Texans sent the Giants back home to New York after a 28-10 win that saw Houston play its starters and Giants quarterback Daniel Jones make his return to the field for the first time since November, after suffering a season-ending ACL tear in Week 9. While only a preseason game, there were many special moments that took place for the Texans, including Texans wide receiver John Metchie III‘s first NFL touchdown. Metchie, who missed his rookie year in 2023 due to fighting leukemia, caught a 3-yard pass from quarterback Case Keenum, putting the Texans up 13-7. The Texans defense forced five Giants turnovers, including two interceptions in the first quarter. Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. picked off Jones at the 1-yard line, keeping New York out of the end zone. On the following Giants possession, safety Jalen Pitre picked off Jones for a pick-six touchdown as the quarterback attempted to avoid getting sacked in Houston’s end zone. The game also saw the debut of the new “H” logo in the end zone, part of Houston’s offseason rebrand. Here’s some of the highlights of Houston’s preseason home opener:

1. Pregame

Source: Tim Warner/Getty Images

C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans throws a pass before the preseason game against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

2. Ryans and Stroud

Source: Tim Warner/Getty Images

Head coach DeMeco Ryans of the Houston Texans greets Stroud before the preseason game against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas. 

3. Stroud Under Pressure

Source: Tim Warner/Getty Images

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 17: Stroud throws a pass under pressure by Brian Burns #0 of the New York Giants and Elijah Chatman #94 in the first quarter during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

4. Jones Returns

Source: Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX – AUGUST 17: New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) carries the ball in the first quarter during the NFL preseason game between the New York Giants and Houston Texans on August 17, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. This was Jones’ first game back since November in Week 9. 

5. Jones on the Run

Source: Tim Warner/Getty Images

Jones looks to pass under pressure by Derek Barnett #95 of the Houston Texans in the first quarter during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas. 

6. Down Goes Jones

Source: Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Barnett  Jones in the first quarter during the NFL preseason game between the New York Giants and Houston Texans on August 17, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Jones would throw his second pick of the game immediately after this.

7. Stroud to Pierce

Source: Tim Warner/Getty Images

Stroud hands off to Dameon Pierce #31 in the first quarter against the New York Giants during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas. 

8. Jordan with a Stiff Arm

Source: Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan (9) stiff arms New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) in the first quarter during the NFL preseason game between the New York Giants and Houston Texans on August 17, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. 

9. Collins' Hang Time

Source: Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) jumps to catch the ball in the first quarter during the NFL preseason game between the New York Giants and Houston Texans on August 17, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. 

10. Fairbairn Good for the Extra Point

Source: Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Houston Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn (15) kicks for an extra point in the first quarter during the NFL preseason game between the New York Giants and Houston Texans on August 17, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. 

11. Pitre Scores Pick-Six

Source: Tim Warner/Getty Images

Jalen Pitre #5 of the Houston Texans intercepts a pass and scores a touchdown in the first quarter against the New York Giants during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas. 

12. Stingley Picks Off Jones

Source: Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) intercepts the ball in the first quarter during the NFL preseason game between the New York Giants and Houston Texans on August 17, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

13. Diggs Celebrates with New Teammates

Source: Tim Warner/Getty Images

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 17: Stefon Diggs #1 of the Houston Texans congratulates Pitre after a touchdown in the first quarter against the New York Giants during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Also pictured is the new “H” logo used by the team.

14. Streaking Down the Field

Source: Tim Warner/Getty Images

J.J. Taylor #38 of the Houston Texans runs the ball in the second half while defended by Elijah Chatman #94 of the New York Giants during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas. 

15. Metchie Holds On

Source: Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III (8) holds on to his catch as he gets tackled by New York Giants cornerback Breon Borders (26) in the fourth quarter during the NFL preseason game between the New York Giants and Houston Texans on August 17, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. 

16. Brooks for the Score

Source: Tim Warner/Getty Images

British Brooks #44 of the Houston Texans rushes for a touchdown in the second half against the New York Giants during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas. 

17. Metchie Celebrates

Source: Tim Warner/Getty Images

Metchie celebrates after a touchdown reception in the second quarter against the New York Giants during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

18. Singletary Returns

Source: Tim Warner/Getty Images

Devin Singletary #26 of the New York Giants celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Houston Texans during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Singletary played for Houston during the 2023 NFL season.

19. Keenum with a Throw

Source: Tim Warner/Getty Images

Case Keenum #18 of the Houston Texans throws a pass in the second quarter against the New York Giants during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas. 

20. Diggs Logs Reception

Source: Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Diggs carries the ball in the first quarter during the NFL preseason game between the New York Giants and Houston Texans on August 17, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Diggs made his first reception as a Texan during the game.

21. Stroud and Jones

Source: Tim Warner/Getty Images

Jones talks with Stroud after the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas. 

22. Collins Signs Autographs

Source: Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Collins signs autographs for fans after the NFL preseason game between the New York Giants and Houston Texans on August 17, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

