Our ‘What To Watch’ TV List Features ‘Abbott Elementary’s’ Crossover Episode, Dick Wolf’s New Series ‘On Call’ & Netflix’s ‘Missing You’

Our What To Watch TV List Features 'Abbott Elementary' & More
‘What To Watch’ TV picks offer a little bit of everything: unexpected laughs, edge-of-your-seat drama, and binge-worthy suspense. Check out our favorite TV selects of the week inside. The crew at “Abbott Elementary” get some unexpected help from the chaotic gang from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” The beloved casts joined forces in a special crossover episode, where “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s” Charlie, Mac, Deandra, and Frank volunteer their not-so special talents to the school. Fans of both shows will enjoy this unique and hilarious crossover episode with their favorite characters. From the creator of “Law & Order,” Dick Wolf, comes a fresh drama centered on the unsung heroes of emergency dispatch. “On Call” follows a rookie and a veteran officer patrol duo in Long Beach, California, who face the morality of protecting and serving a community. Netflix brings the chills with its newest limited series, “Missing You.” The thrilling series follows Detective Kat Donovan as her world unravels when she finds her estranged fiancé on a dating app. This leads Kat to reopen the unsolved mystery surrounding her father’s murder. You will binge it all in one sitting. Whether you’re in the mood for side-splitting comedy, adrenaline-pumping drama, or mind-bending mystery, this week’s TV lineup has got you covered. Settle in and enjoy the ride.This week’s
Check out the trailers for this week’s ‘What To Watch’ TV list below:
1. 'Missing You'
Stream on Netflix.
2. 'On Call'
Stream Jan. 9 on Prime Video.
3. 'Abbott Elementary' Special 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Crossover Episode
Stream on Hulu.
4. 'The Later Daters'
Stream on Netflix.
5. 'The Old Man' Season 2
Stream now on Hulu.
6. 'Squid Game' Season 2
Stream on Netflix.
7. 'Virgin River' Season 6
Stream on Netflix.
8. 'Secret Level'
Stream on Prime Video.
9. 'Say Nothing'
Stream on Hulu.
10. 'A Man on the Inside'
Stream on Netflix.
