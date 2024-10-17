Our 'What To Watch' Film List Features 'Smile 2' & 'Piece By Piece'
Our ‘What To Watch’ Film List Features ‘Smile 2,’ ‘Piece By Piece’ & ‘Mr. Crocket’
‘What to Watch’ film list brings a dynamic mix of horror, suspense, and creative storytelling that will keep you captivated from start to finish. From Smile 2 to Pharrell’s Piece by Piece, there’s a movie for the entire family. Check out the trailers for our favorite films of the week inside. First on the list is Smile 2, the eagerly anticipated sequel to 2022’s psychological horror hit. Directed by Parker Finn, this chilling follow-up revisits the sinister curse that forces its victims to smile before meeting their terrifying end. The sequel promises far more spine-tingling moments as the dark mystery behind the curse continues to unfold. Fans of the original won’t want to miss this twisted, eerie new chapter. Our editor, Janeé Bolden, found this one far spookier than the first. Next up is Hulu’s Mr. Crocket, a tense supernatural horror that will have you on the edge of your seat. The story follows a mother who embarks on a dangerous quest to save her son from a demonic children’s show host who is kidnapping kids. Mr. Crocket blends supernatural terror with the emotional intensity of a parent’s worst nightmare, making it a gripping watch for fans of psychological horror. It’s the perfect movie to add to your Halloween watch list this month. Rounding out the list is Piece by Piece, a unique and inspiring documentary that tells the life story of Pharrell Williams through LEGO bricks. This creative biopic chronicles the singer, songwriter, and record producer’s journey from his childhood in Virginia to his meteoric rise in the music and fashion industries. Pharrell’s innovative career is brought to life in a visually stunning way, offering fans a fresh perspective on his life and work. Whether you’re in the mood for mind-bending horror or a heartfelt journey through the life of an iconic artist, this week’s lineup delivers something for everyone.This week’s
Check out the trailers for this week’s ‘What to Watch’ film list below:
1. 'Smile 2'
Out in theaters Oct. 18.
2. 'Piece by Piece'
Out now in theaters.
3. 'Mr. Crocket'
Streaming on Hulu.
4. 'Wolfs'
Streaming on Apple TV+.
5. 'The Shadow Strays'
Streaming on Netflix.
6. 'Anora'
In select theaters Oct. 18.
7. 'Exhibiting Forgiveness'
In theaters Oct. 18.
8. 'Outside'
Out now on Netflix.
9. 'The Last of the Sea Women'
Streaming on Apple TV+.
10. 'Bad Genius'
Stream on Netflix.
Our ‘What To Watch’ Film List Features ‘Smile 2,’ ‘Piece By Piece’ & ‘Mr. Crocket’ was originally published on globalgrind.com
More from 97.9 The Box