Our ‘What To Watch’ TV List Features New Shows Like ‘Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist’

Check out the trailers for this week’s ‘What to Watch’ list below: Each week we bring you the best in TV and film with our ‘What to Watch’ lists. This week’s TV watch list is packed with must-see dramas, thrillers and comedies that will keep you in the AC this hot weekend. Check out the trailers for our favorite shows of the week inside.First up is Peacock’s “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.” In a city bursting with fight night anticipation, streetwise hustler Gordon “Chicken Man” Williams plants himself at the center of the action. His big ambitions, and even bigger talk, put him on a collision course with ruthless criminals, each consumed by their own insatiable hunger for the spoils of the event. As dawn breaks on a city reeling from the heist, JD Hudson, a pioneering Black detective, is thrust into a high-stakes game of cat and mouse as the body count rises. With time running out, JD and Chicken Man race against the clock to clear Chicken’s name and survive the dangerous forces closing in. The true crime series stars Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Samuel L. Jackson and Terrance Howard. Next, Netflix’s “3The Perfect Couple offers a thrilling murder mystery that’s perfect for binge-watching. Based on Elin Hilderbrand’s bestselling novel, this limited series dives into the dark secrets of a seemingly perfect Nantucket wedding. When a body turns up just before the ceremony, everyone becomes a suspect, and the facade of perfection quickly crumbles. With its star-studded cast and captivating storyline, The Perfect Couple is sure to satisfy fans of suspenseful dramas. Rounding out the list is Hulu’s “English Teacher,” a dark comedy that takes a twisted look at the life of a high school English teacher. Struggling with her mundane life, she finds herself drawn into a dangerous game when she starts manipulating her students and colleagues. This series offers sharp humor and unexpected twists, making it a standout for those who enjoy dark, character-driven comedies. Whether you’re in the mood for real-life crime, a suspenseful murder mystery, or a darkly comedic drama, this week’s lineup has something for everyone.

1. 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' Available to stream on Peacock.

2. 'English Teacher' Available to stream on Hulu.

3. 'The Perfect Couple' Available to stream on Netflix.

4. 'Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE' Available to stream on Netflix.

5. 'Tell Me Lies' S2 Available to stream on Hulu.