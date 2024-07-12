Our ‘What To Watch’ Film List Highlights ‘Fly Me To The Moon,’ ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F,’ & ‘Inside Out 2’

Our 'What To Watch' Film List Highlights 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'
What to Watch” film lineup is packed with a variety of must-watch movies, catering to all tastes and moods. Whether you’re looking for heartfelt animation, thrilling horror, emotional drama, or nostalgic action, there’s something for everyone. Check out the trailer for this week’s watch list inside. One of the first films we are excited about diving into this weekend is Fly Me To The Moon. This enchanting romance comedy film takes audiences on a whimsical journey through space. The film starring Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson follows a marketing executive and a NASA official as he makes preparations for the Apollo 11 moon landing. Watch as sparks fly through space and romance. Horror aficionados should prepare themselves for a chilling experience with Longlegs, which also landed on this week’s list. Starring Nicholas Cage and Maika Monroe, the film follows FBI Agent Lee Harker, who is assigned to an unsolved serial killer case that takes an unexpected turn, revealing evidence of the occult. Harker discovers a personal connection to the killer and must stop him before he strikes again. With its eerie atmosphere, psychological depth, and spine-tingling suspense, Longlegs promises to be a standout in the horror genre, delivering both scares and a compelling narrative. As for fans of the original Inside Out, find delight with the return of Riley and her emotions in Inside Out 2. This sequel explores the tumultuous teenage years, as Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust navigate Riley’s new challenges and changes. With Pixar’s trademark blend of humor, heart, and stunning animation, Inside Out 2 is set to tug at the heartstrings while providing insightful commentary on the complexity of human emotions. Lastly, nostalgia meets high-octane action in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Eddie Murphy reprises his iconic role as Axel Foley, bringing his unique blend of humor and bravado back to the screen. This time, Axel faces a new threat in the glitzy streets of Beverly Hills, promising a mix of explosive action and classic comedy. Longtime fans and newcomers alike will enjoy the fast-paced, witty escapades of this beloved character. With this diverse lineup, there’s no shortage of cinematic experiences to indulge in this week. From animated adventures and psychological horrors to emotional journeys and action-packed comebacks, these films offer a little something for everyone. So, grab your popcorn and settle in for a fantastic movie weekend.Our “
Check out the trailers for this week’s film list below:
1. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
Stream on Netflix.
2. Fly Me To The Moon
Watch in theaters.
3. Longlegs
Watch in theaters.
4. Pearl
Stream on Prime Video.
5. Inside Out 2
Watch in theaters.
6. Fancy Dance
Stream on Apple TV+.
7. Sausage Party: Foodtopia
Stream on Prime Video.
8. Bad Boys: Ride Or Die
Watch in theaters.
