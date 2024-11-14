Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out After He & Travis Kelce's Homes Were Robbed
Kansas City Chiefs may be en route to an undefeated season, but Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce may have lost their peace of mind. The quarterback and tight end’s homes were broken into in early October. According to local station KCTV in Leawood, Kansas, a call was placed at what’s been previously reported as Kelce’s home for an alleged burglary. Then TMZ later discovered that the robbing occurred on Oct.7, conveniently right after Monday Night Football that week at Arrowhead Stadium, when the Chiefs defeated the New Orleans Saints. The 7:33 PM break-in resulted in the thieves getting away with $20,000 in cash and damaging Kelce’s backdoor in the process. Safety has been paramount for Kelce since he was elevated from just a Super Bowl-winning tight end to dating Taylor Swift, one of the biggest pop stars in the world. Kelce has previously spoken on his podcast about the onslaught of mail he’s been getting since the relationship went public and someone posted his house online. It even escalated to him visiting the local post office to complain, and when his brother Jason spoke on Shaq’s The Big Podcast, he revealed that the attention got so outrageous that he had to move. Patrick Mahomes’ partner isn’t Swift-level famous, but the association and his status as a league-leading quarterback attempting a first-ever Super Bowl threepeat make him pretty sought after, too. KCTV reports that the break-in occurred around midnight on Oct.6 at Mahomes’ Belton, Missouri mansion, equipped with a lake, pool, and football field. As police continue to investigate both robberies, it’s unknown if anything was actually taken from Mahomes’ house. Still, QB1 spoke about how disheartening it was at a Chiefs press conference on Wednesday. “It’s frustrating. It’s disappointing,” the 29-year-old told the press. “I can’t get into too many details because the investigation is still ongoing.” The FBI has reportedly become involved in solving the crimes, not because they involve A-Listers but because they may indicate a much larger burglary ring. See how social media is reacting to the news below.The
