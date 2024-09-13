Our Favorite Star-Studded 2024 NYFW Moments [Gallery]
New York Fashion Week (NYFW) drew a host of celebrities who attended some of the most highly anticipated shows from top designers. Brands like Willy Chavarria, Thom Browne, and Luar stood out with their boundary-pushing collections, captivating both fashion insiders and A-list stars alike. Check out a gallery of some of our favorite star-studded 2024 NYFW moments inside. Willy Chavarria’s show titled AMÉRICA was a celebration of powerful silhouettes and bold streetwear that captivated the audience. Among the celebrities spotted front row were actors Jeremy Pope, Tracee Ellis Ross, both known for their daring fashion choices. Chavarria’s collection, which blended oversized tailoring with political undertones, was a highlight of the week, emphasizing representation and inclusivity. Over at Thom Browne, the atmosphere was nothing short of theatrical. Known for his avant-garde take on menswear and women’s suiting, Browne’s show attracted major names, including Teyana Taylor, Issa Rae aNd more. Browne’s runway was a mixture of eccentric designs and detailed craftsmanship, offering a whimsical twist on traditional fashion. The audience, packed with celebrities, influencers, and editors, was mesmerized by Browne’s signature structured silhouettes and creative narrative. Meanwhile, Luar delivered one of the most buzzworthy shows of the season. Designer Raul Lopez continues to redefine luxury with his edgy, modern aesthetic. The star-studded event attracted attention from celebrities like Madonna, Ice Spice and Offset, who walked in the show. Celebs Taylor and Julia Fox were spotted wearing Luar’s iconic handbags and fashion-forward pieces. Lopez’s vision for Luar is unapologetically bold, and his show cemented his place as a must-watch designer in the fashion world. From Chavarria’s socially conscious designs to Browne’s artistic masterpieces and Luar’s innovative looks, this year’s NYFW events were filled with star power and style, making it one of the most exciting fashion weeks in recent memory.This year’s
Check out a few of our favorite celebrity NYFW moments below:
1. Tracee Ellis Ross & Evan Ross
2. Issa Rae
3. Teyana Taylor
4. Madonna
5. Offset
6. Lindsay Lohan
7. Coco Jones
8. Rihanna
9. Storm Reid
10. Jordan Clarkson
