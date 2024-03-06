Paris Fashion Week: Kelly Rowland Gives ’60s Glamour Vibes At Louis Vuitton

As Paris Fashion Week wraps up, cameras spotted Kelly “Can Do No Wrong” Rowland attending the Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter Womenswear 2024 runway show. Kelly was among several celebrities and 4,000 guests in the City of Lights to witness the newest collection from the legacy brand.
If there is one thing the “Mea Culpa” star is going to do, it is to serve the girls. Keep scrolling for details.
See Kelly Rowland’s ’60s glam fit for Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week
Kelly’s flawless look was anchored in a brown, cream, and black A-line jumper dress. The dress included leather fringe, wide belt details, and large gold circle buttons.
While the dress’ leather and gold details nodded to the ancient Roman goddess aesthetic, its length and style oozed ’60s glamour. On the starlet’s arm hung a cream LV Lambskin Malletage GO-14 MM bag, which retails for around $6800.
A departure from the short bob she’s been rocking lately, Kelly’s hair was long and wavy in a half-up-half-down style. A curtain bang with a middle part framed her face. The 43-year-old’s makeup rounded out the look with pink nude lips and soft pink blush.
Kelly dropped two pictures with the caption, “Yeahhh baby #LVFW24 #LouisVuitton,” on Instagram.
Kelly’s fans, friends, and family praised her recent look in her IG comment section. And we don’t blame them—the “Motivation” singer and fashion icon can do no wrong.
Tina Knowles felt nostalgia about the look, writing, “Love this dress reminds me of one I had in the seventiesyou look gorgeous.” Celebrity stylist Bryon Javar also got retro vibes, commenting, “Kelly mutha phuckn Rolling 60 crip! Whew .”
Black Hollywood starlets sit front row at the Louis Vuitton Womenswear 2024 show
Kelly was one of several celebs caught at the LV show. Cynthia Erivo, Jurnee Smollett, and Ava Duvernay were among other Black Hollywood starlets sitting front row and dipped in ‘fits from the brand. The womenswear show featured 63 looks emphasizing white monochromatic looks, embellished coats, over-the-top natural furs, and dramatic fringe skirts.
See our gallery of spotted celebs below.
Paris Fashion Week: Kelly Rowland Gives ’60s Glamour Vibes At Louis Vuitton was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Da’Vine Joy RandolphSource:Getty
Da’Vine Joy Randolph took a break from collecting awards to attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show in Paris. She is pictured here in a navy blue trench coat and matching dress. We love her dramatic shoulder details and trunk purse.
2. Ava DuVernaySource:Getty
Ava DuVernay is suited for the ‘gawds. Attending the Louis Vuitton presentation, the director wears a tan and brown print suit with a white top. The suit includes a contrasting long blazer and high-waisted pants.
3. Cynthia ErivoSource:Getty
We are gagging at Cynthia Erivo’s futuristic vibes. The actress rocks a structured black and white blazer dress with white flowy details. Her chunky platform thigh-high boots add edge to her look.
4. Jaden SmithSource:Getty
Jaden Smith is known for pushing the envelope with his fashion choices, and we love to see it. For Louis Vuitton, he wears a dramatic trouser and skirt look with an exaggerated houndstooth blazer. Get into the detailed buttons and drapery!
5. Lashana LynchSource:Getty
British actress Lashana Lynch attended the LV show in a mixed-pattern ensemble for the brand. She wears a sheer black and yellow striped skirt over a pink, white, and blue flowy dress. Breaking up the pattern is a criss-cross leather belt and black leather heels.
