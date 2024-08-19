Photos from Texans’ Preseason Home Opener

HOUSTON — NFL football is back in Southeast Texas after the Houston Texans hosted the New York Giants on Saturday at NRG Stadium for their first home preseason game. 28-10 win that saw Houston play its starters and Giants quarterback Daniel Jones make his return to the field for the first time since November, after suffering a season-ending ACL tear in Week 9. While only a preseason game, there were many special moments that took place for the Texans, including Texans wide receiver John Metchie III‘s first NFL touchdown. Metchie, who missed his rookie year in 2023 due to fighting leukemia, caught a 3-yard pass from quarterback Case Keenum, putting the Texans up 13-7. Love Sports? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Derek Stingley Jr. picked off Jones at the 1-yard line, keeping New York out of the end zone. On the following Giants possession, safety Jalen Pitre picked off Jones for a pick-six touchdown as the quarterback attempted to avoid getting sacked in Houston’s end zone. The game also saw the debut of the new “H” logo in the end zone, part of Houston’s offseason rebrand. Here’s some of the highlights of Houston’s preseason home opener: NFL football is back in Southeast Texas after thehosted theonatfor their first home preseason game.The Texans sent the Giants back home to New York after athat saw Houston play its starters and Giants quarterbackmake his return to the field for the first time since November, after suffering a season-ending ACL tear in Week 9. While only a preseason game, there were many special moments that took place for the Texans, including Texans wide receiver‘s first NFL touchdown. Metchie, who missed his rookie year in 2023 due to fighting leukemia, caught a 3-yard pass from quarterback, putting the Texans up 13-7.The Texans defense forced five Giants turnovers, including two interceptions in the first quarter. Texans cornerbackpicked off Jones at the 1-yard line, keeping New York out of the end zone. On the following Giants possession, safetypicked off Jones for a pick-six touchdown as the quarterback attempted to avoid getting sacked in Houston’s end zone. The game also saw the debut of the new “H” logo in the end zone, part of Houston’s offseason rebrand. Here’s some of the highlights of Houston’s preseason home opener:

1. Pregame Source: Tim Warner/Getty Images C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans throws a pass before the preseason game against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

2. Ryans and Stroud Source: Tim Warner/Getty Images Head coach DeMeco Ryans of the Houston Texans greets Stroud before the preseason game against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

3. Stroud Under Pressure Source: Tim Warner/Getty Images HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 17: Stroud throws a pass under pressure by Brian Burns #0 of the New York Giants and Elijah Chatman #94 in the first quarter during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

4. Jones Returns Source: Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images HOUSTON, TX – AUGUST 17: New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) carries the ball in the first quarter during the NFL preseason game between the New York Giants and Houston Texans on August 17, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. This was Jones’ first game back since November in Week 9.

5. Jones on the Run Source: Tim Warner/Getty Images Jones looks to pass under pressure by Derek Barnett #95 of the Houston Texans in the first quarter during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

6. Down Goes Jones Source: Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Barnett Jones in the first quarter during the NFL preseason game between the New York Giants and Houston Texans on August 17, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Jones would throw his second pick of the game immediately after this.

7. Stroud to Pierce Source: Tim Warner/Getty Images Stroud hands off to Dameon Pierce #31 in the first quarter against the New York Giants during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

8. Jordan with a Stiff Arm Source: Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan (9) stiff arms New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) in the first quarter during the NFL preseason game between the New York Giants and Houston Texans on August 17, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

9. Collins' Hang Time Source: Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) jumps to catch the ball in the first quarter during the NFL preseason game between the New York Giants and Houston Texans on August 17, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

10. Fairbairn Good for the Extra Point Source: Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Houston Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn (15) kicks for an extra point in the first quarter during the NFL preseason game between the New York Giants and Houston Texans on August 17, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

11. Pitre Scores Pick-Six Source: Tim Warner/Getty Images Jalen Pitre #5 of the Houston Texans intercepts a pass and scores a touchdown in the first quarter against the New York Giants during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

12. Stingley Picks Off Jones Source: Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) intercepts the ball in the first quarter during the NFL preseason game between the New York Giants and Houston Texans on August 17, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

13. Diggs Celebrates with New Teammates Source: Tim Warner/Getty Images HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 17: Stefon Diggs #1 of the Houston Texans congratulates Pitre after a touchdown in the first quarter against the New York Giants during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Also pictured is the new “H” logo used by the team.

14. Streaking Down the Field Source: Tim Warner/Getty Images J.J. Taylor #38 of the Houston Texans runs the ball in the second half while defended by Elijah Chatman #94 of the New York Giants during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

15. Metchie Holds On Source: Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III (8) holds on to his catch as he gets tackled by New York Giants cornerback Breon Borders (26) in the fourth quarter during the NFL preseason game between the New York Giants and Houston Texans on August 17, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

16. Brooks for the Score Source: Tim Warner/Getty Images British Brooks #44 of the Houston Texans rushes for a touchdown in the second half against the New York Giants during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

17. Metchie Celebrates Source: Tim Warner/Getty Images Metchie celebrates after a touchdown reception in the second quarter against the New York Giants during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

18. Singletary Returns Source: Tim Warner/Getty Images Devin Singletary #26 of the New York Giants celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Houston Texans during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Singletary played for Houston during the 2023 NFL season.

19. Keenum with a Throw Source: Tim Warner/Getty Images Case Keenum #18 of the Houston Texans throws a pass in the second quarter against the New York Giants during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

20. Diggs Logs Reception Source: Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Diggs carries the ball in the first quarter during the NFL preseason game between the New York Giants and Houston Texans on August 17, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Diggs made his first reception as a Texan during the game.

21. Stroud and Jones Source: Tim Warner/Getty Images Jones talks with Stroud after the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas.