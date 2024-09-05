Our Special ‘What To Watch’ Film List Features Standout Selects Like ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’

Our 'What To Watch' Film List Features 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'
“What to Watch” film list features a mix of thrills, nostalgia, and intriguing mysteries with standout films like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, The Front Room, and Seeking Mavis Beacon. Watch the trailers for our film list inside. Thirty-five years after the original Beetlejuice delighted audiences, Tim Burton is back with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. This sequel revisits the ghost with the most, played once again by Michael Keaton, in a new adventure that promises to capture the wild, quirky spirit of the original. The film brings back Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz, now an adult dealing with the chaos that Beetlejuice inevitably brings. Full of Burton’s signature dark humor and whimsical visuals, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is a must-watch for fans of the original and anyone looking for a fun, spooky ride. Also adding Netflix’s Rebel Ridge to this week’s watch list. Directed by Jeremy Saulnier, Rebel Ridge is a gritty thriller action packed film that delves into the dark underbelly of systemic corruption and injustice in America. The film stars Aaron Pierre as Terry Richmond, who delivers a powerful performance as a former Marine confronting corruption in a small town and seeking vengeance against police who wrongfully take from him. With intense action scenes and a gripping storyline, Rebel Ridge offers a compelling narrative that will keep you on the edge of your seat. If you’re in the mood for a thought-provoking, hard-hitting film, this is one not to miss. Rounding out this week’s list is Seeking Mavis Beacon, a documentary that blends mystery and nostalgia. It delves into the life of the enigmatic woman behind the iconic typing software, Mavis Beacon. This film is more than just a biographical account; it explores the cultural impact of the software and the elusive nature of Mavis Beacon herself. For anyone who grew up learning to type with her guidance, this documentary is both a trip down memory lane and an intriguing exploration of a cultural phenomenon. Whether you’re in the mood for horror, nostalgia, or a thought-provoking documentary, this week’s selections offer something for everyone. Grab your popcorn and settle in for a memorable movie night.This week’s
Check out the trailers for our ‘What to Watch’ film list below:
1. 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'
In theaters September 6.
2. 'Rebel Ridge'
Stream on Netflix September 6.
3. The Front Room
In theaters September 6.
4. 'Lover of Men'
In theaters September 6.
5. 'Seeking Mavis Beacon'
In theaters September 6.
6. 'His Three Daughters'
In theaters September 6.
7. The Paragon
In select theaters September 6.
