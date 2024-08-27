Our Favorite Moments from National Battle of the Bands 2024

Boosie Badazz and Muni Long to a moving Beatking tribute, the 2024 National Battle of the Bands was definitely one to remember. Check out PV’s Marching Storm and their tribute to late rapper Beatking below. Here’s PV’s full on field performance as well. Southern University covering Kendrick Lamar‘s summer smash, “Not Like Us.” Check out singer Muni Long with the Marching Wildcats. And now.. the photos, scroll below for more magical moments from the 2024 National Battle of the Bands. The sounds and thrills of college bands gets no bigger than this: From special performances byandto a movingtribute, the 2024 National Battle of the Bands was definitely one to remember.It all went down at Houston’s NRG Stadium on August 25th, as college students, alums and band lovers gathered to see top HBCU marching bands from across the country represent for their institutions. 2024 marked the 10-year anniversary of the event, and with it came electrifying energy that begged to been experienced firsthand. Here’s TSU’s Ocean of Soul holdin’ it down for H-Town.Check out PV’s Marching Storm and their tribute to late rapperbelow.Here’s PV’s full on field performance as well.Southern University covering‘s summer smash, “Not Like Us.”Check out Jackson State University’s field show below.Check out singerwith the Marching Wildcats.And now.. the photos, scroll below for more magical moments from the 2024 National Battle of the Bands.

1. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Rapper Boosie Badazz performs on stage during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,smiling,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,three quarter length,incidental people,nrg stadium,stage – performance space,boosie badazz

2. Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Members of Tuskegee Universitys marching band makes its way back to the stands after performing during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 in Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,education,texas,houston – texas,university,gulf coast states,nrg stadium,marching band,historically black colleges and universities,tuskegee,the stands – band

3. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Singer Muni Long performs on stage during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,looking at camera,portrait,music,headshot,singer,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,incidental people,nrg stadium,stage – performance space,muni long

4. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Rapper Boosie Badazz performs on stage during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,two people,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,nrg stadium,stage – performance space,boosie badazz

5. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Singer Muni Long performs on stage during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,waist up,music,smiling,singer,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,incidental people,nrg stadium,stage – performance space,muni long

6. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Singer Muni Long performs on stage during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,headshot,singer,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,incidental people,nrg stadium,stage – performance space,muni long

7. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: A general view of the atmosphere during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,general view,atmosphere,nrg stadium

8. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Singer Lecrae performs on stage during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,headshot,singer,sunglasses,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,incidental people,nrg stadium,lecrae,stage – performance space

9. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Singer Lecrae performs on stage during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,waist up,music,singer,sunglasses,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,incidental people,nrg stadium,lecrae,stage – performance space

10. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Singer Lecrae performs on stage during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,singer,four people,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,nrg stadium,lecrae,stage – performance space

11. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Singer Lecrae performs on stage during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,waist up,music,singer,sunglasses,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,incidental people,panoramic,nrg stadium,lecrae,stage – performance space

12. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Singer Lecrae performs on stage during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,singer,sunglasses,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,three quarter length,incidental people,nrg stadium,lecrae,stage – performance space

13. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Rapper Boosie Badazz performs on stage during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,two people,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,nrg stadium,stage – performance space,boosie badazz

14. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Rapper Boosie Badazz performs on stage during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,waist up,music,rapper,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,incidental people,nrg stadium,stage – performance space,boosie badazz

15. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Singer Muni Long performs on stage during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,headshot,smiling,singer,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,incidental people,nrg stadium,stage – performance space,muni long

16. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: (L-R) Paco Walls, Rhea Walls, Darrel Walls, and Ahjah Walls of The Walls Group perform the National Anthem during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,four people,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,national anthem,nrg stadium,darrel walls

17. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: L-R) Paco Walls, Darrel Walls, and Ahjah Walls, and Rhea Walls of The Walls Group attend the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,four people,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,three quarter length,nrg stadium,darrel walls

18. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: DJ Yobi Yobz performs on stage during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,dj,nrg stadium,stage – performance space

19. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Sonic Boom of the South of the Jackson State University perform on the field during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,nrg stadium,jackson state university

20. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Sonic Boom of the South of the Jackson State University perform on the field during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,nrg stadium,jackson state university

21. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Sonic Boom of the South of the Jackson State University perform on the field during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,nrg stadium,jackson state university

22. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Sonic Boom of the South of the Jackson State University perform on the field during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,nrg stadium,jackson state university

23. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Rapper Boosie Badazz performs on stage during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,headshot,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,incidental people,nrg stadium,stage – performance space,boosie badazz

24. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Rapper Boosie Badazz performs on stage during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,waist up,music,rapper,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,incidental people,nrg stadium,stage – performance space,boosie badazz

25. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: (L-R) Paco Walls, Rhea Walls, Darrel Walls, and Ahjah Walls of The Walls Group perform the National Anthem during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,four people,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,national anthem,nrg stadium,darrel walls

26. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Singer Muni Long performs on stage during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,waist up,red,music,singer,blue,yellow,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,incidental people,leather jacket,leather,embroidery,jacket,nrg stadium,red jacket,stage – performance space,muni long

27. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Paco Walls and Rhea Walls of The Walls Group perform the National Anthem during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,national anthem,nrg stadium

28. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Darrel Walls of The Walls Group performs perform the National Anthem during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,waist up,music,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,incidental people,national anthem,nrg stadium,darrel walls

29. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Ahjah Walls of The Walls Group performs perform the National Anthem during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,national anthem,nrg stadium

30. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Rhea Walls of The Walls Grou performs perform the National Anthem during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,national anthem,nrg stadium

31. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Fans celebrating the battle of the bands during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,fan – enthusiast,nrg stadium

32. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Fans celebrating the battle of the bands during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,fan – enthusiast,nrg stadium

33. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Fans celebrating the battle of the bands during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,fan – enthusiast,nrg stadium

34. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Fans celebrating the battle of the bands during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,fan – enthusiast,nrg stadium

35. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Fans celebrating the battle of the bands during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,fan – enthusiast,nrg stadium

36. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Fans celebrating the battle of the bands during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,fan – enthusiast,nrg stadium

37. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Fans celebrating the battle of the bands during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,fan – enthusiast,nrg stadium

38. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Sonic Boom of the South of the Jackson State University perform on the field during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,nrg stadium,jackson state university

39. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Chin Edwards performs on stage during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,nrg stadium,stage – performance space

40. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Chin Edwards performs on stage during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,nrg stadium,stage – performance space

41. 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Madd Hatta and J-Mac attend the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,nrg stadium

42. 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Drum majors from Jackson State Universitys marching band Sonic Boom of the South perform with the band during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 in Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,education,texas,houston – texas,university,gulf coast states,nrg stadium,marching band,historically black colleges and universities,prairie view,jackson state university

43. 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Muni Long performs Made for Me with Bethune-Cookman University marching band The Pride during the 2024 Pepsi Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 in Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,education,texas,houston – texas,university,gulf coast states,nrg stadium,marching band,historically black colleges and universities,prairie view,muni long

44. 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Members of TSUs Ocean of Soul marching band perform during a battle in the stands portion of the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 in Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,education,texas,houston – texas,university,gulf coast states,soul music,nrg stadium,marching band,historically black colleges and universities,prairie view,the stands – band

45. 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: A drum major with TSUs Ocean of Soul marching band performs during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 in Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,performance,education,texas,houston – texas,university,gulf coast states,soul music,nrg stadium,marching band,historically black colleges and universities,prairie view,drum major

46. 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Drum majors from Jackson State Universitys marching band Sonic Boom of the South perform with the band during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 in Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,education,texas,houston – texas,university,gulf coast states,nrg stadium,marching band,historically black colleges and universities,prairie view,jackson state university

47. 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Drum majors from Jackson States Jackson States Sonic Boom of the South perform during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 in Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,education,texas,houston – texas,university,gulf coast states,panoramic,nrg stadium,marching band,historically black colleges and universities,prairie view

48. Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: TSUs Maestro Benjamin J. Butler II, one of the founders of TSUs Ocean of Soul, was inducted into the Battle of the Band Hall of Fame during the event at NRG Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 in Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,education,texas,houston – texas,university,gulf coast states,hall of fame,soul music,nrg stadium,marching band,historically black colleges and universities