Our ‘What To Watch’ TV List Is Mighty, Magical & Mystical Featuring ‘Agatha All Along’

Check out the trailers for this week’s “What to Watch” TV list below: This week our “ What To Watch” TV list returns with new shows that bring the excitement you need for a weekend binge. From fresh content that blends mystery, magic, and adventure across multiple streaming platforms, check out a rundown of our must-watch TV shows this week inside.Hulu’s “High Potential” is a new show, offering a mix of crime-solving and personal growth, centering around a woman with a unique talent for solving puzzles. The drama series follows Morgan, a single mom who unexpectedly lands a job with the police after solving a complex crime that leaves detectives baffled. As Morgan navigates her new life as a consultant, she balances her sharp intellect with an emotional journey. It’s a perfect pick for fans of lighthearted procedural dramas with a twist. For Marvel fans and “WandaVision” enthusiasts, “Agatha All Along” delves deeper into the backstory of Agatha Harkness, the villain who stole the show in “WandaVision.” This Disney+ series explores her magical origins and showcases her powers in all their dark, chaotic glory. With Kathryn Hahn reprising her role as Agatha, expect witty banter, clever magical tricks, and connections to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe. This one’s a magical must-see that promises plenty of supernatural thrills and laughs. True crime aficionados, this one’s for you. “World’s Most Notorious Killers” on Peacock dives into some of the most infamous criminals in history. Each episode meticulously details the chilling crimes, motives, and psychological profiles of these killers, presenting an in-depth look at what makes these figures so terrifying. If you’re drawn to real-life crime stories, this series will keep you on edge. These shows offer something for everyone—whether you’re into crime-solving, Marvel magic, or mystical inventiveness, this week’s watchlist is filled with excitement.

1. 'Agatha All Along' Now streaming the first two episodes on Disney+.

2. 'High Potential' Now streaming on Hulu.

3. 'World's Most Notorious Killers' Available to stream on Peacock.

4. 'The Penguin' Available to stream Sep. 19 on Max.

5. 'Rings of Power' S2 Available to stream on Prime Video.

6. 'How To Die Alone' Available to stream on Hulu.