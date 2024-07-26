Our 'What To Watch' List Features Shows Like 'Presumed Innocent'
Our ‘What To Watch’ TV List Features Binge-Worthy Shows Like Apple TV’s ‘Presumed Innocent,’ Netflix’s ‘Simone Biles: Rising’ & More
‘What To Watch’ TV list features binge-worthy, must-watch TV shows. We have the perfect lineup that’s guaranteed to take over your screen. From inspiring true stories to thrilling finales and superhero chaos, here’s our highly recommended ‘What To Watch’ TV that you need to add to your watchlist right now. First up, get ready to be inspired by Netflix’s “Simone Biles: Rising” documentary series. This Netflix original series dives deep into the life of one of the greatest athletes of all time, Simone Biles. Follow her incredible journey from a young girl with big dreams to an Olympic champion who’s broken every record in gymnastics. The show doesn’t just showcase her extraordinary talent; it also explores the challenges she faced along the way, including personal struggles and her fight for mental health awareness. With exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, Simone Biles Rising is a powerful tribute to resilience and determination. It’s a must-watch for sports fans and anyone looking for a dose of inspiration. If you’ve been following the gripping legal drama “Presumed Innocent” on Apple TV+, you don’t want to miss the finale. This series, based on Scott Turow’s best-selling novel, has kept viewers on the edge of their seats with its twists and turns. The finale promises to tie up all the loose ends in a shocking and satisfying conclusion. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal as prosecutor Rusty Sabich, who finds himself accused of murder, the show dives into the dark corners of the legal system and the complexities of human nature. The courtroom drama, intense performances, and nail-biting suspense make this finale a can’t-miss event. Lastly, buckle up for some unfiltered superhero mayhem with Prime Video’s “The Boys.” This show flips the superhero genre on its head, offering a dark and gritty take on what happens when heroes go rogue. The Boys, a group of vigilantes, are on a mission to expose the corrupt heroes and the corporate power behind them. With its blend of sharp satire, explosive action, and complex characters, The Boys continues to push boundaries and deliver jaw-dropping moments. The new season is packed with more twists, blood, and humor that will keep you hooked from start to finish. So, clear your schedule and dive into these must-watch shows. Whether you’re in the mood for an inspiring biopic, a thrilling legal drama, or some superhero chaos, this lineup has got you covered.This week’s
Check out our ‘What To Watch’ TV list below:
1. Presumed Innocent
Stream on Apple TV+.
2. Simone Biles: Rising
Stream on Netflix.
3. House of the Dragon S2
Stream on Max.
4. Bluey
Stream new minisodes now on Disney+. Season 4 is said to be coming soon.
5. The Boys S4
Stream on Prime Video.
6. Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Stream on Paramount+.
