Our 'What to Watch TV' List For Labor Day Weekend
Our ‘What to Watch TV’ List For Labor Day Weekend Features ‘Bad Monkey,’ ‘Pachinko’ & ‘Rick and Morty: The Anime’
‘What to Watch’ TV lineup has you covered with a mix of mystery, drama, and a dash of animated madness. Check out the trailers for this week’s favorites inside. “Bad Monkey” on Apple TV+ is a must-watch for fans of dark comedy and crime thrillers. The series, set against the stunning backdrop of the Florida Keys, follows disgraced detective Andrew Yancy (Vince Vaughn) who is demoted to restaurant inspector but can’t resist diving into a mysterious case involving a severed arm. The show is filled with unexpected twists, eccentric characters, and just the right amount of suspense. With its sharp writing and quirky humor, “Bad Monkey” is a refreshing addition to your watchlist that keeps you guessing with every episode. Apple TV+ has all the programming right now. If you’re craving a beautifully crafted drama, look no further than “Pachinko” on the platform. This sweeping epic, based on the New York Times bestselling novel, spans generations and continents to tell the story of a Korean immigrant family in Japan. It’s a deeply moving tale of love, sacrifice, and resilience against the backdrop of historical events that shaped their lives. “Pachinko” is celebrated not just for its powerful storytelling but also for its stunning cinematography and incredible performances by a stellar cast including Lee Min-ho and Youn Yuh-jung. It’s a show that pulls at your heartstrings while exploring themes of identity, belonging, and the human spirit. For something completely different and outrageously fun, check out “Rick and Morty: The Anime.” This fresh spin on the beloved sci-fi comedy takes the iconic duo into new dimensions with a unique anime twist. Expect all the chaotic adventures, bizarre creatures, and mind-bending storylines you love, but with a distinct Japanese animation flair that adds a new layer of excitement to the cult classic cartoon. Perfect for both hardcore fans and newcomers, this show is an imaginative rollercoaster that delivers laughs and action in equal measure. No matter what your taste, this week’s TV highlights offer something for everyone. Grab your popcorn and get ready for an epic watch party for the long Labor Day weekend ahead.Looking for your next binge-worthy obsession? This week’s
Check out the trailers for this week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV list below:
1. Bad Monkey
Stream on Apple TV+.
2. Sunny
Stream on Apple TV+.
3. The Umbrella Academy S4
Stream on Netflix.
4. Pachinko
Stream on Apple TV+.
5. Average Joe S1
Available to stream on Netflix.
6. Rick and Morty: The Anime
Available to stream for free on Sling TV or with premium subscription on Hulu.
7. Lady in the Lake
Stream on Apple TV+.
8. Slow Horses
Stream on Apple TV+.
9. Women in Blue
Stream on Apple TV+.
10. Troppo
Stream on Prime Video.
Our ‘What to Watch TV’ List For Labor Day Weekend Features ‘Bad Monkey,’ ‘Pachinko’ & ‘Rick and Morty: The Anime’ was originally published on globalgrind.com
More from 97.9 The Box