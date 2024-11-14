Pharrell Really Doesn’t Care That Drake Bought All Of His Old Jewelry, Social Media Roasts OVO Boss

Pharrell Unbothered Over Drake Bought All Of His Old Jewelry
Kendrick Lamar officially took aim at Drake on the future-assisted and Metro Boomin-produced “Like That,” and the repercussions are still being felt through Hip-Hop. Plenty of the biggest names were involved, from Rick Ross and The Weeknd to J. Cole and Kanye West. But one person who was named dropped but stayed silent was Pharrell—until now. As GQ‘s Designer of the Year, Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director spoke briefly about his role in one of Hip-Hop’s biggest beefs. A burning question he had to be asked was how he felt about auctioning off a ton of his memorabilia on an online auction platform, Joopiter, in 2022. Items on the auction block included NERD mainstays like a gold Blackberry phone, a pair of Swarovski crystal-studded Adidas, a Jacob the Jeweler diamond skateboard pendant, and a Casio G-Shock x Bape diamond watch. That list includes a solid gold PSP, which—among many other things sold from P’s 11 storage units—was purchased by Drake and later flaunted in the feud, but it didn’t bother the Virginia native. “No, because I think beyond all of the on-goings, at the heart of all of it, he’s a fan of music. He’s a fan of the history of what it is, and I happen to be a part of that, and those artifacts are a part of it,” he said. Pharrell remained even-keeled, even after Lamar defended him in the feud, and Drake replied on ‘Family Matters,’ rapping, “You wanna take up for Pharrell? Then come get his legacy out of my house.” When GQ asked twice if the line struck him, Pharrell said, “It didn’t. No.” Bigger than the back-and-forth, it seems like Pharrell just wanted to part with his “cultural artifacts” to allow others to experience them because he still has the feeling of possessing them and the moments connected to them. “Or not. I guess some things are not for me to understand. When you let things go, a huge part of it is actually letting go. Not just of the physical item, but letting go of your connection to what it’s supposed to mean, or the memory. You’re literally letting them go,” he added. See social media’s response to Pharrell remaining tight-lipped below.It was March when
