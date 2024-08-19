Photos from Texans' Preseason Home Opener
Photos from Texans’ Preseason Home Opener
1. Pregame
C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans throws a pass before the preseason game against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
2. Ryans and Stroud
Head coach DeMeco Ryans of the Houston Texans greets Stroud before the preseason game against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
3. Stroud Under Pressure
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 17: Stroud throws a pass under pressure by Brian Burns #0 of the New York Giants and Elijah Chatman #94 in the first quarter during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
4. Jones Returns
HOUSTON, TX – AUGUST 17: New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) carries the ball in the first quarter during the NFL preseason game between the New York Giants and Houston Texans on August 17, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. This was Jones’ first game back since November in Week 9.
5. Jones on the Run
Jones looks to pass under pressure by Derek Barnett #95 of the Houston Texans in the first quarter during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
6. Down Goes Jones
Barnett Jones in the first quarter during the NFL preseason game between the New York Giants and Houston Texans on August 17, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Jones would throw his second pick of the game immediately after this.
7. Stroud to Pierce
Stroud hands off to Dameon Pierce #31 in the first quarter against the New York Giants during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
8. Jordan with a Stiff Arm
Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan (9) stiff arms New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) in the first quarter during the NFL preseason game between the New York Giants and Houston Texans on August 17, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
9. Collins' Hang Time
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) jumps to catch the ball in the first quarter during the NFL preseason game between the New York Giants and Houston Texans on August 17, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
10. Fairbairn Good for the Extra Point
Houston Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn (15) kicks for an extra point in the first quarter during the NFL preseason game between the New York Giants and Houston Texans on August 17, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
11. Pitre Scores Pick-Six
Jalen Pitre #5 of the Houston Texans intercepts a pass and scores a touchdown in the first quarter against the New York Giants during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
12. Stingley Picks Off Jones
Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) intercepts the ball in the first quarter during the NFL preseason game between the New York Giants and Houston Texans on August 17, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
13. Diggs Celebrates with New Teammates
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 17: Stefon Diggs #1 of the Houston Texans congratulates Pitre after a touchdown in the first quarter against the New York Giants during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Also pictured is the new “H” logo used by the team.
14. Streaking Down the Field
J.J. Taylor #38 of the Houston Texans runs the ball in the second half while defended by Elijah Chatman #94 of the New York Giants during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
15. Metchie Holds On
Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III (8) holds on to his catch as he gets tackled by New York Giants cornerback Breon Borders (26) in the fourth quarter during the NFL preseason game between the New York Giants and Houston Texans on August 17, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
16. Brooks for the Score
British Brooks #44 of the Houston Texans rushes for a touchdown in the second half against the New York Giants during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
17. Metchie Celebrates
Metchie celebrates after a touchdown reception in the second quarter against the New York Giants during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
18. Singletary Returns
Devin Singletary #26 of the New York Giants celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Houston Texans during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Singletary played for Houston during the 2023 NFL season.
19. Keenum with a Throw
Case Keenum #18 of the Houston Texans throws a pass in the second quarter against the New York Giants during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
20. Diggs Logs Reception
Diggs carries the ball in the first quarter during the NFL preseason game between the New York Giants and Houston Texans on August 17, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Diggs made his first reception as a Texan during the game.
21. Stroud and Jones
Jones talks with Stroud after the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
22. Collins Signs Autographs
Collins signs autographs for fans after the NFL preseason game between the New York Giants and Houston Texans on August 17, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
Photos from Texans’ Preseason Home Opener was originally published on houstonseagle.com