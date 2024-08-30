Our 'What to Watch' Film List For A Labor Day Weekend Binge
Our ‘What to Watch’ Film List Has Everything You Need For A Labor Day Weekend Binge
What to Watch’ film list has every genre you need for the long weekend ahead. Check out a lineup of must-watch movies that are sure to keep you entertained, intrigued, and maybe even a little spooked. Watch the trailers for our favorite films of the week inside. First up, Netflix’s The Deliverance promises a chilling experience. Directed by Lee Daniels, this horror film is based on the true story of a mother and her children who are terrorized by supernatural forces after moving into a new home. With a stellar cast including Glenn Close, Octavia Spencer, and Andra Day, The Deliverance blends psychological thrills with eerie supernatural elements, making it perfect for horror fans looking to get their scare on. Next, we have M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap. The psychological thriller has been generating buzz since its announcement. The film revolves around a seemingly normal day that turns into a nightmare when a group of strangers becomes trapped in an underground facility. As they try to escape, they realize that the true terror lies within their own minds. Shyamalan’s signature twists and suspenseful storytelling are at the forefront of this film, making it a must-see for fans of his work. Rounding out the list is Kinds of Kindness, which follows three stories that revolve around a man who tries to take control of his own life, a policeman whose wife seems like a different person, and a woman who searches for someone with a special ability. The film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos was distributed by Searchlight Pictures and is now available to stream on Hulu. It stars Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons and Hunter Schafer. Whether you’re in the mood for something spooky, intense, or heartwarming, this week’s selection has something for everyone. Get your popcorn ready!This week’s ‘
Check out the trailers for this week’s ‘What to Watch’ film list below:
1. Incoming
Stream on Netflix.
2. Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1
Stream on Max.
3. Jackpot!
Stream on Prime Video.
4. The Instigators
Stream on Apple TV+.
5. Kinds of Kindness
Stream on Hulu.
6. Trap
Out now in theaters.
7. The Deliverance
Stream on Netflix.
8. The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat
Stream on Hulu.
Our ‘What to Watch’ Film List Has Everything You Need For A Labor Day Weekend Binge was originally published on globalgrind.com
More from 97.9 The Box