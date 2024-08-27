Our Favorite Moments from National Battle of the Bands 2024
1. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
2. Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Members of Tuskegee Universitys marching band makes its way back to the stands after performing during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 in Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,education,texas,houston – texas,university,gulf coast states,nrg stadium,marching band,historically black colleges and universities,tuskegee,the stands – band
3. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Singer Muni Long performs on stage during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,looking at camera,portrait,music,headshot,singer,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,incidental people,nrg stadium,stage – performance space,muni long
4. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
5. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
6. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
7. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: A general view of the atmosphere during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,general view,atmosphere,nrg stadium
8. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Singer Lecrae performs on stage during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,headshot,singer,sunglasses,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,incidental people,nrg stadium,lecrae,stage – performance space
9. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
10. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
11. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
12. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
13. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
14. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
15. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
16. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: (L-R) Paco Walls, Rhea Walls, Darrel Walls, and Ahjah Walls of The Walls Group perform the National Anthem during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,four people,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,national anthem,nrg stadium,darrel walls
17. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: L-R) Paco Walls, Darrel Walls, and Ahjah Walls, and Rhea Walls of The Walls Group attend the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,four people,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,three quarter length,nrg stadium,darrel walls
18. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: DJ Yobi Yobz performs on stage during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,dj,nrg stadium,stage – performance space
19. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Sonic Boom of the South of the Jackson State University perform on the field during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,nrg stadium,jackson state university
20. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
21. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
22. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
23. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
24. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
25. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
26. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
27. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Paco Walls and Rhea Walls of The Walls Group perform the National Anthem during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,national anthem,nrg stadium
28. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Darrel Walls of The Walls Group performs perform the National Anthem during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,waist up,music,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,incidental people,national anthem,nrg stadium,darrel walls
29. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Ahjah Walls of The Walls Group performs perform the National Anthem during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,national anthem,nrg stadium
30. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Rhea Walls of The Walls Grou performs perform the National Anthem during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,national anthem,nrg stadium
31. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Fans celebrating the battle of the bands during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,fan – enthusiast,nrg stadium
32. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
33. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
34. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
35. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
36. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
37. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
38. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
39. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Chin Edwards performs on stage during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,nrg stadium,stage – performance space
40. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
41. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Madd Hatta and J-Mac attend the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,nrg stadium
42. 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Drum majors from Jackson State Universitys marching band Sonic Boom of the South perform with the band during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 in Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,education,texas,houston – texas,university,gulf coast states,nrg stadium,marching band,historically black colleges and universities,prairie view,jackson state university
43. 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Muni Long performs Made for Me with Bethune-Cookman University marching band The Pride during the 2024 Pepsi Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 in Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,education,texas,houston – texas,university,gulf coast states,nrg stadium,marching band,historically black colleges and universities,prairie view,muni long
44. 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Members of TSUs Ocean of Soul marching band perform during a battle in the stands portion of the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 in Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,education,texas,houston – texas,university,gulf coast states,soul music,nrg stadium,marching band,historically black colleges and universities,prairie view,the stands – band
45. 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: A drum major with TSUs Ocean of Soul marching band performs during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 in Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,performance,education,texas,houston – texas,university,gulf coast states,soul music,nrg stadium,marching band,historically black colleges and universities,prairie view,drum major
46. 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Drum majors from Jackson State Universitys marching band Sonic Boom of the South perform with the band during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 in Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,education,texas,houston – texas,university,gulf coast states,nrg stadium,marching band,historically black colleges and universities,prairie view,jackson state university
47. 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Drum majors from Jackson States Jackson States Sonic Boom of the South perform during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 in Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,education,texas,houston – texas,university,gulf coast states,panoramic,nrg stadium,marching band,historically black colleges and universities,prairie view
48. Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: TSUs Maestro Benjamin J. Butler II, one of the founders of TSUs Ocean of Soul, was inducted into the Battle of the Band Hall of Fame during the event at NRG Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 in Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,education,texas,houston – texas,university,gulf coast states,hall of fame,soul music,nrg stadium,marching band,historically black colleges and universities
49. Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: A drum major from Jackson States Jackson States Sonic Boom of the South perform during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 in Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,education,texas,houston – texas,university,gulf coast states,nrg stadium,marching band,historically black colleges and universities,drum major,jackson state university
Our Favorite Moments from National Battle of the Bands 2024 was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com