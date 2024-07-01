Listen Live
Entertainment

PARTYNEXTDOOR Slams Chris Brown, Jeremih & Bryson Tiller for New Music Video

Published on July 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE

It seems PARTYNEXTDOOR wasn’t too pleased about the trio including one of his ex-girlfriends in their latest music video.

The year of disputes continues as PARTYNEXTDOOR posted and quickly deleted some harsh comments targeting Chris Brown, Jeremih, and Bryson Tiller regarding their new collaboration “Wait On It.”

The music video features Desma, PARTY’s ex-girlfriend. This backlash is notable, especially since PARTYNEXTDOOR had just brought Jeremih out at his concert on June 27, shortly before the song’s release, after previously resolving their differences.

This situation has escalated into a messy feud among four artists who have the potential to create great music together.

It’s unclear how much Brown and Tiller were involved in the decision to feature Desma.

In one of his deleted tweets, PARTYNEXTDOOR wrote, “I’m finna make these n***as cry…” and directed his problems towards Bryson, Chris, and Jeremih, suggesting they enjoy their nights despite the video’s choice.

He also hinted at their financial struggles, contrasting them with his alleged $40 million bank account. Although he removed the tweets, it’s uncertain whether this conflict will simmer down or if Jeremih, Chris Brown, and Bryson Tiller will respond.

In fact, the reason for PARTYNEXTDOOR’s anger isn’t entirely clear, but it’s reasonable to assume it’s related to Desma’s appearance in the “Wait On It” music video. On a different note, PARTY shared some intriguing routines for his vocal technique, which might help him relax amid the tension.

PARTYNEXTDOOR Slams Chris Brown, Jeremih & Bryson Tiller for New Music Video  was originally published on hot1009.com

1.

2.

3.

More From TheBoxHouston
Trending
28th Annual NAACP Theatre Awards 55 items
News

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

10 items
Entertainment

Rick Ross Attacked By Drake Fans After Canada Show

10 items
News

Internet Reacts to Julio Foolio’s Death, Social Media Claims Karma

Ringling Bros
Contests

Win A Family 4-Pack To Ringling Bros. and Barnum + Bailey at NRG Stadium July 19 -21

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

Pastor Keion
News

Pastor Keion and Shaunie Henderson Talk Viral ShadeRoom Clip, Life in the Public Eye + More

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close