Our ‘What To Watch’ TV List Features Netflix’s ‘The Umbrella Academy’s’ Final Season

Check out the trailers for our TV watch list below: If you’re on the lookout for your next binge-watch, this week’s lineup is stacked with must-see shows that’ll have you glued to your screen. From nostalgia trips to iconic reality TV drama and a superhero farewell, here’s what you need to be watching. Check out our ‘What to Watch’ TV list inside.Hulu’s “Dance Moms” is back to remind us why we were so hooked in the first place. Abby Lee Miller and her crew are bringing the drama, the dance, and all the fierce competition that made the original a cultural phenomenon. This reboot promises fresh faces, new routines, and of course, the same jaw-dropping intensity that had everyone talking. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a newcomer, “Dance Moms” is delivering all the dance-floor drama we live for. Peacock’s “Mr. Throwback” is the ultimate nostalgia trip, bringing vintage vibes and classic collectibles right to your screen. Hosted by the charismatic king of retro, the series dives deep into the world of throwback treasures, from rare sneakers to iconic toys and everything in between. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or just love reminiscing about the good old days, “Mr. Throwback” is your front-row ticket to reliving the past in style. Tune in for a fun, fresh take on the timeless trends that keep us coming back for more. The series follows a down-on-his-luck memorabilia dealer who looks for redemption by reuniting with his sixth-grade teammate, NBA legend Steph Curry. Finally, Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” is closing out with its highly anticipated final season. After three seasons of wild time-travel, dysfunctional family dynamics, and superhero showdowns, it’s all coming to an epic conclusion. The Hargreeves siblings are back for one last mission, and the stakes have never been higher. Expect more of the quirky humor, mind-bending twists, and emotional punches that made this show a fan favorite. So grab your snacks and settle in. This week’s picks are all about delivering the drama, the thrills, and the unforgettable moments we crave.

1. The Umbrella Academy Series Finale Available to stream on Netflix.

2. Industry Season 3 Available to watch on HBO.

3. Dance Moms: A New Era Available to stream on Hulu.

4. Mr. Throwback Available to stream on Peacock.