Our 'What To Watch' TV List Features 'Reasonable Doubt'
Our ‘What To Watch’ TV List Adds New & Returning Series Like ‘Shrinking,’ ‘Sweetpea’ & ‘Reasonable Doubt’
‘What to Watch’ TV list that’s sure to captivate the entire family. From comedy-drama to legal thrillers, these series will keep you hooked. Check out trailers for our favorites of the week inside. The hilarious and heartwarming hit Apple TV+ series, “Shrinking,” returns for its much-anticipated second season. Starring Jason Segel, Harrison Ford and Jessica Williams, this show follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules by giving blunt, unconventional advice to his patients. As he navigates his own personal challenges, his life becomes increasingly chaotic but touching. Season 2 dives deeper into the relationships he’s forged, bringing more laughter, poignant moments, and unexpected twists. Fans of dramedies will love this unique take on personal growth and mental health. If you’re into gripping legal thrillers, Hulu’s “Reasonable Doubt” is back for another thrilling season. The Hulu original follows high-powered defense attorney Jax Stewart, played by Emayatzy Corinealdi, as she takes on cases that blur the lines between right and wrong. This season, Jax is forced to confront her own past and inner demons while fighting for justice in the courtroom. Full of suspense, drama, and unexpected revelations, Reasonable Doubt delivers courtroom drama with high stakes and personal conflict, making it a must-watch for fans of legal sagas. “Sweetpea” is the new breakout crime drama that promises action, dark humor, and edge-of-your-seat thrills. Set in the world of an aspiring author turned vigilante, this Starz original series follows a woman who, tired of society’s double standards, starts to exact revenge on those who have wronged her. With its blend of sharp wit, gritty crime, and female empowerment, “Sweetpea” is the fresh series to add to your list. This week’s lineup offers something for everyone, whether you crave laughs, legal drama, or vigilante justice.Looking for the perfect binge-worthy shows this weekend. We return with our weekly
Check out this week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV list below:
1. 'Reasonable Doubt' Season 2
Streaming now on Hulu.
2. 'Shrinking' Season 2
Streaming now on Apple TV+.
3. 'The Office (Australia)'
Streaming now on Prime Video.
4. 'Hysteria'
Streaming now on Peacock.
5. 'Disclaimer'
Streaming now on Apple TV+.
6. 'Outer Banks: Season 4'
Streaming now on Netflix.
7. 'Twilight of the Gods'
Streaming now on Netflix.
8. 'Sweetpea'
Streaming now on Starz.
9. 'The Franchise'
Streaming now on Max.
10. 'The Penguin'
Streaming now on Max.
Our ‘What To Watch’ TV List Adds New & Returning Series Like ‘Shrinking,’ ‘Sweetpea’ & ‘Reasonable Doubt’ was originally published on globalgrind.com
More from 97.9 The Box